Class: ContextMenuRegistry
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:25
Class for the registry of context menu items. This is intended to be a singleton. You should not create a new instance, and only access this class from ContextMenuRegistry.registry.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|registry
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|reset
|Clear and recreate the registry.
|register
|Registers a RegistryItem.
|unregister
|Unregisters a RegistryItem with the given ID.
|getItem
|Returns registryItem or null if not found
|getContextMenuOptions
|Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.
Constructors
Constructor
new ContextMenuRegistry(): ContextMenuRegistry;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:31
Resets the existing singleton instance of ContextMenuRegistry.
Returns
ContextMenuRegistry
Properties
registry
static registry: ContextMenuRegistry;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:26
Methods
reset()
reset(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:36
Clear and recreate the registry.
Returns
void
register()
register(item): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:46
Registers a RegistryItem.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
item
RegistryItem
|Context menu item to register.
Returns
void
Throws
if an item with the given ID already exists.
unregister()
unregister(id): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:59
Unregisters a RegistryItem with the given ID.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID of the RegistryItem to remove.
Returns
void
Throws
if an item with the given ID does not exist.
getItem()
getItem(id):
| RegistryItem
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:70
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID of the RegistryItem to get.
Returns
|
RegistryItem
|
null
RegistryItem or null if not found
getContextMenuOptions()
getContextMenuOptions(scope, menuOpenEvent): ContextMenuOption[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:84
Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
scope
Scope
|Current scope of context menu (i.e., the exact workspace or block being clicked on).
menuOpenEvent
Event
|Event that caused the menu to open.
Returns
the list of ContextMenuOptions