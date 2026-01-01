Class: FieldLabel
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:24
Class for a non-editable, non-serializable text field.
Extends
Field<
string>
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|DEFAULT_VALUE
|To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype.
|NBSP
|Non-breaking space.
|SKIP_SETUP
|A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead.
|name
|Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed.
|value_
|-
|validator_
|Validation function called when user edits an editable field.
|ariaTypeName
|The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
|fieldGroup_
|The rendered field's SVG group element.
|borderRect_
|The rendered field's SVG border element.
|textElement_
|The rendered field's SVG text element.
|textContent_
|The rendered field's text content element.
|constants_
|Constants associated with the source block's renderer.
|sourceBlock_
|Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init.
|isDirty_
|Does this block need to be re-rendered?
|visible_
|Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed?
|enabled_
|Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block?
|clickTarget_
|The element the click handler is bound to.
|SERIALIZABLE
|Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable. This is not the case by default so that SERIALIZABLE is backwards compatible.
|EDITABLE
|Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. This field should not.
|maxDisplayLength
|Text labels should not truncate.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|setSourceBlock
|Attach this field to a block.
|getConstants
|Get the renderer constant provider.
|getSourceBlock
|Get the block this field is attached to.
|getAriaTypeName
|Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
|setAriaTypeName
|Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
|getAriaValue
|Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.
|initModel
|Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default.
|isFullBlockField
|Defines whether this field should take up the full block or not.
|createBorderRect_
|Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call.
|createTextElement_
|Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation.
|bindEvents_
|Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling.
|fromXml
|Sets the field's value based on the given XML element. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.
|toXml
|Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.
|saveState
|Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system.
|loadState
|Sets the field's state based on the given state value. Should only be called by the serialization system.
|saveLegacyState
|Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization.
|loadLegacyState
|Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise.
|dispose
|Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field.
|updateEditable
|Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not.
|setEnabled
|Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.
|isEnabled
|Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.
|isClickable
|Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function.
|isClickableInFlyout
|Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that
isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.
|isCurrentlyEditable
|Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled.
|isSerializable
|Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states.
|isVisible
|Gets whether this editable field is visible or not.
|setValidator
|Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator.
|getValidator
|Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set.
|getSvgRoot
|Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning.
|getBorderRect
|Gets the border rectangle element.
|getTextElement
|Gets the text element.
|getTextContent
|Gets the text content.
|applyColour
|Updates the field to match the colour/style of the block.
|render_
|Used by getSize() to move/resize any DOM elements, and get the new size.
|showEditor_
|A developer hook to create an editor for the field. This is no-op by default, and must be overriden to create an editor.
|repositionForWindowResize
|A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens.
|updateSize_
|Updates the size of the field based on the text.
|positionTextElement_
|Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning.
|positionBorderRect_
|Position a field's border rect after a size change.
|getSize
|Returns the height and width of the field.
|onLocationChange
|Notifies the field that it has changed locations.
|getDisplayText_
|Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from
getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting.
|getText
|Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string.
|getText_
|A developer hook to override the returned text of this field. Override if the text representation of the value of this field is not just a string cast of its value. Return null to resort to a string cast.
|forceRerender
|Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded.
|setValue
|Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.
|getValue
|Get the current value of the field.
|doValueUpdate_
|Used to update the value of a field. Can be overridden by subclasses to do custom storage of values/updating of external things.
|doValueInvalid_
|Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default.
|onMouseDown_
|Handle a pointerdown event on a field.
|setTooltip
|Sets the tooltip for this field.
|getTooltip
|Returns the tooltip text for this field.
|getClickTarget_
|The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open.
|getAbsoluteXY_
|Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body.
|referencesVariables
|Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this.
|refreshVariableName
|Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables.
|getFlipRtl
|Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL.
|onShortcut
|Handles the given keyboard shortcut.
|getFocusableElement
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
|getFocusableTree
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
|onNodeFocus
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
|onNodeBlur
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
|canBeFocused
|See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
|performAction
|Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor.
|recomputeAriaContext
|Recomputes the aria state and label for this field. Fields are generally hidden when in blocks in the flyout (except for top-level full-block fields), and otherwise set to a role of button (indicating they can be clicked to edit) and given the label returned from their
computeAriaLabel method.
|configure_
|Process the configuration map passed to the field.
|initView
|Create block UI for this label.
|computeAriaLabel
|Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity.
|doClassValidation_
|Ensure that the input value casts to a valid string.
|setClass
|Set the CSS class applied to the field's textElement_.
