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Class: FieldDropdown

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:40

Class for an editable dropdown field.

Field < string >

Property Description DEFAULT_VALUE To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype. NBSP Non-breaking space. SKIP_SETUP A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead. name Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed. value_ - validator_ Validation function called when user edits an editable field. ariaTypeName The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. fieldGroup_ The rendered field's SVG group element. borderRect_ The rendered field's SVG border element. textElement_ The rendered field's SVG text element. textContent_ The rendered field's text content element. constants_ Constants associated with the source block's renderer. maxDisplayLength Maximum characters of text to display before adding an ellipsis. sourceBlock_ Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init. isDirty_ Does this block need to be re-rendered? visible_ Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed? enabled_ Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block? EDITABLE Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. They will also be saved by the serializer. SEPARATOR Magic constant used to represent a separator in a list of dropdown items. ARROW_CHAR - menu_ The dropdown menu. SERIALIZABLE Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable. menuGenerator_ - clickTarget_ The element the click handler is bound to. IMAGE_Y_OFFSET The y offset from the top of the field to the top of the image, if an image is selected. IMAGE_Y_PADDING The total vertical padding above and below an image. isInitialized True once the field’s DOM has been created and it is safe to run ARIA updates in response to value changes.

Method Description configure_ Process the configuration map passed to the field. setSourceBlock Attach this field to a block. getConstants Get the renderer constant provider. getSourceBlock Get the block this field is attached to. setAriaTypeName Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. computeAriaLabel Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity. initModel Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default. createBorderRect_ Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. createTextElement_ Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation. bindEvents_ Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling. toXml Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml. saveState Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system. saveLegacyState Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization. loadLegacyState Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise. dispose Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field. updateEditable Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not. setEnabled Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable. isEnabled Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable. isClickable Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function. isClickableInFlyout Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect. isCurrentlyEditable Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled. isSerializable Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states. isVisible Gets whether this editable field is visible or not. setValidator Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator. getValidator Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set. getSvgRoot Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning. getBorderRect Gets the border rectangle element. getTextElement Gets the text element. getTextContent Gets the text content. repositionForWindowResize A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens. updateSize_ Updates the size of the field based on the text. positionTextElement_ Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning. positionBorderRect_ Position a field's border rect after a size change. getSize Returns the height and width of the field. onLocationChange Notifies the field that it has changed locations. getDisplayText_ Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting. getText Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string. forceRerender Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded. setValue Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method. getValue Get the current value of the field. doValueInvalid_ Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default. onMouseDown_ Handle a pointerdown event on a field. setTooltip Sets the tooltip for this field. getTooltip Returns the tooltip text for this field. getClickTarget_ The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open. getAbsoluteXY_ Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body. referencesVariables Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this. refreshVariableName Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables. getFlipRtl Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL. onShortcut Handles the given keyboard shortcut. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. performAction Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor. initView Create the block UI for this dropdown. isFullBlockField This is hacky way of determining if a dropdown field is a full-block field or not. The constants that control the border rect are the same ones that determine how we render full-block dropdown fields. It's a full-block field if it doesn't have the border rect (and it's a simple reporter block). shouldAddBorderRect_ Whether or not the dropdown should add a border rect. createTextArrow_ Create a tspan based arrow. createSVGArrow_ Create an SVG based arrow. showEditor_ Create a dropdown menu under the text. dropdownDispose_ Disposes of events and DOM-references belonging to the dropdown editor. onItemSelected_ Handle the selection of an item in the dropdown menu. isOptionListDynamic Returns true if the option list is generated by a function. Otherwise false. getOptions Return a list of the options for this dropdown. setOptions Update the options on this dropdown. This will reset the selected item to the first item in the list. doClassValidation_ Ensure that the input value is a valid language-neutral option. doValueUpdate_ Update the value of this dropdown field. applyColour Updates the dropdown arrow to match the colour/style of the block. render_ Draws the border with the correct width. getText_ Use the getText_ developer hook to override the field's text representation. Get the selected option text. If the selected option is an image we return the image alt text. If the selected option is an HTMLElement, return the title, ariaLabel, or innerText of the element. trimOptions Factor out common words in statically defined options. Create prefix and/or suffix labels. validateOptions Validates the data structure to be processed as an options list. getAriaTypeName Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. getAriaValue Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value. recomputeAriaContext Sets additional aria state.

new FieldDropdown (

menuGenerator ,

validator ? ,

config ?

