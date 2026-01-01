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Class: FieldNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:16

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a field.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns null since fields do not have children.
getParentReturns the parent block of the given field.
getNextSiblingReturns the next field or input following the given field.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the field or input preceding the given field.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given field.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given field can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new FieldNavigationPolicy(): FieldNavigationPolicy;

Returns

FieldNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:23

Returns null since fields do not have children.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentField<any>The field to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:33

Returns the parent block of the given field.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentField<any>The field to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The given field's parent block.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:43

Returns the next field or input following the given field.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentField<any>The field to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The next field or input in the given field's block.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:53

Returns the field or input preceding the given field.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentField<any>The field to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The preceding field or input in the given field's block.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(current): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:63

Returns the row ID of the given field.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentField<any>The field to retrieve the row ID of.

Returns

string

The row ID of the given field.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:73

Returns whether or not the given field can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentField<any>The instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

True if the given field can be focused and navigated to.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is Field<any>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:92

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is Field<any>

True if the object is a Field.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable