Class: ConnectionNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:17
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a connection.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns the first child of a connection.
|getParent
|Returns the parent of the given connection.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the next element following the given connection.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the element preceding the given connection.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given connection.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given connection can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new ConnectionNavigationPolicy(): ConnectionNavigationPolicy;
Returns
ConnectionNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:23
Returns the first child of a connection.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null, as connections do not have children.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:33
Returns the parent of the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedConnection
|The connection to return the parent of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The given connection's parent block.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:43
Returns the next element following the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedConnection
|The connection to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The field, input connection or block following this connection.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:75
Returns the element preceding the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedConnection
|The connection to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The field, input connection or block preceding this connection.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:100
Returns the row ID of the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedConnection
|The connection to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given connection.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:119
Returns whether or not the given connection can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedConnection
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given connection can be focused.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is RenderedConnection;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:146
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is RenderedConnection
True if the object is a RenderedConnection.