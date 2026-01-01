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Class: FieldLabelSerializable

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label_serializable.ts:27

Class for a non-editable, serializable text field.

Property Description DEFAULT_VALUE To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype. NBSP Non-breaking space. SKIP_SETUP A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead. name Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed. value_ - validator_ Validation function called when user edits an editable field. ariaTypeName The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. fieldGroup_ The rendered field's SVG group element. borderRect_ The rendered field's SVG border element. textElement_ The rendered field's SVG text element. textContent_ The rendered field's text content element. constants_ Constants associated with the source block's renderer. sourceBlock_ Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init. isDirty_ Does this block need to be re-rendered? visible_ Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed? enabled_ Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block? clickTarget_ The element the click handler is bound to. maxDisplayLength Text labels should not truncate. EDITABLE Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. This field should not. SERIALIZABLE Serializable fields are saved by the XML renderer, non-serializable fields are not. This field should be serialized, but only edited programmatically.

Method Description setSourceBlock Attach this field to a block. getConstants Get the renderer constant provider. getSourceBlock Get the block this field is attached to. getAriaTypeName Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. setAriaTypeName Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. getAriaValue Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value. initModel Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default. isFullBlockField Defines whether this field should take up the full block or not. createBorderRect_ Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. createTextElement_ Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation. bindEvents_ Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling. fromXml Sets the field's value based on the given XML element. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml. toXml Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml. saveState Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system. loadState Sets the field's state based on the given state value. Should only be called by the serialization system. saveLegacyState Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization. loadLegacyState Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise. dispose Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field. updateEditable Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not. setEnabled Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable. isEnabled Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable. isClickable Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function. isClickableInFlyout Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect. isCurrentlyEditable Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled. isSerializable Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states. isVisible Gets whether this editable field is visible or not. setValidator Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator. getValidator Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set. getSvgRoot Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning. getBorderRect Gets the border rectangle element. getTextElement Gets the text element. getTextContent Gets the text content. applyColour Updates the field to match the colour/style of the block. render_ Used by getSize() to move/resize any DOM elements, and get the new size. showEditor_ A developer hook to create an editor for the field. This is no-op by default, and must be overriden to create an editor. repositionForWindowResize A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens. updateSize_ Updates the size of the field based on the text. positionTextElement_ Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning. positionBorderRect_ Position a field's border rect after a size change. getSize Returns the height and width of the field. onLocationChange Notifies the field that it has changed locations. getDisplayText_ Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting. getText Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string. getText_ A developer hook to override the returned text of this field. Override if the text representation of the value of this field is not just a string cast of its value. Return null to resort to a string cast. forceRerender Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded. setValue Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method. getValue Get the current value of the field. doValueUpdate_ Used to update the value of a field. Can be overridden by subclasses to do custom storage of values/updating of external things. doValueInvalid_ Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default. onMouseDown_ Handle a pointerdown event on a field. setTooltip Sets the tooltip for this field. getTooltip Returns the tooltip text for this field. getClickTarget_ The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open. getAbsoluteXY_ Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body. referencesVariables Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this. refreshVariableName Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables. getFlipRtl Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL. onShortcut Handles the given keyboard shortcut. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. performAction Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor. recomputeAriaContext Recomputes the aria state and label for this field. Fields are generally hidden when in blocks in the flyout (except for top-level full-block fields), and otherwise set to a role of button (indicating they can be clicked to edit) and given the label returned from their computeAriaLabel method. configure_ Process the configuration map passed to the field. initView Create block UI for this label. computeAriaLabel Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity. doClassValidation_ Ensure that the input value casts to a valid string. setClass Set the CSS class applied to the field's textElement_.

new FieldLabelSerializable (

value ? ,

textClass ? ,

config ?

) : FieldLabelSerializable ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label_serializable.ts:50

Parameter Type Description value? string The initial value of the field. Should cast to a string. Defaults to an empty string if null or undefined. textClass? string Optional CSS class for the field's text. config? FieldLabelConfig A map of options used to configure the field. See the [field creation documentation]https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/built-in-fields/label-serializable/#creation for a list of properties this parameter supports.