) : FieldDropdown ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:124

Parameter Type Description menuGenerator MenuGenerator A non-empty array of options for a dropdown list, or a function which generates these options. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run). validator? FieldDropdownValidator A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a language-neutral dropdown option & returns a validated language-neutral dropdown option, or null to abort the change. config? FieldConfig A map of options used to configure the field. See the [field creation documentation]https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/built-in-fields/dropdown/#creation for a list of properties this parameter supports.

FieldDropdown

If menuGenerator options are incorrectly structured.

Field . constructor

new FieldDropdown ( menuGenerator ) : FieldDropdown ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:129

Parameter Type menuGenerator typeof SKIP_SETUP

FieldDropdown

Field < string > . constructor



DEFAULT_VALUE : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:79

To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype.

Example: FieldImage.prototype.DEFAULT_VALUE = null;

Field . DEFAULT_VALUE

readonly static NBSP : " " = '\u00A0' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:82

Non-breaking space.

Field . NBSP

readonly static SKIP_SETUP : typeof SKIP_SETUP ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:89

A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead.

Field . SKIP_SETUP

optional name ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:95

Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed.

Field . name

protected value_ : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:96

Field . value_

protected validator_ :

| FieldValidator < string >

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:99

Validation function called when user edits an editable field.

Field . validator_

protected ariaTypeName : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:102

The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Field . ariaTypeName

protected fieldGroup_ : SVGGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:130

The rendered field's SVG group element.

Field . fieldGroup_

protected borderRect_ : SVGRectElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:133

The rendered field's SVG border element.

Field . borderRect_

protected textElement_ : SVGTextElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:136

The rendered field's SVG text element.

Field . textElement_

protected textContent_ : Text | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:139

The rendered field's text content element.

Field . textContent_

protected constants_ :

| ConstantProvider

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:145

Constants associated with the source block's renderer.

Field . constants_

maxDisplayLength : number = 50 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:155

Maximum characters of text to display before adding an ellipsis.

Field . maxDisplayLength

protected sourceBlock_ : Block | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:158

Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init.

Field . sourceBlock_

protected isDirty_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:161

Does this block need to be re-rendered?

Field . isDirty_

protected visible_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:164

Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed?

Field . visible_

protected enabled_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:169

Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block?

Field . enabled_

EDITABLE : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:192

Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. They will also be saved by the serializer.

Field . EDITABLE

readonly static SEPARATOR : "separator" = 'separator' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:44

Magic constant used to represent a separator in a list of dropdown items.

static ARROW_CHAR : string = '▾' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:46

protected menu_ : Menu | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:52

The dropdown menu.

SERIALIZABLE : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:69

Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.

Field . SERIALIZABLE

protected optional menuGenerator_ ? : MenuGenerator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:71

clickTarget_ : SVGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:91

The element the click handler is bound to.

Field . clickTarget_

protected static IMAGE_Y_OFFSET : number = 5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:97

The y offset from the top of the field to the top of the image, if an image is selected.

protected static IMAGE_Y_PADDING : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:100

The total vertical padding above and below an image.

isInitialized : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:106

True once the field’s DOM has been created and it is safe to run ARIA updates in response to value changes.

get protected size_ ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:121

Gets the size of this field. Because getSize() and updateSize() have side effects, this acts as a shim for subclasses which wish to adjust field bounds when setting/getting the size without triggering unwanted rendering or other side effects. Note that subclasses must override both get and set if either is overridden; the implementation may just call directly through to super, but it must exist per the JS spec.

Size

set protected size_ ( newValue ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:125

Parameter Type newValue Size

void

Field . size_

protected configure_ ( config ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:250

Process the configuration map passed to the field.

Parameter Type Description config FieldConfig A map of options used to configure the field. See the individual field's documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.

void

Field . configure_

setSourceBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:266

Attach this field to a block.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block containing this field.

void

Field . setSourceBlock

getConstants ( ) :

| ConstantProvider

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:284

Get the renderer constant provider.

| ConstantProvider | null

The renderer constant provider.

