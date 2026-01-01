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Class: FieldTextInput

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:28

Class for an editable text field.

FieldInput < string >

Property Description DEFAULT_VALUE To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype. NBSP Non-breaking space. SKIP_SETUP A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead. name Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed. value_ - validator_ Validation function called when user edits an editable field. ariaTypeName The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. fieldGroup_ The rendered field's SVG group element. borderRect_ The rendered field's SVG border element. textElement_ The rendered field's SVG text element. textContent_ The rendered field's text content element. constants_ Constants associated with the source block's renderer. maxDisplayLength Maximum characters of text to display before adding an ellipsis. sourceBlock_ Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init. isDirty_ Does this block need to be re-rendered? visible_ Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed? enabled_ Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block? clickTarget_ The element the click handler is bound to. EDITABLE Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. They will also be saved by the serializer. BORDERRADIUS Pixel size of input border radius. Should match blocklyText's border-radius in CSS. spellcheck_ Allow browser to spellcheck this field. htmlInput_ The HTML input element. isBeingEdited_ True if the field's value is currently being edited via the UI. isTextValid_ True if the value currently displayed in the field's editory UI is valid. warningIcon The warning icon to display on invalid input valueWhenEditorWasOpened_ The intial value of the field when the user opened an editor to change its value. When the editor is disposed, an event will be fired that uses this as the event's oldValue. fullBlockClickTarget_ Whether the field should consider the whole parent block to be its click target. workspace_ The workspace that this field belongs to. SERIALIZABLE Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.

Method Description setSourceBlock Attach this field to a block. getConstants Get the renderer constant provider. getSourceBlock Get the block this field is attached to. setAriaTypeName Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. computeAriaLabel Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity. initModel Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default. createBorderRect_ Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. createTextElement_ Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation. bindEvents_ Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling. fromXml Sets the field's value based on the given XML element. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml. toXml Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml. saveState Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system. loadState Sets the field's state based on the given state value. Should only be called by the serialization system. saveLegacyState Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization. loadLegacyState Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise. dispose Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field. updateEditable Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not. setEnabled Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable. isEnabled Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable. isClickable Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function. isClickableInFlyout Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect. isCurrentlyEditable Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled. isSerializable Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states. isVisible Gets whether this editable field is visible or not. setValidator Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator. getValidator Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set. getSvgRoot Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning. getBorderRect Gets the border rectangle element. getTextElement Gets the text element. getTextContent Gets the text content. updateSize_ Updates the size of the field based on the text. positionBorderRect_ Position a field's border rect after a size change. getDisplayText_ Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting. getText Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string. forceRerender Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded. setValue Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method. getValue Get the current value of the field. onMouseDown_ Handle a pointerdown event on a field. setTooltip Sets the tooltip for this field. getTooltip Returns the tooltip text for this field. getClickTarget_ The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open. getAbsoluteXY_ Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body. referencesVariables Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this. refreshVariableName Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables. getFlipRtl Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL. onShortcut Handles the given keyboard shortcut. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. performAction Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor. configure_ Process the configuration map passed to the field. isFullBlockField Defines whether this field should take up the full block or not. createWarningIcon Creates the DOM elements for the invalid input warning icon. doValueInvalid_ Called by setValue if the text input is not valid. If the field is currently being edited it reverts value of the field to the previous value while allowing the display text to be handled by the htmlInput_. doValueUpdate_ Called by setValue if the text input is valid. Updates the value of the field, and updates the text of the field if it is not currently being edited (i.e. handled by the htmlInput_). applyColour Updates text field to match the colour/style of the block. getSize Returns the height and width of the field. onLocationChange Notifies the field that it has changed locations. Moves the widget div to be in the correct place if it is open. render_ Updates the colour of the htmlInput given the current validity of the field's value. renderWarningIcon - setSpellcheck Set whether this field is spellchecked by the browser. showEditor_ Show an editor for the field. Shows the inline free-text editor on top of the text by default. Shows a prompt editor for mobile browsers if the modalInputs option is enabled. widgetCreate_ Create the text input editor widget. widgetDispose_ Closes the editor, saves the results, and disposes of any events or DOM-references belonging to the editor. onFinishEditing_ A callback triggered when the user is done editing the field via the UI. bindInputEvents_ Bind handlers for user input on the text input field's editor. unbindInputEvents_ Unbind handlers for user input and workspace size changes. onHtmlInputKeyDown_ Handle key down to the editor. setEditorValue_ Set the HTML input value and the field's internal value. The difference between this and setValue is that this also updates the HTML input value whilst editing. resizeEditor_ Resize the editor to fit the text. repositionForWindowResize Handles repositioning the WidgetDiv used for input fields when the workspace is resized. Scrolls this field into view, then updates the position of the text input. positionTextElement_ Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning. getText_ Use the getText_ developer hook to override the field's text representation. When we're currently editing, return the current HTML value instead. Otherwise, return null which tells the field to use the default behaviour (which is a string cast of the field's value). getEditorText_ Transform the provided value into a text to show in the HTML input. Override this method if the field's HTML input representation is different than the field's value. This should be coupled with an override of getValueFromEditorText_ . getValueFromEditorText_ Transform the text received from the HTML input into a value to store in this field. Override this method if the field's HTML input representation is different than the field's value. This should be coupled with an override of getEditorText_ . getAriaValue Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value. recomputeAriaContext Customizes the label for this field to include "editable" if it applies. initView - doClassValidation_ Ensure that the input value casts to a valid string. getAriaTypeName Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

new FieldTextInput (

value ? ,

validator ? ,

config ?

) : FieldTextInput ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:43

Parameter Type Description value? string | typeof SKIP_SETUP The initial value of the field. Should cast to a string. Defaults to an empty string if null or undefined. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run). validator? | FieldTextInputValidator | null A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a string & returns a validated string, or null to abort the change. config? FieldInputConfig A map of options used to configure the field. See the [field creation documentation]https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/built-in-fields/text-input/#creation for a list of properties this parameter supports.

FieldTextInput

FieldInput < string > . constructor



DEFAULT_VALUE : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:79

To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype.

Example: FieldImage.prototype.DEFAULT_VALUE = null;

FieldInput . DEFAULT_VALUE



readonly static NBSP : " " = '\u00A0' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:82

Non-breaking space.

FieldInput . NBSP



readonly static SKIP_SETUP : typeof SKIP_SETUP ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:89

A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead.

FieldInput . SKIP_SETUP



optional name ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:95

Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed.

FieldInput . name



protected value_ : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:96

FieldInput . value_



protected validator_ :

| FieldValidator < string >

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:99

Validation function called when user edits an editable field.

FieldInput . validator_



protected ariaTypeName : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:102

The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

FieldInput . ariaTypeName



protected fieldGroup_ : SVGGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:130

The rendered field's SVG group element.

FieldInput . fieldGroup_



protected borderRect_ : SVGRectElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:133

The rendered field's SVG border element.

FieldInput . borderRect_



protected textElement_ : SVGTextElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:136

The rendered field's SVG text element.

FieldInput . textElement_



protected textContent_ : Text | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:139

The rendered field's text content element.

FieldInput . textContent_



protected constants_ :

| ConstantProvider

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:145

Constants associated with the source block's renderer.

FieldInput . constants_



maxDisplayLength : number = 50 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:155

Maximum characters of text to display before adding an ellipsis.

FieldInput . maxDisplayLength



protected sourceBlock_ : Block | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:158

Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init.

FieldInput . sourceBlock_



protected isDirty_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:161

Does this block need to be re-rendered?

FieldInput . isDirty_



protected visible_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:164

Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed?

FieldInput . visible_



protected enabled_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:169

Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block?

FieldInput . enabled_



protected clickTarget_ : Element | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:172

The element the click handler is bound to.

FieldInput . clickTarget_



EDITABLE : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:192

Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. They will also be saved by the serializer.

FieldInput . EDITABLE



static BORDERRADIUS : number = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:68

Pixel size of input border radius. Should match blocklyText's border-radius in CSS.

FieldInput . BORDERRADIUS



protected spellcheck_ : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:71

Allow browser to spellcheck this field.

FieldInput . spellcheck_



protected htmlInput_ : HTMLInputElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:74

The HTML input element.

FieldInput . htmlInput_



protected isBeingEdited_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:77

True if the field's value is currently being edited via the UI.