Constructors
Constructor
new FieldLabel(
value?,
textClass?,
config?
): FieldLabel;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:53
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
value?
string | typeof
SKIP_SETUP
|The initial value of the field. Should cast to a string. Defaults to an empty string if null or undefined. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
textClass?
string
|Optional CSS class for the field's text.
config?
FieldLabelConfig
|A map of options used to configure the field. See the [field creation documentation]https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/built-in-fields/label/#creation for a list of properties this parameter supports.
Returns
FieldLabel
Overrides
Properties
DEFAULT_VALUE
DEFAULT_VALUE: string | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:79
To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype.
Example:
FieldImage.prototype.DEFAULT_VALUE = null;
Inherited from
NBSP
readonly static NBSP: " " = '\u00A0';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:82
Non-breaking space.
Inherited from
SKIP_SETUP
readonly static SKIP_SETUP: typeof SKIP_SETUP;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:89
A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead.
Inherited from
name?
optional name?: string = undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:95
Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed.
Inherited from
value_
protected value_: string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:96
Inherited from
validator_
protected validator_:
| FieldValidator<string>
| null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:99
Validation function called when user edits an editable field.
Inherited from
ariaTypeName
protected ariaTypeName: string | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:102
The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Inherited from
fieldGroup_
protected fieldGroup_: SVGGElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:130
The rendered field's SVG group element.
Inherited from
borderRect_
protected borderRect_: SVGRectElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:133
The rendered field's SVG border element.
Inherited from
textElement_
protected textElement_: SVGTextElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:136
The rendered field's SVG text element.
Inherited from
textContent_
protected textContent_: Text | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:139
The rendered field's text content element.
Inherited from
constants_
protected constants_:
| ConstantProvider
| null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:145
Constants associated with the source block's renderer.
Inherited from
sourceBlock_
protected sourceBlock_: Block | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:158
Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init.
Inherited from
isDirty_
protected isDirty_: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:161
Does this block need to be re-rendered?
Inherited from
visible_
protected visible_: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:164
Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed?
Inherited from
enabled_
protected enabled_: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:169
Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block?
Inherited from
clickTarget_
protected clickTarget_: Element | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:172
The element the click handler is bound to.
Inherited from
SERIALIZABLE
SERIALIZABLE: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:199
Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable. This is not the case by default so that SERIALIZABLE is backwards compatible.
Inherited from
EDITABLE
EDITABLE: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:32
Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. This field should not.
Overrides
maxDisplayLength
maxDisplayLength: number = Infinity;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:35
Text labels should not truncate.
Overrides
Accessors
size_
Get Signature
get protected size_(): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:121
Gets the size of this field. Because getSize() and updateSize() have side effects, this acts as a shim for subclasses which wish to adjust field bounds when setting/getting the size without triggering unwanted rendering or other side effects. Note that subclasses must override both get and set if either is overridden; the implementation may just call directly through to super, but it must exist per the JS spec.
Returns
Set Signature
set protected size_(newValue): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:125
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
newValue
Size
Returns
void
Inherited from
Methods
setSourceBlock()
setSourceBlock(block): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:266
Attach this field to a block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
Block
|The block containing this field.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getConstants()
getConstants():
| ConstantProvider
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:284
Get the renderer constant provider.
Returns
|
ConstantProvider
|
null
The renderer constant provider.
Inherited from
getSourceBlock()
getSourceBlock(): Block | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:304
Get the block this field is attached to.
Returns
Block |
null
The block containing this field.
Throws
An error if the source block is not defined.
Inherited from
getAriaTypeName()
getAriaTypeName(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:317
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.
Returns
string |
null
An ARIA representation of the field's type or null if it is unspecified.
Inherited from
setAriaTypeName()
setAriaTypeName(ariaTypeName): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:332
Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized
version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the
provided value may contain message references of the form
%{BKY_...}
(e.g.
