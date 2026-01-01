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Class: ContextMenuRegistry

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:25

Class for the registry of context menu items. This is intended to be a singleton. You should not create a new instance, and only access this class from ContextMenuRegistry.registry.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
registry-

Methods index

MethodDescription
resetClear and recreate the registry.
registerRegisters a RegistryItem.
unregisterUnregisters a RegistryItem with the given ID.
getItemReturns registryItem or null if not found
getContextMenuOptionsGets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.

Constructors

Constructor

new ContextMenuRegistry(): ContextMenuRegistry;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:31

Resets the existing singleton instance of ContextMenuRegistry.

Returns

ContextMenuRegistry

Properties

registry

static registry: ContextMenuRegistry;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:26

Methods

reset()

reset(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:36

Clear and recreate the registry.

Returns

void

register()

register(item): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:46

Registers a RegistryItem.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
itemRegistryItemContext menu item to register.

Returns

void

Throws

if an item with the given ID already exists.

unregister()

unregister(id): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:59

Unregisters a RegistryItem with the given ID.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID of the RegistryItem to remove.

Returns

void

Throws

if an item with the given ID does not exist.

getItem()

getItem(id): 
  | RegistryItem
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:70

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID of the RegistryItem to get.

Returns

| RegistryItem | null

RegistryItem or null if not found

getContextMenuOptions()

getContextMenuOptions(scope, menuOpenEvent): ContextMenuOption[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:84

Gets the valid context menu options for the given scope. Options are only included if the preconditionFn shows they should not be hidden.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
scopeScopeCurrent scope of context menu (i.e., the exact workspace or block being clicked on).
menuOpenEventEventEvent that caused the menu to open.

Returns

ContextMenuOption[]

the list of ContextMenuOptions