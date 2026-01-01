Class: FieldVariable
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:37
Class for a variable's dropdown field.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|DEFAULT_VALUE
|To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype.
|NBSP
|Non-breaking space.
|SKIP_SETUP
|A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead.
|name
|Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed.
|value_
|-
|validator_
|Validation function called when user edits an editable field.
|ariaTypeName
|The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
|fieldGroup_
|The rendered field's SVG group element.
|borderRect_
|The rendered field's SVG border element.
|textElement_
|The rendered field's SVG text element.
|textContent_
|The rendered field's text content element.
|constants_
|Constants associated with the source block's renderer.
|maxDisplayLength
|Maximum characters of text to display before adding an ellipsis.
|sourceBlock_
|Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init.
|isDirty_
|Does this block need to be re-rendered?
|visible_
|Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed?
|enabled_
|Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block?
|EDITABLE
|Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. They will also be saved by the serializer.
|SEPARATOR
|Magic constant used to represent a separator in a list of dropdown items.
|ARROW_CHAR
|-
|menu_
|The dropdown menu.
|clickTarget_
|The element the click handler is bound to.
|IMAGE_Y_OFFSET
|The y offset from the top of the field to the top of the image, if an image is selected.
|IMAGE_Y_PADDING
|The total vertical padding above and below an image.
|isInitialized
|True once the field’s DOM has been created and it is safe to run ARIA updates in response to value changes.
|menuGenerator_
|-
|defaultVariableName
|-
|variableTypes
|All of the types of variables that will be available in this field's dropdown.
|SERIALIZABLE
|Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getConstants
|Get the renderer constant provider.
|getSourceBlock
|Get the block this field is attached to.
|setAriaTypeName
|Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
|computeAriaLabel
|Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity.
|createBorderRect_
|Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call.
|createTextElement_
|Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation.
|bindEvents_
|Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling.
|saveLegacyState
|Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization.
|loadLegacyState
|Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise.
|dispose
|Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field.
|updateEditable
|Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not.
|setEnabled
|Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.
|isEnabled
|Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.
|isClickable
|Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function.
|isClickableInFlyout
|Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that
isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.
|isCurrentlyEditable
|Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled.
|isSerializable
|Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states.
|isVisible
|Gets whether this editable field is visible or not.
|setValidator
|Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator.
|getSvgRoot
|Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning.
|getBorderRect
|Gets the border rectangle element.
|getTextElement
|Gets the text element.
|getTextContent
|Gets the text content.
|repositionForWindowResize
|A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens.
|updateSize_
|Updates the size of the field based on the text.
|positionTextElement_
|Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning.
|positionBorderRect_
|Position a field's border rect after a size change.
|getSize
|Returns the height and width of the field.
|onLocationChange
|Notifies the field that it has changed locations.
|getDisplayText_
|Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from
getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting.
|forceRerender
|Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded.
|setValue
|Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.
|doValueInvalid_
|Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default.
|onMouseDown_
|Handle a pointerdown event on a field.
|setTooltip
|Sets the tooltip for this field.
|getTooltip
|Returns the tooltip text for this field.
|getClickTarget_
|The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open.
|getAbsoluteXY_
|Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body.
|getFlipRtl
|Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL.
|onShortcut
|Handles the given keyboard shortcut.
|getFocusableElement
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
|getFocusableTree
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
|onNodeFocus
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
|onNodeBlur
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
|canBeFocused
|See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
|performAction
|Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor.
|isFullBlockField
|This is hacky way of determining if a dropdown field is a full-block field or not. The constants that control the border rect are the same ones that determine how we render full-block dropdown fields. It's a full-block field if it doesn't have the border rect (and it's a simple reporter block).
|createTextArrow_
|Create a tspan based arrow.
|createSVGArrow_
|Create an SVG based arrow.
|showEditor_
|Create a dropdown menu under the text.
|dropdownDispose_
|Disposes of events and DOM-references belonging to the dropdown editor.
|isOptionListDynamic
|Returns true if the option list is generated by a function. Otherwise false.
|getOptions
|Return a list of the options for this dropdown.
|setOptions
|Update the options on this dropdown. This will reset the selected item to the first item in the list.
|applyColour
|Updates the dropdown arrow to match the colour/style of the block.