%{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE}), which are replaced with the
corresponding
Blockly.Msg value.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
ariaTypeName
string
|An ARIA representation of the field's type.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getAriaValue()
getAriaValue(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:355
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.
Note that implementations should generally always override this value to ensure a non-null value is returned. The default implementation relies on 'getText' which may return an empty string. A null return value from this function will prompt ARIA label generation to skip the field's value entirely when there may be a better contextual placeholder to use isstead.
For example, to avoid hiding an empty text input field from screen reader, implementations should ensure that if the text is an empty string, this function would return an appropriate, localized value such as "empty text".
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.
Returns
string |
null
An ARIA representation of the field's text, or null if no text is currently defined or known for the field.
Inherited from
initModel()
initModel(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:454
Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default.
Returns
void
Inherited from
isFullBlockField()
isFullBlockField(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:470
Defines whether this field should take up the full block or not.
This is typically only done for certain kinds of fields and in certain renderers. You should only override this if you're sure your field will render correctly in zelos and other renderers that support full-block fields.
Blocks that contain only a single field that is a full-block-field have a special appearance in some renderers and their behavior is unique, because we pretend that the field is a whole block in some cases. This is hacky and you should use caution when attempting to do anything with this method.
Returns
boolean
Inherited from
createBorderRect_()
protected createBorderRect_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:489
Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call.
Returns
void
Inherited from
createTextElement_()
protected createTextElement_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:512
Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation.
Returns
void
Inherited from
bindEvents_()
protected bindEvents_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:532
Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling.
Returns
void
Inherited from
fromXml()
fromXml(fieldElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:550
Sets the field's value based on the given XML element. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
fieldElement
Element
|The element containing info about the field's state.
Returns
void
Inherited from
toXml()
toXml(fieldElement): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:562
Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
fieldElement
Element
|The element to populate with info about the field's state.
Returns
Element
The element containing info about the field's state.
Inherited from
saveState()
saveState(_doFullSerialization?): any;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:580
Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_doFullSerialization?
boolean
|If true, this signals to the field that if it normally just saves a reference to some state (eg variable fields) it should instead serialize the full state of the thing being referenced. See the field serialization docs for more information.
Returns
any
JSON serializable state.
Inherited from
loadState()
loadState(state): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:594
Sets the field's state based on the given state value. Should only be called by the serialization system.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
any
|The state we want to apply to the field.
Returns
void
Inherited from
saveLegacyState()
protected saveLegacyState(callingClass): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:610
Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
callingClass
FieldProto
|The class calling this method. Used to see if
this has overridden any relevant hooks.
Returns
string |
null
The stringified version of the XML state, or null.
Inherited from
loadLegacyState()
loadLegacyState(callingClass, state): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:637
Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
callingClass
FieldProto
|The class calling this method. Used to see if
this has overridden any relevant hooks.
state
any
|The state to apply to the field.
Returns
boolean
Whether the state was applied or not.
Inherited from
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:656
Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field.
Returns
void
Inherited from
updateEditable()
updateEditable(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:675
Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not.
Returns
void
Inherited from
setEnabled()
setEnabled(enabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:696
Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enabled
boolean
|True if enabled.
Returns
void
Inherited from
isEnabled()
isEnabled(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:707
Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.
Returns
boolean
Whether this field is enabled.
Inherited from
isClickable()
isClickable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:716
Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function.
Returns
boolean
Whether this field is clickable.
Inherited from
isClickableInFlyout()
isClickableInFlyout(autoClosingFlyout): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:735
Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.
The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the
simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox.
Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that
isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
autoClosingFlyout
boolean
|true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.
Returns
boolean
Whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.
Inherited from
isCurrentlyEditable()
isCurrentlyEditable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:747
Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled.
Returns
boolean
Whether this field is currently enabled, editable and on an editable block.
Inherited from
isSerializable()
isSerializable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:762
Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states.
Returns
boolean
Whether this field should be serialized or not.
Inherited from
isVisible()
isVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:784
Gets whether this editable field is visible or not.
Returns
boolean
True if visible.
Inherited from
setValidator()
setValidator(handler): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:821
Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator.
The validator function takes in the new field value, and returns validated value. The validated value could be the input value, a modified version of the input value, or null to abort the change.
