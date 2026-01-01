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Class: DragTarget

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:23

Abstract class for a component with custom behaviour when a block or bubble is dragged over or dropped on top of it.

Extended by

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
idThe unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Methods index

MethodDescription
onDragEnterHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
onDragOverHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
onDragExitHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
onDropHandles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
getClientRectReturns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
shouldPreventMoveReturns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Constructors

Constructor

new DragTarget(): DragTarget;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:35

Constructor for DragTarget. It exists to add the id property and should not be called directly, only by a subclass.

Returns

DragTarget

Properties

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:29

The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Implementation of

IDragTarget.id

Methods

onDragEnter()

onDragEnter(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDragTarget.onDragEnter

onDragOver()

onDragOver(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDragTarget.onDragOver

onDragExit()

onDragExit(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:61

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDragTarget.onDragExit

onDrop()

onDrop(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:70

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IDragTarget.onDrop

getClientRect()

getClientRect(): Rect | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:81

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

Returns

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

Implementation of

IDragTarget.getClientRect

shouldPreventMove()

shouldPreventMove(_dragElement): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.

Implementation of

IDragTarget.shouldPreventMove