|render_
|Draws the border with the correct width.
|getText_
|Use the
getText_ developer hook to override the field's text representation. Get the selected option text. If the selected option is an image we return the image alt text. If the selected option is an HTMLElement, return the title, ariaLabel, or innerText of the element.
|trimOptions
|Factor out common words in statically defined options. Create prefix and/or suffix labels.
|validateOptions
|Validates the data structure to be processed as an options list.
|getAriaTypeName
|Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
|recomputeAriaContext
|Sets additional aria state.
|configure_
|Configure the field based on the given map of options.
|initModel
|Initialize the model for this field if it has not already been initialized. If the value has not been set to a variable by the first render, we make up a variable rather than let the value be invalid.
|initView
|Create the block UI for this dropdown.
|shouldAddBorderRect_
|Whether or not the dropdown should add a border rect.
|fromXml
|Initialize this field based on the given XML.
|toXml
|Serialize this field to XML.
|setSourceBlock
|Attach this field to a block.
|getValue
|Get the variable's ID.
|getText
|Get the text from this field, which is the selected variable's name.
|getDefaultType
|Gets the type of this field's default variable.
|getValidator
|Gets the validation function for this field, or null if not set. Returns null if the variable is not set, because validators should not run on the initial setValue call, because the field won't be attached to a block and workspace at that point.
|doClassValidation_
|Ensure that the ID belongs to a valid variable of an allowed type.
|doValueUpdate_
|Update the value of this variable field, as well as its variable and text.
|onItemSelected_
|Handle the selection of an item in the variable dropdown menu. Special case the 'Rename variable...' and 'Delete variable...' options. In the rename case, prompt the user for a new name.
|dropdownCreate
|Return a sorted list of variable names for variable dropdown menus. Include a special option at the end for creating a new variable name.
|getAriaValue
|Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.
Constructors
Constructor
new FieldVariable(
varName,
validator?,
variableTypes?,
defaultType?,
config?
): FieldVariable;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:79
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
varName
string | typeof
SKIP_SETUP |
null
|The default name for the variable. If null, a unique variable name will be generated. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
validator?
FieldDropdownValidator
|A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a variable ID & returns a validated variable ID, or null to abort the change.
variableTypes?
string[] |
null
|A list of the types of variables to include in the dropdown. Pass
null to include all types that exist on the workspace. Will only be used if config is not provided.
defaultType?
string
|The type of variable to create if this field's value is not explicitly set. Defaults to ''. Will only be used if config is not provided.
config?
FieldVariableConfig
|A map of options used to configure the field. See the [field creation documentation]https://docs.blockly.com/guides/create-custom-blocks/fields/built-in-fields/variable/#creation for a list of properties this parameter supports.
Returns
FieldVariable
Overrides
Properties
DEFAULT_VALUE
DEFAULT_VALUE: string | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:79
To overwrite the default value which is set in Field, directly update the prototype.
Example:
FieldImage.prototype.DEFAULT_VALUE = null;
Inherited from
NBSP
readonly static NBSP: " " = '\u00A0';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:82
Non-breaking space.
Inherited from
SKIP_SETUP
readonly static SKIP_SETUP: typeof SKIP_SETUP;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:89
A value used to signal when a field's constructor should not set the field's value or run configure_, and should allow a subclass to do that instead.
Inherited from
name?
optional name?: string = undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:95
Name of field. Unique within each block. Static labels are usually unnamed.
Inherited from
value_
protected value_: string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:96
Inherited from
validator_
protected validator_:
| FieldValidator<string>
| null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:99
Validation function called when user edits an editable field.
Inherited from
ariaTypeName
protected ariaTypeName: string | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:102
The ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Inherited from
fieldGroup_
protected fieldGroup_: SVGGElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:130
The rendered field's SVG group element.
Inherited from
borderRect_
protected borderRect_: SVGRectElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:133
The rendered field's SVG border element.
Inherited from
textElement_
protected textElement_: SVGTextElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:136
The rendered field's SVG text element.
Inherited from
textContent_
protected textContent_: Text | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:139
The rendered field's text content element.
Inherited from
constants_
protected constants_:
| ConstantProvider
| null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:145
Constants associated with the source block's renderer.