If the function does not return anything (or returns undefined) the new value is accepted as valid. This is to allow for fields using the validated function as a field-level change event notification.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
handler
FieldValidator<
string>
|The validator function or null to clear a previous validator.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getValidator()
getValidator():
| FieldValidator<string>
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:830
Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set.
Returns
|
FieldValidator<
string>
|
null
Validation function, or null.
Inherited from
getSvgRoot()
getSvgRoot(): SVGGElement | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:840
Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning.
Returns
SVGGElement |
null
The group element.
Inherited from
getBorderRect()
protected getBorderRect(): SVGRectElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:850
Gets the border rectangle element.
Returns
SVGRectElement
The border rectangle element.
Throws
An error if the border rectangle element is not defined.
Inherited from
getTextElement()
protected getTextElement(): SVGTextElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:863
Gets the text element.
Returns
SVGTextElement
The text element.
Throws
An error if the text element is not defined.
Inherited from
getTextContent()
protected getTextContent(): Text;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:876
Gets the text content.
Returns
Text
The text content.
Throws
An error if the text content is not defined.
Inherited from
applyColour()
applyColour(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:895
Updates the field to match the colour/style of the block.
Non-abstract sub-classes may wish to implement this if the colour of the field depends on the colour of the block. It will automatically be called at relevant times, such as when the parent block or renderer changes.
See the field documentation for more information, or FieldDropdown for an example.
Returns
void
Inherited from
render_()
protected render_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:903
Used by getSize() to move/resize any DOM elements, and get the new size.
All rendering that has an effect on the size/shape of the block should be done here, and should be triggered by getSize().
Returns
void
Inherited from
showEditor_()
protected showEditor_(_e?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:932
A developer hook to create an editor for the field. This is no-op by default, and must be overriden to create an editor.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_e?
Event
|Optional mouse event that triggered the field to open, or undefined if triggered programmatically.
Returns
void
Inherited from
repositionForWindowResize()
repositionForWindowResize(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:953
A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens.
If you want the WidgetDiv to hide itself instead of repositioning, return false. This is the default behavior.
DropdownDivs already handle their own positioning logic, so you do not need to override this function if your field only has a DropdownDiv.
Returns
boolean
True if the field should be repositioned, false if the WidgetDiv should hide itself instead.
Inherited from
Field.
repositionForWindowResize
updateSize_()
protected updateSize_(margin?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:962
Updates the size of the field based on the text.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
margin?
number
|margin to use when positioning the text element.
Returns
void
Inherited from
positionTextElement_()
protected positionTextElement_(xOffset, contentWidth): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:995
Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
xOffset
number
|x offset to use when positioning the text element.
contentWidth
number
|The content width.
Returns
void
Inherited from
positionBorderRect_()
protected positionBorderRect_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1023
Position a field's border rect after a size change.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getSize()
getSize(): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1046
Returns the height and width of the field.
This should in general be the only place render_ gets called from.
Returns
Height and width.
Inherited from
onLocationChange()
onLocationChange(_): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1107
Notifies the field that it has changed locations.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_
Coordinate
|The location of this field's block's top-start corner in workspace coordinates.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getDisplayText_()
protected getDisplayText_(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1115
Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from
getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting.
Returns
string
Text to display.
Inherited from
getText()
getText(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1138
Sealed
Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string.
Returns
string
Current text.
Inherited from
getText_()
protected getText_(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1156
A developer hook to override the returned text of this field. Override if the text representation of the value of this field is not just a string cast of its value. Return null to resort to a string cast.
Returns
string |
null
Current text or null.
Inherited from
forceRerender()
forceRerender(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1179
Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded.
Returns
void
Inherited from
setValue()
setValue(newValue, fireChangeEvent?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1197
Sealed
Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
newValue
any
undefined
|New value.
fireChangeEvent
boolean
true
|Whether to fire a change event. Defaults to true. Should usually be true unless the change will be reported some other way, e.g. an intermediate field change event.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getValue()
getValue(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1297
Get the current value of the field.
Returns
string |
null
Current value.
Inherited from
doValueUpdate_()
protected doValueUpdate_(newValue): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1339
Used to update the value of a field. Can be overridden by subclasses to do custom storage of values/updating of external things.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newValue
string
|The value to be saved.