FieldInput . isBeingEdited_



protected isTextValid_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:82

True if the value currently displayed in the field's editory UI is valid.

FieldInput . isTextValid_



protected warningIcon : SVGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:87

The warning icon to display on invalid input

FieldInput . warningIcon



protected valueWhenEditorWasOpened_ : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:94

The intial value of the field when the user opened an editor to change its value. When the editor is disposed, an event will be fired that uses this as the event's oldValue.

FieldInput . valueWhenEditorWasOpened_



fullBlockClickTarget_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:106

Whether the field should consider the whole parent block to be its click target.

FieldInput . fullBlockClickTarget_



protected workspace_ : WorkspaceSvg | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:109

The workspace that this field belongs to.

FieldInput . workspace_



SERIALIZABLE : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:115

Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.

FieldInput . SERIALIZABLE



get protected size_ ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:126

Returns the size of this field, with a minimum width of 14.

Size

set protected size_ ( newValue ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:117

Gets the size of this field. Because getSize() and updateSize() have side effects, this acts as a shim for subclasses which wish to adjust field bounds when setting/getting the size without triggering unwanted rendering or other side effects. Note that subclasses must override both get and set if either is overridden; the implementation may just call directly through to super, but it must exist per the JS spec.

Parameter Type newValue Size

void

FieldInput . size_



setSourceBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:266

Attach this field to a block.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block containing this field.

void

FieldInput . setSourceBlock



getConstants ( ) :

| ConstantProvider

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:284

Get the renderer constant provider.

| ConstantProvider | null

The renderer constant provider.

FieldInput . getConstants



getSourceBlock ( ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:304

Get the block this field is attached to.

Block | null

The block containing this field.

An error if the source block is not defined.

FieldInput . getSourceBlock



setAriaTypeName ( ariaTypeName ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:332

Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the provided value may contain message references of the form %{BKY_...} (e.g. %{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE} ), which are replaced with the corresponding Blockly.Msg value.

Parameter Type Description ariaTypeName string An ARIA representation of the field's type.

void

FieldInput . setAriaTypeName



computeAriaLabel ( includeTypeInfo ? ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:391

Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity.

A 'verbose' label includes type information, if available, whereas a non-verbose label only contains the field's value.

Note that this will always return the latest representation of the field's label which may differ from any previously set ARIA label for the field itself. Implementations are largely responsible for ensuring that the field's ARIA label is set correctly at relevant moments in the field's lifecycle (such as when its value changes).

Finally, it is never guaranteed that implementations use the label returned by this method for their actual ARIA label. Some implementations may rely on other contexts to convey information like the field's value. Example: checkboxes represent their checked/non-checked status (i.e. value) through a separate ARIA property.

If the field's value is empty then it will return a localized placeholder indicating that its value is empty. If this method returns an empty string, the output will be ignored when composing the block-level ARIA label. Make sure you want your label hidden from screenreaders before returning an empty string.

Parameter Type Default value Description includeTypeInfo boolean true Whether to include the field's type information in the returned label, if available.

string

FieldInput . computeAriaLabel



initModel ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:454

Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default.

void

FieldInput . initModel



protected createBorderRect_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:489

Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call.

void

FieldInput . createBorderRect_



protected createTextElement_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:512

Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation.

void

FieldInput . createTextElement_



protected bindEvents_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:532

Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling.

void

FieldInput . bindEvents_



fromXml ( fieldElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:550

Sets the field's value based on the given XML element. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.

Parameter Type Description fieldElement Element The element containing info about the field's state.

void

FieldInput . fromXml



toXml ( fieldElement ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:562

Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.

Parameter Type Description fieldElement Element The element to populate with info about the field's state.

Element

The element containing info about the field's state.

FieldInput . toXml



saveState ( _doFullSerialization ? ) : any ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:580

Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system.

Parameter Type Description _doFullSerialization? boolean If true, this signals to the field that if it normally just saves a reference to some state (eg variable fields) it should instead serialize the full state of the thing being referenced. See the field serialization docs for more information.

any

JSON serializable state.

FieldInput . saveState



loadState ( state ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:594

Sets the field's state based on the given state value. Should only be called by the serialization system.