Field . getConstants

getSourceBlock ( ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:304

Get the block this field is attached to.

Block | null

The block containing this field.

An error if the source block is not defined.

Field . getSourceBlock

setAriaTypeName ( ariaTypeName ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:332

Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the provided value may contain message references of the form %{BKY_...} (e.g. %{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE} ), which are replaced with the corresponding Blockly.Msg value.

Parameter Type Description ariaTypeName string An ARIA representation of the field's type.

void

Field . setAriaTypeName

computeAriaLabel ( includeTypeInfo ? ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:391

Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity.

A 'verbose' label includes type information, if available, whereas a non-verbose label only contains the field's value.

Note that this will always return the latest representation of the field's label which may differ from any previously set ARIA label for the field itself. Implementations are largely responsible for ensuring that the field's ARIA label is set correctly at relevant moments in the field's lifecycle (such as when its value changes).

Finally, it is never guaranteed that implementations use the label returned by this method for their actual ARIA label. Some implementations may rely on other contexts to convey information like the field's value. Example: checkboxes represent their checked/non-checked status (i.e. value) through a separate ARIA property.

If the field's value is empty then it will return a localized placeholder indicating that its value is empty. If this method returns an empty string, the output will be ignored when composing the block-level ARIA label. Make sure you want your label hidden from screenreaders before returning an empty string.

Parameter Type Default value Description includeTypeInfo boolean true Whether to include the field's type information in the returned label, if available.

string

Field . computeAriaLabel

initModel ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:454

Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default.

void

Field . initModel

protected createBorderRect_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:489

Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call.

void

Field . createBorderRect_

protected createTextElement_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:512

Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation.

void

Field . createTextElement_

protected bindEvents_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:532

Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling.

void

Field . bindEvents_

toXml ( fieldElement ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:562

Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.

Parameter Type Description fieldElement Element The element to populate with info about the field's state.

Element

The element containing info about the field's state.

Field . toXml

saveState ( _doFullSerialization ? ) : any ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:580

Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system.

Parameter Type Description _doFullSerialization? boolean If true, this signals to the field that if it normally just saves a reference to some state (eg variable fields) it should instead serialize the full state of the thing being referenced. See the field serialization docs for more information.

any

JSON serializable state.

Field . saveState

protected saveLegacyState ( callingClass ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:610

Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization.

Parameter Type Description callingClass FieldProto The class calling this method. Used to see if this has overridden any relevant hooks.

string | null

The stringified version of the XML state, or null.

Field . saveLegacyState

loadLegacyState ( callingClass , state ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:637

Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise.

Parameter Type Description callingClass FieldProto The class calling this method. Used to see if this has overridden any relevant hooks. state any The state to apply to the field.

boolean

Whether the state was applied or not.

Field . loadLegacyState

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:656

Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field.

void

Field . dispose

updateEditable ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:675

Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not.

void

Field . updateEditable

setEnabled ( enabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:696

Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.

Parameter Type Description enabled boolean True if enabled.

void

Field . setEnabled

isEnabled ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:707

Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.

boolean

Whether this field is enabled.

Field . isEnabled

isClickable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:716

Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function.

boolean

Whether this field is clickable.

Field . isClickable

isClickableInFlyout ( autoClosingFlyout ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:735

Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.

Parameter Type Description autoClosingFlyout boolean true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.

boolean

Whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.

Field . isClickableInFlyout

isCurrentlyEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:747

Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled.

boolean

Whether this field is currently enabled, editable and on an editable block.

Field . isCurrentlyEditable

isSerializable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:762

Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states.

boolean

Whether this field should be serialized or not.

Field . isSerializable

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:784

Gets whether this editable field is visible or not.

boolean

True if visible.

Field . isVisible

setValidator ( handler ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:821

Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator.

The validator function takes in the new field value, and returns validated value. The validated value could be the input value, a modified version of the input value, or null to abort the change.

If the function does not return anything (or returns undefined) the new value is accepted as valid. This is to allow for fields using the validated function as a field-level change event notification.