FieldLabelSerializable

FieldLabel . constructor

DEFAULT_VALUE : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:79

To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype.

Example: FieldImage.prototype.DEFAULT_VALUE = null;

FieldLabel . DEFAULT_VALUE

readonly static NBSP : " " = '\u00A0' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:82

Non-breaking space.

FieldLabel . NBSP

readonly static SKIP_SETUP : typeof SKIP_SETUP ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:89

A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead.

FieldLabel . SKIP_SETUP

optional name ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:95

Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed.

FieldLabel . name

protected value_ : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:96

FieldLabel . value_

protected validator_ :

| FieldValidator < string >

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:99

Validation function called when user edits an editable field.

FieldLabel . validator_

protected ariaTypeName : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:102

The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

FieldLabel . ariaTypeName

protected fieldGroup_ : SVGGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:130

The rendered field's SVG group element.

FieldLabel . fieldGroup_

protected borderRect_ : SVGRectElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:133

The rendered field's SVG border element.

FieldLabel . borderRect_

protected textElement_ : SVGTextElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:136

The rendered field's SVG text element.

FieldLabel . textElement_

protected textContent_ : Text | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:139

The rendered field's text content element.

FieldLabel . textContent_

protected constants_ :

| ConstantProvider

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:145

Constants associated with the source block's renderer.

FieldLabel . constants_

protected sourceBlock_ : Block | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:158

Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init.

FieldLabel . sourceBlock_

protected isDirty_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:161

Does this block need to be re-rendered?

FieldLabel . isDirty_

protected visible_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:164

Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed?

FieldLabel . visible_

protected enabled_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:169

Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block?

FieldLabel . enabled_

protected clickTarget_ : Element | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:172

The element the click handler is bound to.

FieldLabel . clickTarget_

maxDisplayLength : number = Infinity ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:35

Text labels should not truncate.

FieldLabel . maxDisplayLength

EDITABLE : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label_serializable.ts:32

Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. This field should not.

FieldLabel . EDITABLE

SERIALIZABLE : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label_serializable.ts:39

Serializable fields are saved by the XML renderer, non-serializable fields are not. This field should be serialized, but only edited programmatically.

FieldLabel . SERIALIZABLE

get protected size_ ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:121

Gets the size of this field. Because getSize() and updateSize() have side effects, this acts as a shim for subclasses which wish to adjust field bounds when setting/getting the size without triggering unwanted rendering or other side effects. Note that subclasses must override both get and set if either is overridden; the implementation may just call directly through to super, but it must exist per the JS spec.

Size

set protected size_ ( newValue ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:125

Parameter Type newValue Size

void

FieldLabel . size_

setSourceBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:266

Attach this field to a block.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block containing this field.

void

FieldLabel . setSourceBlock

getConstants ( ) :

| ConstantProvider

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:284

Get the renderer constant provider.

| ConstantProvider | null

The renderer constant provider.

FieldLabel . getConstants

getSourceBlock ( ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:304

Get the block this field is attached to.

Block | null

The block containing this field.

An error if the source block is not defined.

FieldLabel . getSourceBlock

getAriaTypeName ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:317

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.

string | null

An ARIA representation of the field's type or null if it is unspecified.

FieldLabel . getAriaTypeName

setAriaTypeName ( ariaTypeName ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:332

Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the provided value may contain message references of the form %{BKY_...} (e.g. %{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE} ), which are replaced with the corresponding Blockly.Msg value.

Parameter Type Description ariaTypeName string An ARIA representation of the field's type.

void

FieldLabel . setAriaTypeName

getAriaValue ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:355

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.

Note that implementations should generally always override this value to ensure a non-null value is returned. The default implementation relies on 'getText' which may return an empty string. A null return value from this function will prompt ARIA label generation to skip the field's value entirely when there may be a better contextual placeholder to use isstead.

For example, to avoid hiding an empty text input field from screen reader, implementations should ensure that if the text is an empty string, this function would return an appropriate, localized value such as "empty text".