Parameter Type Description state any The state we want to apply to the field.

void

FieldInput . loadState



protected saveLegacyState ( callingClass ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:610

Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization.

Parameter Type Description callingClass FieldProto The class calling this method. Used to see if this has overridden any relevant hooks.

string | null

The stringified version of the XML state, or null.

FieldInput . saveLegacyState



loadLegacyState ( callingClass , state ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:637

Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise.

Parameter Type Description callingClass FieldProto The class calling this method. Used to see if this has overridden any relevant hooks. state any The state to apply to the field.

boolean

Whether the state was applied or not.

FieldInput . loadLegacyState



dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:656

Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field.

void

FieldInput . dispose



updateEditable ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:675

Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not.

void

FieldInput . updateEditable



setEnabled ( enabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:696

Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.

Parameter Type Description enabled boolean True if enabled.

void

FieldInput . setEnabled



isEnabled ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:707

Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.

boolean

Whether this field is enabled.

FieldInput . isEnabled



isClickable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:716

Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function.

boolean

Whether this field is clickable.

FieldInput . isClickable



isClickableInFlyout ( autoClosingFlyout ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:735

Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.

Parameter Type Description autoClosingFlyout boolean true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.

boolean

Whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.

FieldInput . isClickableInFlyout



isCurrentlyEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:747

Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled.

boolean

Whether this field is currently enabled, editable and on an editable block.

FieldInput . isCurrentlyEditable



isSerializable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:762

Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states.

boolean

Whether this field should be serialized or not.

FieldInput . isSerializable



isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:784

Gets whether this editable field is visible or not.

boolean

True if visible.

FieldInput . isVisible



setValidator ( handler ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:821

Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator.

The validator function takes in the new field value, and returns validated value. The validated value could be the input value, a modified version of the input value, or null to abort the change.

If the function does not return anything (or returns undefined) the new value is accepted as valid. This is to allow for fields using the validated function as a field-level change event notification.

Parameter Type Description handler FieldValidator < string > The validator function or null to clear a previous validator.

void

FieldInput . setValidator



getValidator ( ) :

| FieldValidator < string >

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:830

Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set.

| FieldValidator < string > | null

Validation function, or null.

FieldInput . getValidator



getSvgRoot ( ) : SVGGElement | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:840

Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning.

SVGGElement | null

The group element.

FieldInput . getSvgRoot



protected getBorderRect ( ) : SVGRectElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:850

Gets the border rectangle element.

SVGRectElement

The border rectangle element.

An error if the border rectangle element is not defined.

FieldInput . getBorderRect



protected getTextElement ( ) : SVGTextElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:863

Gets the text element.

SVGTextElement

The text element.

An error if the text element is not defined.

FieldInput . getTextElement



protected getTextContent ( ) : Text ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:876

Gets the text content.

Text

The text content.

An error if the text content is not defined.

FieldInput . getTextContent



protected updateSize_ ( margin ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:962

Updates the size of the field based on the text.

Parameter Type Description margin? number margin to use when positioning the text element.

void

FieldInput . updateSize_



protected positionBorderRect_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1023

Position a field's border rect after a size change.

void

FieldInput . positionBorderRect_



protected getDisplayText_ ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1115

Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting.

string

Text to display.

FieldInput . getDisplayText_



getText ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1138

Sealed

Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string.

string

Current text.

FieldInput . getText



forceRerender ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1179

Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded.

void

FieldInput . forceRerender



setValue ( newValue , fireChangeEvent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1197

Sealed

Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.

Parameter Type Default value Description newValue any undefined New value. fireChangeEvent boolean true Whether to fire a change event. Defaults to true. Should usually be true unless the change will be reported some other way, e.g. an intermediate field change event.

void

FieldInput . setValue



getValue ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1297

Get the current value of the field.

string | null

Current value.

FieldInput . getValue



protected onMouseDown_ ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1363

Handle a pointerdown event on a field.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Pointer down event.

void

FieldInput . onMouseDown_



setTooltip ( newTip ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1381

Sets the tooltip for this field.

