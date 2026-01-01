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Class: ConnectionNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:17

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a connection.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns the first child of a connection.
getParentReturns the parent of the given connection.
getNextSiblingReturns the next element following the given connection.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the element preceding the given connection.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given connection.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given connection can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new ConnectionNavigationPolicy(): ConnectionNavigationPolicy;

Returns

ConnectionNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:23

Returns the first child of a connection.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null, as connections do not have children.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:33

Returns the parent of the given connection.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedConnectionThe connection to return the parent of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The given connection's parent block.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:43

Returns the next element following the given connection.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedConnectionThe connection to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The field, input connection or block following this connection.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:75

Returns the element preceding the given connection.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedConnectionThe connection to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The field, input connection or block preceding this connection.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(current): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:100

Returns the row ID of the given connection.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedConnectionThe connection to retrieve the row ID of.

Returns

string

The row ID of the given connection.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:119

Returns whether or not the given connection can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedConnectionThe instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

True if the given connection can be focused.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is RenderedConnection;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:146

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is RenderedConnection

True if the object is a RenderedConnection.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable