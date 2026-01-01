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Class: DeleteArea

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:26

Abstract class for a component that can delete a block or bubble that is dropped on top of it.

Property Description wouldDelete_ Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted. id The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Method Description wouldDelete Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit. updateWouldDelete_ Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state. onDragEnter Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target. onDragOver Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target. onDragExit Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target. onDrop Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here. getClientRect Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div. shouldPreventMove Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

new DeleteArea ( ) : DeleteArea ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:45

Constructor for DeleteArea. Should not be called directly, only by a subclass.

DeleteArea

DragTarget . constructor

protected wouldDelete_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32

Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:39

The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

IDeleteArea . id

DragTarget . id

wouldDelete ( element ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Parameter Type Description element IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.

IDeleteArea . wouldDelete

protected updateWouldDelete_ ( wouldDelete ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:78

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.

Parameter Type Description wouldDelete boolean The new value for the wouldDelete state.

void

onDragEnter ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

IDeleteArea . onDragEnter

DragTarget . onDragEnter

onDragOver ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

IDeleteArea . onDragOver

DragTarget . onDragOver

onDragExit ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:61

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

IDeleteArea . onDragExit

DragTarget . onDragExit

onDrop ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:70

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

IDeleteArea . onDrop

DragTarget . onDrop

getClientRect ( ) : Rect | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:81

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

IDeleteArea . getClientRect

DragTarget . getClientRect

shouldPreventMove ( _dragElement ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.

IDeleteArea . shouldPreventMove