Parameter Type Description newTip TipInfo | null The text for the tooltip, a function that returns the text for the tooltip, a parent object whose tooltip will be used, or null to display the tooltip of the parent block. To not display a tooltip pass the empty string.

void

FieldInput . setTooltip



getTooltip ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1400

Returns the tooltip text for this field.

string

The tooltip text for this field.

FieldInput . getTooltip



protected getClickTarget_ ( ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1416

The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open.

Element | null

Element to bind click handler to.

FieldInput . getClickTarget_



protected getAbsoluteXY_ ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1426

Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body.

Coordinate

Object with .x and .y properties.

FieldInput . getAbsoluteXY_



referencesVariables ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1437

Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this.

boolean

True if this field has any variable references.

FieldInput . referencesVariables



refreshVariableName ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1445

Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables.

void

FieldInput . refreshVariableName



getFlipRtl ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1481

Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL.

boolean

True if we should flip in RTL.

FieldInput . getFlipRtl



onShortcut ( _shortcut ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1491

Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

Parameter Type Description _shortcut KeyboardShortcut The shortcut to be handled.

boolean

True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.

FieldInput . onShortcut



getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1496

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

FieldInput . getFocusableElement



getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1504

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

FieldInput . getFocusableTree



onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1513

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

FieldInput . onNodeFocus



onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1521

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

FieldInput . onNodeBlur



canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1524

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

FieldInput . canBeFocused



performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1532

Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor.

void

FieldInput . performAction



protected configure_ ( config ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:166

Process the configuration map passed to the field.

Parameter Type Description config FieldInputConfig A map of options used to configure the field. See the individual field's documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.

void

FieldInput . configure_



isFullBlockField ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:196

Defines whether this field should take up the full block or not.

This is typically only done for certain kinds of fields and in certain renderers. You should only override this if you're sure your field will render correctly in zelos and other renderers that support full-block fields.

Blocks that contain only a single field that is a full-block-field have a special appearance in some renderers and their behavior is unique, because we pretend that the field is a whole block in some cases. This is hacky and you should use caution when attempting to do anything with this method.

boolean

FieldInput . isFullBlockField



protected createWarningIcon ( ) : SVGElement | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:207

Creates the DOM elements for the invalid input warning icon.

SVGElement | null

FieldInput . createWarningIcon



protected doValueInvalid_ ( _invalidValue , fireChangeEvent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:264

Called by setValue if the text input is not valid. If the field is currently being edited it reverts value of the field to the previous value while allowing the display text to be handled by the htmlInput_.

Parameter Type Default value Description _invalidValue any undefined The input value that was determined to be invalid. This is not used by the text input because its display value is stored on the htmlInput_. fireChangeEvent boolean true Whether to fire a change event if the value changes.

void

FieldInput . doValueInvalid_



protected doValueUpdate_ ( newValue ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:302

Called by setValue if the text input is valid. Updates the value of the field, and updates the text of the field if it is not currently being edited (i.e. handled by the htmlInput_).

Parameter Type Description newValue string The value to be saved. The default validator guarantees that this is a string.

void

FieldInput . doValueUpdate_



applyColour ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:312

Updates text field to match the colour/style of the block.

void

FieldInput . applyColour



getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:340

Returns the height and width of the field.

This should in general be the only place render_ gets called from.

Size

Height and width.

FieldInput . getSize



onLocationChange ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:358

Notifies the field that it has changed locations. Moves the widget div to be in the correct place if it is open.

void

FieldInput . onLocationChange



protected render_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:369

Updates the colour of the htmlInput given the current validity of the field's value.

Also updates the colour of the block to reflect whether this is a full block field or not.

void

FieldInput . render_



protected renderWarningIcon ( rtl , isValid ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:396

Parameter Type rtl boolean isValid boolean

void

FieldInput . renderWarningIcon



setSpellcheck ( check ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:439

Set whether this field is spellchecked by the browser.

Parameter Type Description check boolean True if checked.

void

FieldInput . setSpellcheck



protected showEditor_ (

_e ? ,

quietInput ? ,

manageEphemeralFocus ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:469

Show an editor for the field. Shows the inline free-text editor on top of the text by default. Shows a prompt editor for mobile browsers if the modalInputs option is enabled.

