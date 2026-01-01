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Class: ConnectionNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:17

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a connection.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child of a connection. getParent Returns the parent of the given connection. getNextSibling Returns the next element following the given connection. getPreviousSibling Returns the element preceding the given connection. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given connection. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given connection can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new ConnectionNavigationPolicy ( ) : ConnectionNavigationPolicy ;



ConnectionNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:23

Returns the first child of a connection.

IFocusableNode | null

Null, as connections do not have children.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:33

Returns the parent of the given connection.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedConnection The connection to return the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The given connection's parent block.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:43

Returns the next element following the given connection.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedConnection The connection to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

The field, input connection or block following this connection.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:75

Returns the element preceding the given connection.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedConnection The connection to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

The field, input connection or block preceding this connection.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:100

Returns the row ID of the given connection.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedConnection The connection to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given connection.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:119

Returns whether or not the given connection can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedConnection The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given connection can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is RenderedConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/connection_navigation_policy.ts:146

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is RenderedConnection

True if the object is a RenderedConnection.