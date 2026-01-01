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Class: ContextMenuRegistry

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:25

Class for the registry of context menu items. This is intended to be a singleton. You should not create a new instance, and only access this class from ContextMenuRegistry.registry.

Property Description registry -

Method Description reset Clear and recreate the registry. register Registers a RegistryItem. unregister Unregisters a RegistryItem with the given ID. getItem Returns registryItem or null if not found getContextMenuOptions Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.

new ContextMenuRegistry ( ) : ContextMenuRegistry ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:31

Resets the existing singleton instance of ContextMenuRegistry.

ContextMenuRegistry

static registry : ContextMenuRegistry ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:26

reset ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:36

Clear and recreate the registry.

void

register ( item ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:46

Registers a RegistryItem.

Parameter Type Description item RegistryItem Context menu item to register.

void

if an item with the given ID already exists.

unregister ( id ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:59

Unregisters a RegistryItem with the given ID.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the RegistryItem to remove.

void

if an item with the given ID does not exist.

getItem ( id ) :

| RegistryItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:70

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the RegistryItem to get.

| RegistryItem | null

RegistryItem or null if not found

getContextMenuOptions ( scope , menuOpenEvent ) : ContextMenuOption [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:84

Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.

Parameter Type Description scope Scope Current scope of context menu (i.e., the exact workspace or block being clicked on). menuOpenEvent Event Event that caused the menu to open.

ContextMenuOption []

the list of ContextMenuOptions