Returns
void
Inherited from
doValueInvalid_()
protected doValueInvalid_(_invalidValue, _fireChangeEvent?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1352
Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
_invalidValue
any
undefined
|The input value that was determined to be invalid.
_fireChangeEvent
boolean
true
|Whether to fire a change event if the value changes.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onMouseDown_()
protected onMouseDown_(e): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1363
Handle a pointerdown event on a field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
PointerEvent
|Pointer down event.
Returns
void
Inherited from
setTooltip()
setTooltip(newTip): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1381
Sets the tooltip for this field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newTip
TipInfo |
null
|The text for the tooltip, a function that returns the text for the tooltip, a parent object whose tooltip will be used, or null to display the tooltip of the parent block. To not display a tooltip pass the empty string.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getTooltip()
getTooltip(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1400
Returns the tooltip text for this field.
Returns
string
The tooltip text for this field.
Inherited from
getClickTarget_()
protected getClickTarget_(): Element | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1416
The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open.
Returns
Element |
null
Element to bind click handler to.
Inherited from
getAbsoluteXY_()
protected getAbsoluteXY_(): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1426
Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body.
Returns
Object with .x and .y properties.
Inherited from
referencesVariables()
referencesVariables(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1437
Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this.
Returns
boolean
True if this field has any variable references.
Inherited from
refreshVariableName()
refreshVariableName(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1445
Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getFlipRtl()
getFlipRtl(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1481
Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL.
Returns
boolean
True if we should flip in RTL.
Inherited from
onShortcut()
onShortcut(_shortcut): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1491
Handles the given keyboard shortcut.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_shortcut
KeyboardShortcut
|The shortcut to be handled.
Returns
boolean
True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.
Inherited from
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1496
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
Returns
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
Inherited from
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1504
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns
Inherited from
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1513
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1521
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
Returns
void
Inherited from
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1524
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Returns
boolean
Inherited from
performAction()
performAction(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1532
Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor.
Returns
void
Inherited from
recomputeAriaContext()
recomputeAriaContext(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1551
Recomputes the aria state and label for this field. Fields are generally hidden
when in blocks in the flyout (except for top-level full-block fields), and
otherwise set to a role of button (indicating they can be clicked to edit)
and given the label returned from their
computeAriaLabel method.
Subclasses can override this in order to change the role or label, but they must ensure they keep the correct behavior for fields in flyout blocks.
This method will return a boolean indicating if the element is displayed in the aria tree or not. This can be used by subclasses to determine whether or not to continue customizing the role and label (hidden elements should not have labels).
Returns
boolean
true if the element is in the accessibility tree, false if the aria state is hidden
Inherited from
configure_()
protected configure_(config): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:69
Process the configuration map passed to the field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
config
FieldLabelConfig
|A map of options used to configure the field. See the individual field's documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.
Returns
void
Overrides
initView()
initView(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:77
Create block UI for this label.
Returns
void
Overrides
computeAriaLabel()
computeAriaLabel(includeTypeInfo?): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:114
Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity.
A 'verbose' label includes type information, if available, whereas a non-verbose label only contains the field's value.
Note that this will always return the latest representation of the field's label which may differ from any previously set ARIA label for the field itself. Implementations are largely responsible for ensuring that the field's ARIA label is set correctly at relevant moments in the field's lifecycle (such as when its value changes).
Finally, it is never guaranteed that implementations use the label returned by this method for their actual ARIA label. Some implementations may rely on other contexts to convey information like the field's value. Example: checkboxes represent their checked/non-checked status (i.e. value) through a separate ARIA property.
Unlike other built-in fields, FieldLabel does return an empty string when its value is empty. This is because empty labels are sometimes used for layout purposes.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
includeTypeInfo
boolean
true
|Whether to include the field's type information in the returned label, if available.
Returns
string
Overrides
doClassValidation_()
protected doClassValidation_(newValue?): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:130
Ensure that the input value casts to a valid string.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newValue?
any
|The input value.
Returns
string |
null
A valid string, or null if invalid.
Overrides
setClass()
setClass(cssClass): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:144
Set the CSS class applied to the field's textElement_.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
cssClass
string |
null
|The new CSS class name, or null to remove.
Returns
void