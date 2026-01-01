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Class: DeleteArea

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:26

Abstract class for a component that can delete a block or bubble that is dropped on top of it.

Extends

Extended by

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
wouldDelete_Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.
idThe unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Methods index

MethodDescription
wouldDeleteReturns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.
updateWouldDelete_Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.
onDragEnterHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
onDragOverHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
onDragExitHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
onDropHandles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
getClientRectReturns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
shouldPreventMoveReturns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Constructors

Constructor

new DeleteArea(): DeleteArea;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:45

Constructor for DeleteArea. Should not be called directly, only by a subclass.

Returns

DeleteArea

Overrides

DragTarget.constructor

Properties

wouldDelete_

protected wouldDelete_: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32

Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:39

The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Implementation of

IDeleteArea.id

Overrides

DragTarget.id

Methods

wouldDelete()

wouldDelete(element): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.

Implementation of

IDeleteArea.wouldDelete

updateWouldDelete_()

protected updateWouldDelete_(wouldDelete): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:78

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
wouldDeletebooleanThe new value for the wouldDelete state.

Returns

void

onDragEnter()

onDragEnter(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDeleteArea.onDragEnter

Inherited from

DragTarget.onDragEnter

onDragOver()

onDragOver(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDeleteArea.onDragOver

Inherited from

DragTarget.onDragOver

onDragExit()

onDragExit(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:61

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDeleteArea.onDragExit

Inherited from

DragTarget.onDragExit

onDrop()

onDrop(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:70

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDeleteArea.onDrop

Inherited from

DragTarget.onDrop

getClientRect()

getClientRect(): Rect | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:81

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

Returns

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

Implementation of

IDeleteArea.getClientRect

Inherited from

DragTarget.getClientRect

shouldPreventMove()

shouldPreventMove(_dragElement): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.

Implementation of

IDeleteArea.shouldPreventMove

Inherited from

DragTarget.shouldPreventMove