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.

string | null

An ARIA representation of the field's text, or null if no text is currently defined or known for the field.

FieldLabel . getAriaValue

initModel ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:454

Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default.

void

FieldLabel . initModel

isFullBlockField ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:470

Defines whether this field should take up the full block or not.

This is typically only done for certain kinds of fields and in certain renderers. You should only override this if you're sure your field will render correctly in zelos and other renderers that support full-block fields.

Blocks that contain only a single field that is a full-block-field have a special appearance in some renderers and their behavior is unique, because we pretend that the field is a whole block in some cases. This is hacky and you should use caution when attempting to do anything with this method.

boolean

FieldLabel . isFullBlockField

protected createBorderRect_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:489

Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call.

void

FieldLabel . createBorderRect_

protected createTextElement_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:512

Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation.

void

FieldLabel . createTextElement_

protected bindEvents_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:532

Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling.

void

FieldLabel . bindEvents_

fromXml ( fieldElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:550

Sets the field's value based on the given XML element. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.

Parameter Type Description fieldElement Element The element containing info about the field's state.

void

FieldLabel . fromXml

toXml ( fieldElement ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:562

Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.

Parameter Type Description fieldElement Element The element to populate with info about the field's state.

Element

The element containing info about the field's state.

FieldLabel . toXml

saveState ( _doFullSerialization ? ) : any ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:580

Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system.

Parameter Type Description _doFullSerialization? boolean If true, this signals to the field that if it normally just saves a reference to some state (eg variable fields) it should instead serialize the full state of the thing being referenced. See the field serialization docs for more information.

any

JSON serializable state.

FieldLabel . saveState

loadState ( state ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:594

Sets the field's state based on the given state value. Should only be called by the serialization system.

Parameter Type Description state any The state we want to apply to the field.

void

FieldLabel . loadState

protected saveLegacyState ( callingClass ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:610

Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization.

Parameter Type Description callingClass FieldProto The class calling this method. Used to see if this has overridden any relevant hooks.

string | null

The stringified version of the XML state, or null.

FieldLabel . saveLegacyState

loadLegacyState ( callingClass , state ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:637

Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise.

Parameter Type Description callingClass FieldProto The class calling this method. Used to see if this has overridden any relevant hooks. state any The state to apply to the field.

boolean

Whether the state was applied or not.

FieldLabel . loadLegacyState

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:656

Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field.

void

FieldLabel . dispose

updateEditable ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:675

Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not.

void

FieldLabel . updateEditable

setEnabled ( enabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:696

Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.

Parameter Type Description enabled boolean True if enabled.

void

FieldLabel . setEnabled

isEnabled ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:707

Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.

boolean

Whether this field is enabled.

FieldLabel . isEnabled

isClickable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:716

Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function.

boolean

Whether this field is clickable.

FieldLabel . isClickable

isClickableInFlyout ( autoClosingFlyout ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:735

Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.

Parameter Type Description autoClosingFlyout boolean true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.

boolean

Whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.

FieldLabel . isClickableInFlyout

isCurrentlyEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:747

Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled.

boolean

Whether this field is currently enabled, editable and on an editable block.

FieldLabel . isCurrentlyEditable

isSerializable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:762

Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states.

boolean

Whether this field should be serialized or not.

FieldLabel . isSerializable

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:784

Gets whether this editable field is visible or not.

boolean

True if visible.

FieldLabel . isVisible

setValidator ( handler ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:821

Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator.

The validator function takes in the new field value, and returns validated value. The validated value could be the input value, a modified version of the input value, or null to abort the change.

If the function does not return anything (or returns undefined) the new value is accepted as valid. This is to allow for fields using the validated function as a field-level change event notification.

Parameter Type Description handler FieldValidator < string > The validator function or null to clear a previous validator.

void

FieldLabel . setValidator

getValidator ( ) :

| FieldValidator < string >

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:830

Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set.

| FieldValidator < string > | null

Validation function, or null.

