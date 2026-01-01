Class: DeleteArea
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:26
Abstract class for a component that can delete a block or bubble that is dropped on top of it.
Extends
Extended by
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|wouldDelete_
|Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.
|id
|The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|wouldDelete
|Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.
|updateWouldDelete_
|Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.
|onDragEnter
|Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
|onDragOver
|Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
|onDragExit
|Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
|onDrop
|Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
|getClientRect
|Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
|shouldPreventMove
|Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.
Constructors
Constructor
new DeleteArea(): DeleteArea;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:45
Constructor for DeleteArea. Should not be called directly, only by a subclass.
Returns
DeleteArea
Overrides
Properties
wouldDelete_
protected wouldDelete_: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32
Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:39
The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Implementation of
Overrides
Methods
wouldDelete()
wouldDelete(element): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59
Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
element
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
boolean
Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.
Implementation of
updateWouldDelete_()
protected updateWouldDelete_(wouldDelete): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:78
Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
wouldDelete
boolean
|The new value for the wouldDelete state.
Returns
void
onDragEnter()
onDragEnter(_dragElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42
Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
void
Implementation of
Inherited from
onDragOver()
onDragOver(_dragElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52
Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
void
Implementation of
Inherited from
onDragExit()
onDragExit(_dragElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:61
Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
void
Implementation of
Inherited from
onDrop()
onDrop(_dragElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:70
Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
void
Implementation of
Inherited from
getClientRect()
getClientRect(): Rect | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:81
Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
Returns
Rect |
null
The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.
Implementation of
Inherited from
shouldPreventMove()
shouldPreventMove(_dragElement): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94
Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
boolean
Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.