Inherited from
maxDisplayLength
maxDisplayLength: number = 50;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:155
Maximum characters of text to display before adding an ellipsis.
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
maxDisplayLength
sourceBlock_
protected sourceBlock_: Block | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:158
Block this field is attached to. Starts as null, then set in init.
Inherited from
isDirty_
protected isDirty_: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:161
Does this block need to be re-rendered?
Inherited from
visible_
protected visible_: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:164
Is the field visible, or hidden due to the block being collapsed?
Inherited from
enabled_
protected enabled_: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:169
Can the field value be changed using the editor on an editable block?
Inherited from
EDITABLE
EDITABLE: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:192
Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. They will also be saved by the serializer.
Inherited from
SEPARATOR
readonly static SEPARATOR: "separator" = 'separator';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:44
Magic constant used to represent a separator in a list of dropdown items.
Inherited from
ARROW_CHAR
static ARROW_CHAR: string = '▾';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:46
Inherited from
menu_
protected menu_: Menu | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:52
The dropdown menu.
Inherited from
clickTarget_
clickTarget_: SVGElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:91
The element the click handler is bound to.
Inherited from
IMAGE_Y_OFFSET
protected static IMAGE_Y_OFFSET: number = 5;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:97
The y offset from the top of the field to the top of the image, if an image is selected.
Inherited from
IMAGE_Y_PADDING
protected static IMAGE_Y_PADDING: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:100
The total vertical padding above and below an image.
Inherited from
isInitialized
isInitialized: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:106
True once the field’s DOM has been created and it is safe to run ARIA updates in response to value changes.
Inherited from
menuGenerator_
protected menuGenerator_: MenuGenerator | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:38
Overrides
defaultVariableName
defaultVariableName: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:39
variableTypes
variableTypes: string[] | null = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:48
All of the types of variables that will be available in this field's dropdown.
SERIALIZABLE
SERIALIZABLE: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:57
Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.
Overrides
Accessors
size_
Get Signature
get protected size_(): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:121
Gets the size of this field. Because getSize() and updateSize() have side effects, this acts as a shim for subclasses which wish to adjust field bounds when setting/getting the size without triggering unwanted rendering or other side effects. Note that subclasses must override both get and set if either is overridden; the implementation may just call directly through to super, but it must exist per the JS spec.
Returns
Set Signature
set protected size_(newValue): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:125
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
newValue
Size
Returns
void
Inherited from
Methods
getConstants()
getConstants():
| ConstantProvider
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:284
Get the renderer constant provider.
Returns
|
ConstantProvider
|
null
The renderer constant provider.
Inherited from
getSourceBlock()
getSourceBlock(): Block | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:304
Get the block this field is attached to.
Returns
Block |
null
The block containing this field.
Throws
An error if the source block is not defined.
Inherited from
setAriaTypeName()
setAriaTypeName(ariaTypeName): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:332
Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized
version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the
provided value may contain message references of the form
%{BKY_...}
(e.g.
%{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE}), which are replaced with the
corresponding
Blockly.Msg value.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
ariaTypeName
string
|An ARIA representation of the field's type.
Returns
void
Inherited from
computeAriaLabel()
computeAriaLabel(includeTypeInfo?): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:391
Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity.
A 'verbose' label includes type information, if available, whereas a non-verbose label only contains the field's value.
Note that this will always return the latest representation of the field's label which may differ from any previously set ARIA label for the field itself. Implementations are largely responsible for ensuring that the field's ARIA label is set correctly at relevant moments in the field's lifecycle (such as when its value changes).
Finally, it is never guaranteed that implementations use the label returned by this method for their actual ARIA label. Some implementations may rely on other contexts to convey information like the field's value. Example: checkboxes represent their checked/non-checked status (i.e. value) through a separate ARIA property.
If the field's value is empty then it will return a localized placeholder indicating that its value is empty. If this method returns an empty string, the output will be ignored when composing the block-level ARIA label. Make sure you want your label hidden from screenreaders before returning an empty string.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
includeTypeInfo
boolean
true
|Whether to include the field's type information in the returned label, if available.
Returns
string
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
computeAriaLabel
createBorderRect_()
protected createBorderRect_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:489
Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call.