FieldLabel . getValidator

getSvgRoot ( ) : SVGGElement | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:840

Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning.

SVGGElement | null

The group element.

FieldLabel . getSvgRoot

protected getBorderRect ( ) : SVGRectElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:850

Gets the border rectangle element.

SVGRectElement

The border rectangle element.

An error if the border rectangle element is not defined.

FieldLabel . getBorderRect

protected getTextElement ( ) : SVGTextElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:863

Gets the text element.

SVGTextElement

The text element.

An error if the text element is not defined.

FieldLabel . getTextElement

protected getTextContent ( ) : Text ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:876

Gets the text content.

Text

The text content.

An error if the text content is not defined.

FieldLabel . getTextContent

applyColour ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:895

Updates the field to match the colour/style of the block.

Non-abstract sub-classes may wish to implement this if the colour of the field depends on the colour of the block. It will automatically be called at relevant times, such as when the parent block or renderer changes.

See the field documentation for more information, or FieldDropdown for an example.

void

FieldLabel . applyColour

protected render_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:903

Used by getSize() to move/resize any DOM elements, and get the new size.

All rendering that has an effect on the size/shape of the block should be done here, and should be triggered by getSize().

void

FieldLabel . render_

protected showEditor_ ( _e ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:932

A developer hook to create an editor for the field. This is no-op by default, and must be overriden to create an editor.

Parameter Type Description _e? Event Optional mouse event that triggered the field to open, or undefined if triggered programmatically.

void

FieldLabel . showEditor_

repositionForWindowResize ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:953

A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens.

If you want the WidgetDiv to hide itself instead of repositioning, return false. This is the default behavior.

DropdownDivs already handle their own positioning logic, so you do not need to override this function if your field only has a DropdownDiv.

boolean

True if the field should be repositioned, false if the WidgetDiv should hide itself instead.

FieldLabel . repositionForWindowResize

protected updateSize_ ( margin ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:962

Updates the size of the field based on the text.

Parameter Type Description margin? number margin to use when positioning the text element.

void

FieldLabel . updateSize_

protected positionTextElement_ ( xOffset , contentWidth ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:995

Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning.

Parameter Type Description xOffset number x offset to use when positioning the text element. contentWidth number The content width.

void

FieldLabel . positionTextElement_

protected positionBorderRect_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1023

Position a field's border rect after a size change.

void

FieldLabel . positionBorderRect_

getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1046

Returns the height and width of the field.

This should in general be the only place render_ gets called from.

Size

Height and width.

FieldLabel . getSize

onLocationChange ( _ ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1107

Notifies the field that it has changed locations.

Parameter Type Description _ Coordinate The location of this field's block's top-start corner in workspace coordinates.

void

FieldLabel . onLocationChange

protected getDisplayText_ ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1115

Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting.

string

Text to display.

FieldLabel . getDisplayText_

getText ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1138

Sealed

Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string.

string

Current text.

FieldLabel . getText

protected getText_ ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1156

A developer hook to override the returned text of this field. Override if the text representation of the value of this field is not just a string cast of its value. Return null to resort to a string cast.

string | null

Current text or null.

FieldLabel . getText_

forceRerender ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1179

Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded.

void

FieldLabel . forceRerender

setValue ( newValue , fireChangeEvent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1197

Sealed

Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.

Parameter Type Default value Description newValue any undefined New value. fireChangeEvent boolean true Whether to fire a change event. Defaults to true. Should usually be true unless the change will be reported some other way, e.g. an intermediate field change event.

void

FieldLabel . setValue

getValue ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1297

Get the current value of the field.

string | null

Current value.

FieldLabel . getValue

protected doValueUpdate_ ( newValue ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1339

Used to update the value of a field. Can be overridden by subclasses to do custom storage of values/updating of external things.

Parameter Type Description newValue string The value to be saved.

void

FieldLabel . doValueUpdate_

protected doValueInvalid_ ( _invalidValue , _fireChangeEvent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1352

Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default.

Parameter Type Default value Description _invalidValue any undefined The input value that was determined to be invalid. _fireChangeEvent boolean true Whether to fire a change event if the value changes.

void

FieldLabel . doValueInvalid_

protected onMouseDown_ ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1363

Handle a pointerdown event on a field.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Pointer down event.

void

FieldLabel . onMouseDown_

setTooltip ( newTip ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1381

Sets the tooltip for this field.

Parameter Type Description newTip TipInfo | null The text for the tooltip, a function that returns the text for the tooltip, a parent object whose tooltip will be used, or null to display the tooltip of the parent block. To not display a tooltip pass the empty string.

void

FieldLabel . setTooltip

getTooltip ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1400

Returns the tooltip text for this field.

string

The tooltip text for this field.

FieldLabel . getTooltip

protected getClickTarget_ ( ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1416

The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open.

Element | null

Element to bind click handler to.

FieldLabel . getClickTarget_

protected getAbsoluteXY_ ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1426

Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body.

Coordinate

Object with .x and .y properties.

FieldLabel . getAbsoluteXY_

referencesVariables ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1437

Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this.

boolean

True if this field has any variable references.

FieldLabel . referencesVariables

refreshVariableName ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1445

Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables.

void

FieldLabel . refreshVariableName

getFlipRtl ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1481

Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL.

boolean

True if we should flip in RTL.

FieldLabel . getFlipRtl

onShortcut ( _shortcut ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1491

Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

Parameter Type Description _shortcut KeyboardShortcut The shortcut to be handled.

boolean

True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.

FieldLabel . onShortcut

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1496

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

FieldLabel . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1504

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

FieldLabel . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1513

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

FieldLabel . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1521

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

FieldLabel . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1524

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

FieldLabel . canBeFocused

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1532

Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor.

void

FieldLabel . performAction

recomputeAriaContext ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1551

Recomputes the aria state and label for this field. Fields are generally hidden when in blocks in the flyout (except for top-level full-block fields), and otherwise set to a role of button (indicating they can be clicked to edit) and given the label returned from their computeAriaLabel method.

Subclasses can override this in order to change the role or label, but they must ensure they keep the correct behavior for fields in flyout blocks.

This method will return a boolean indicating if the element is displayed in the aria tree or not. This can be used by subclasses to determine whether or not to continue customizing the role and label (hidden elements should not have labels).

boolean

true if the element is in the accessibility tree, false if the aria state is hidden

FieldLabel . recomputeAriaContext

protected configure_ ( config ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:69

Process the configuration map passed to the field.

Parameter Type Description config FieldLabelConfig A map of options used to configure the field. See the individual field's documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.

void

FieldLabel . configure_

initView ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:77

Create block UI for this label.

void

FieldLabel . initView

computeAriaLabel ( includeTypeInfo ? ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:114

Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity.

A 'verbose' label includes type information, if available, whereas a non-verbose label only contains the field's value.

Note that this will always return the latest representation of the field's label which may differ from any previously set ARIA label for the field itself. Implementations are largely responsible for ensuring that the field's ARIA label is set correctly at relevant moments in the field's lifecycle (such as when its value changes).

Finally, it is never guaranteed that implementations use the label returned by this method for their actual ARIA label. Some implementations may rely on other contexts to convey information like the field's value. Example: checkboxes represent their checked/non-checked status (i.e. value) through a separate ARIA property.

Unlike other built-in fields, FieldLabel does return an empty string when its value is empty. This is because empty labels are sometimes used for layout purposes.

Parameter Type Default value Description includeTypeInfo boolean true Whether to include the field's type information in the returned label, if available.

string

FieldLabel . computeAriaLabel

protected doClassValidation_ ( newValue ? ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:130

Ensure that the input value casts to a valid string.

Parameter Type Description newValue? any The input value.

string | null

A valid string, or null if invalid.

FieldLabel . doClassValidation_

setClass ( cssClass ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:144

Set the CSS class applied to the field's textElement_.

Parameter Type Description cssClass string | null The new CSS class name, or null to remove.

void