Parameter Type Default value Description _e? Event undefined Optional mouse event that triggered the field to open, or undefined if triggered programmatically. quietInput? boolean false True if editor should be created without focus. Defaults to false. manageEphemeralFocus? boolean true Whether ephemeral focus should be managed as part of the editor's inline editor (when the inline editor is shown). Callers must manage ephemeral focus themselves if this is false. Defaults to true.

void

FieldInput . showEditor_



protected widgetCreate_ ( ) : HTMLInputElement | HTMLTextAreaElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:541

Create the text input editor widget.

HTMLInputElement | HTMLTextAreaElement

The newly created text input editor.

FieldInput . widgetCreate_



protected widgetDispose_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:610

Closes the editor, saves the results, and disposes of any events or DOM-references belonging to the editor.

void

FieldInput . widgetDispose_



onFinishEditing_ ( _value ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:664

A callback triggered when the user is done editing the field via the UI.

Parameter Type Description _value any The new value of the field.

void

FieldInput . onFinishEditing_



protected bindInputEvents_ ( htmlInput ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:671

Bind handlers for user input on the text input field's editor.

Parameter Type Description htmlInput HTMLElement The htmlInput to which event handlers will be bound.

void

FieldInput . bindInputEvents_



protected unbindInputEvents_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:689

Unbind handlers for user input and workspace size changes.

void

FieldInput . unbindInputEvents_



protected onHtmlInputKeyDown_ ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:705

Handle key down to the editor.

Parameter Type Description e KeyboardEvent Keyboard event.

void

FieldInput . onHtmlInputKeyDown_



protected setEditorValue_ ( newValue , fireChangeEvent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:802

Set the HTML input value and the field's internal value. The difference between this and setValue is that this also updates the HTML input value whilst editing.

Parameter Type Default value Description newValue any undefined New value. fireChangeEvent boolean true Whether to fire a change event. Defaults to true. Should usually be true unless the change will be reported some other way, e.g. an intermediate field change event.

void

FieldInput . setEditorValue_



protected resizeEditor_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:818

Resize the editor to fit the text.

void

FieldInput . resizeEditor_



repositionForWindowResize ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:853

Handles repositioning the WidgetDiv used for input fields when the workspace is resized. Scrolls this field into view, then updates the position of the text input.

boolean

True for rendered workspaces, as we never want to hide the widget div.

FieldInput . repositionForWindowResize



protected positionTextElement_ ( xMargin , contentWidth ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:885

Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning.

Parameter Type Description xMargin number x offset to use when positioning the text element. contentWidth number The content width.

void

FieldInput . positionTextElement_



protected getText_ ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:903

Use the getText_ developer hook to override the field's text representation. When we're currently editing, return the current HTML value instead. Otherwise, return null which tells the field to use the default behaviour (which is a string cast of the field's value).

string | null

The HTML value if we're editing, otherwise null.

FieldInput . getText_



protected getEditorText_ ( value ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:920

Transform the provided value into a text to show in the HTML input. Override this method if the field's HTML input representation is different than the field's value. This should be coupled with an override of getValueFromEditorText_ .

Parameter Type Description value any The value stored in this field.

string

The text to show on the HTML input.

FieldInput . getEditorText_



protected getValueFromEditorText_ ( text ) : any ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:934

Transform the text received from the HTML input into a value to store in this field. Override this method if the field's HTML input representation is different than the field's value. This should be coupled with an override of getEditorText_ .

Parameter Type Description text string Text received from the HTML input.

any

The value to store.

FieldInput . getValueFromEditorText_



getAriaValue ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:959

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.

string | null

An ARIA representation of the field's text.

FieldInput . getAriaValue



recomputeAriaContext ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:966

Customizes the label for this field to include "editable" if it applies.

boolean

FieldInput . recomputeAriaContext



initView ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:51

void

FieldInput . initView



protected doClassValidation_ ( newValue ? ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:64

Ensure that the input value casts to a valid string.

Parameter Type Description newValue? any The input value.

string | null

A valid string, or null if invalid.

FieldInput . doClassValidation_



getAriaTypeName ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:100

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.

string | null

An ARIA representation of the field's type or a default if it is unspecified.