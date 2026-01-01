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Class: FieldNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:16

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a field.

INavigationPolicy < Field < any >>

Method Description getFirstChild Returns null since fields do not have children. getParent Returns the parent block of the given field. getNextSibling Returns the next field or input following the given field. getPreviousSibling Returns the field or input preceding the given field. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given field. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given field can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new FieldNavigationPolicy ( ) : FieldNavigationPolicy ;



FieldNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:23

Returns null since fields do not have children.

Parameter Type Description _current Field < any > The field to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:33

Returns the parent block of the given field.

Parameter Type Description current Field < any > The field to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

The given field's parent block.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:43

Returns the next field or input following the given field.

Parameter Type Description current Field < any > The field to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

The next field or input in the given field's block.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:53

Returns the field or input preceding the given field.

Parameter Type Description current Field < any > The field to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

The preceding field or input in the given field's block.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:63

Returns the row ID of the given field.

Parameter Type Description current Field < any > The field to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given field.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:73

Returns whether or not the given field can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current Field < any > The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given field can be focused and navigated to.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is Field < any > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/field_navigation_policy.ts:92

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is Field<any>

True if the object is a Field.