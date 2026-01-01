Class: FieldNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:16
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a field.
Implements
INavigationPolicy<
Field<
any>>
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns null since fields do not have children.
|getParent
|Returns the parent block of the given field.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the next field or input following the given field.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the field or input preceding the given field.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given field.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given field can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new FieldNavigationPolicy(): FieldNavigationPolicy;
Returns
FieldNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:23
Returns null since fields do not have children.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
Field<
any>
|The field to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:33
Returns the parent block of the given field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Field<
any>
|The field to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The given field's parent block.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:43
Returns the next field or input following the given field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Field<
any>
|The field to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The next field or input in the given field's block.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:53
Returns the field or input preceding the given field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Field<
any>
|The field to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The preceding field or input in the given field's block.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:63
Returns the row ID of the given field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Field<
any>
|The field to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given field.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:73
Returns whether or not the given field can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Field<
any>
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given field can be focused and navigated to.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is Field<any>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:92
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is Field<any>
True if the object is a Field.