Parameter Type Description handler FieldValidator < string > The validator function or null to clear a previous validator.

void

Field . setValidator

getValidator ( ) :

| FieldValidator < string >

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:830

Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set.

| FieldValidator < string > | null

Validation function, or null.

Field . getValidator

getSvgRoot ( ) : SVGGElement | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:840

Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning.

SVGGElement | null

The group element.

Field . getSvgRoot

protected getBorderRect ( ) : SVGRectElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:850

Gets the border rectangle element.

SVGRectElement

The border rectangle element.

An error if the border rectangle element is not defined.

Field . getBorderRect

protected getTextElement ( ) : SVGTextElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:863

Gets the text element.

SVGTextElement

The text element.

An error if the text element is not defined.

Field . getTextElement

protected getTextContent ( ) : Text ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:876

Gets the text content.

Text

The text content.

An error if the text content is not defined.

Field . getTextContent

repositionForWindowResize ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:953

A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens.

If you want the WidgetDiv to hide itself instead of repositioning, return false. This is the default behavior.

DropdownDivs already handle their own positioning logic, so you do not need to override this function if your field only has a DropdownDiv.

boolean

True if the field should be repositioned, false if the WidgetDiv should hide itself instead.

Field . repositionForWindowResize

protected updateSize_ ( margin ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:962

Updates the size of the field based on the text.

Parameter Type Description margin? number margin to use when positioning the text element.

void

Field . updateSize_

protected positionTextElement_ ( xOffset , contentWidth ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:995

Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning.

Parameter Type Description xOffset number x offset to use when positioning the text element. contentWidth number The content width.

void

Field . positionTextElement_

protected positionBorderRect_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1023

Position a field's border rect after a size change.

void

Field . positionBorderRect_

getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1046

Returns the height and width of the field.

This should in general be the only place render_ gets called from.

Size

Height and width.

Field . getSize

onLocationChange ( _ ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1107

Notifies the field that it has changed locations.

Parameter Type Description _ Coordinate The location of this field's block's top-start corner in workspace coordinates.

void

Field . onLocationChange

protected getDisplayText_ ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1115

Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting.

string

Text to display.

Field . getDisplayText_

getText ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1138

Sealed

Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string.

string

Current text.

Field . getText

forceRerender ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1179

Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded.

void

Field . forceRerender

setValue ( newValue , fireChangeEvent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1197

Sealed

Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.

Parameter Type Default value Description newValue any undefined New value. fireChangeEvent boolean true Whether to fire a change event. Defaults to true. Should usually be true unless the change will be reported some other way, e.g. an intermediate field change event.

void

Field . setValue

getValue ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1297

Get the current value of the field.

string | null

Current value.

Field . getValue

protected doValueInvalid_ ( _invalidValue , _fireChangeEvent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1352

Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default.

Parameter Type Default value Description _invalidValue any undefined The input value that was determined to be invalid. _fireChangeEvent boolean true Whether to fire a change event if the value changes.

void

Field . doValueInvalid_

protected onMouseDown_ ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1363

Handle a pointerdown event on a field.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Pointer down event.

void

Field . onMouseDown_

setTooltip ( newTip ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1381

Sets the tooltip for this field.

Parameter Type Description newTip TipInfo | null The text for the tooltip, a function that returns the text for the tooltip, a parent object whose tooltip will be used, or null to display the tooltip of the parent block. To not display a tooltip pass the empty string.

void

Field . setTooltip

getTooltip ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1400

Returns the tooltip text for this field.

string

The tooltip text for this field.

Field . getTooltip

protected getClickTarget_ ( ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1416

The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open.

Element | null

Element to bind click handler to.

Field . getClickTarget_

protected getAbsoluteXY_ ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1426

Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body.

Coordinate

Object with .x and .y properties.

Field . getAbsoluteXY_

referencesVariables ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1437

Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this.

boolean

True if this field has any variable references.

Field . referencesVariables

refreshVariableName ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1445

Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables.

void

Field . refreshVariableName

getFlipRtl ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1481

Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL.

boolean

True if we should flip in RTL.

Field . getFlipRtl

onShortcut ( _shortcut ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1491

Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

Parameter Type Description _shortcut KeyboardShortcut The shortcut to be handled.

boolean

True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.

Field . onShortcut

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1496

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Field . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1504

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

Field . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1513

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

Field . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1521

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

Field . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1524

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

Field . canBeFocused

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1532

Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor.

void

Field . performAction

initView ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:183

Create the block UI for this dropdown.

void

Field . initView

isFullBlockField ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:219

This is hacky way of determining if a dropdown field is a full-block field or not. The constants that control the border rect are the same ones that determine how we render full-block dropdown fields. It's a full-block field if it doesn't have the border rect (and it's a simple reporter block).

boolean

true if this field should be treated as a full-block field

Field . isFullBlockField

protected shouldAddBorderRect_ ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:231

Whether or not the dropdown should add a border rect.

boolean

True if the dropdown field should add a border rect.

protected createTextArrow_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:240

Create a tspan based arrow.

void

protected createSVGArrow_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:260

Create an SVG based arrow.

void

protected showEditor_ ( e ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:282

Create a dropdown menu under the text.

Parameter Type Description e? MouseEvent Optional mouse event that triggered the field to open, or undefined if triggered programmatically.

void

Field . showEditor_

protected dropdownDispose_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:377

Disposes of events and DOM-references belonging to the dropdown editor.

void

protected onItemSelected_ ( menu , menuItem ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:403

Handle the selection of an item in the dropdown menu.

Parameter Type Description menu Menu The Menu component clicked. menuItem MenuItem The MenuItem selected within menu.

void

isOptionListDynamic ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:411

boolean

True if the option list is generated by a function. Otherwise false.

getOptions ( useCache ? ) : MenuOption [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:424

Return a list of the options for this dropdown.

Parameter Type Description useCache? boolean For dynamic options, whether or not to use the cached options or to re-generate them.

MenuOption []

A non-empty array of option tuples: (human-readable text or image, language-neutral name).

If generated options are incorrectly structured.

setOptions ( menuGenerator ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:444

Update the options on this dropdown. This will reset the selected item to the first item in the list.

Parameter Type Description menuGenerator MenuGenerator The array of options or a generator function.

void

protected doClassValidation_ ( newValue ) : string | null | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:466

Ensure that the input value is a valid language-neutral option.

Parameter Type Description newValue string The input value.

string | null | undefined

A valid language-neutral option, or null if invalid.

Field . doClassValidation_

protected doClassValidation_ ( newValue ? ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:469

Ensure that the input value is a valid language-neutral option.

Parameter Type Description newValue? string The input value.

string | null

A valid language-neutral option, or null if invalid.

Field . doClassValidation_

protected doValueUpdate_ ( newValue ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:499

Update the value of this dropdown field.

Parameter Type Description newValue string The value to be saved. The default validator guarantees that this is one of the valid dropdown options.

void

Field . doValueUpdate_

applyColour ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:515

Updates the dropdown arrow to match the colour/style of the block.

void

Field . applyColour

protected render_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:536

Draws the border with the correct width.

void

Field . render_

protected getText_ ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:680

Use the getText_ developer hook to override the field's text representation. Get the selected option text. If the selected option is an image we return the image alt text. If the selected option is an HTMLElement, return the title, ariaLabel, or innerText of the element.

If you use HTMLElement options in Node.js and call this function, ensure that you are supplying an implementation of HTMLElement, such as through jsdom-global.

string | null

Selected option text.

Field . getText_

protected trimOptions ( options ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:731

Factor out common words in statically defined options. Create prefix and/or suffix labels.

Parameter Type options MenuOption []

object

options : MenuOption [ ] ;



optional prefix ? : string ;



optional suffix ? : string ;



protected validateOptions ( options ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:833

Validates the data structure to be processed as an options list.

Parameter Type Description options MenuOption [] The proposed dropdown options.

void

If proposed options are incorrectly structured.

getAriaTypeName ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:890

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.

string | null

An ARIA representation of the field's type or a default if it is unspecified.

Field . getAriaTypeName

getAriaValue ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:902

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.

string

An ARIA representation of the field's text.

Field . getAriaValue

recomputeAriaContext ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:938

Sets additional aria state.

boolean