Returns
void
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
createBorderRect_
createTextElement_()
protected createTextElement_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:512
Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation.
Returns
void
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
createTextElement_
bindEvents_()
protected bindEvents_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:532
Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling.
Returns
void
Inherited from
saveLegacyState()
protected saveLegacyState(callingClass): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:610
Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
callingClass
FieldProto
|The class calling this method. Used to see if
this has overridden any relevant hooks.
Returns
string |
null
The stringified version of the XML state, or null.
Inherited from
loadLegacyState()
loadLegacyState(callingClass, state): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:637
Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
callingClass
FieldProto
|The class calling this method. Used to see if
this has overridden any relevant hooks.
state
any
|The state to apply to the field.
Returns
boolean
Whether the state was applied or not.
Inherited from
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:656
Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field.
Returns
void
Inherited from
updateEditable()
updateEditable(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:675
Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not.
Returns
void
Inherited from
setEnabled()
setEnabled(enabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:696
Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enabled
boolean
|True if enabled.
Returns
void
Inherited from
isEnabled()
isEnabled(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:707
Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.
Returns
boolean
Whether this field is enabled.
Inherited from
isClickable()
isClickable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:716
Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function.
Returns
boolean
Whether this field is clickable.
Inherited from
isClickableInFlyout()
isClickableInFlyout(autoClosingFlyout): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:735
Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.
The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the
simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox.
Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that
isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
autoClosingFlyout
boolean
|true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.
Returns
boolean
Whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
isClickableInFlyout
isCurrentlyEditable()
isCurrentlyEditable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:747
Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled.
Returns
boolean
Whether this field is currently enabled, editable and on an editable block.
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
isCurrentlyEditable
isSerializable()
isSerializable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:762
Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states.
Returns
boolean
Whether this field should be serialized or not.
Inherited from
isVisible()
isVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:784
Gets whether this editable field is visible or not.
Returns
boolean
True if visible.
Inherited from
setValidator()
setValidator(handler): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:821
Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator.
The validator function takes in the new field value, and returns validated value. The validated value could be the input value, a modified version of the input value, or null to abort the change.
If the function does not return anything (or returns undefined) the new value is accepted as valid. This is to allow for fields using the validated function as a field-level change event notification.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
handler
FieldValidator<
string>
|The validator function or null to clear a previous validator.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getSvgRoot()
getSvgRoot(): SVGGElement | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:840
Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning.
Returns
SVGGElement |
null
The group element.
Inherited from
getBorderRect()
protected getBorderRect(): SVGRectElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:850
Gets the border rectangle element.
Returns
SVGRectElement
The border rectangle element.
Throws
An error if the border rectangle element is not defined.
Inherited from
getTextElement()
protected getTextElement(): SVGTextElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:863
Gets the text element.
Returns
SVGTextElement
The text element.
Throws
An error if the text element is not defined.
Inherited from
getTextContent()
protected getTextContent(): Text;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:876
Gets the text content.
Returns
Text
The text content.
Throws
An error if the text content is not defined.
Inherited from
repositionForWindowResize()
repositionForWindowResize(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:953
A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens.
If you want the WidgetDiv to hide itself instead of repositioning, return false. This is the default behavior.
DropdownDivs already handle their own positioning logic, so you do not need to override this function if your field only has a DropdownDiv.
Returns
boolean
True if the field should be repositioned, false if the WidgetDiv should hide itself instead.
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
repositionForWindowResize
updateSize_()
protected updateSize_(margin?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:962
Updates the size of the field based on the text.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
margin?
number
|margin to use when positioning the text element.
Returns
void
Inherited from
positionTextElement_()
protected positionTextElement_(xOffset, contentWidth): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:995
Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
xOffset
number
|x offset to use when positioning the text element.
contentWidth
number
|The content width.
Returns
void
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
positionTextElement_
positionBorderRect_()
protected positionBorderRect_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1023
Position a field's border rect after a size change.
Returns
void
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
positionBorderRect_
getSize()
getSize(): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1046
Returns the height and width of the field.
This should in general be the only place render_ gets called from.
Returns
Height and width.
Inherited from
onLocationChange()
onLocationChange(_): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1107
Notifies the field that it has changed locations.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_
Coordinate
|The location of this field's block's top-start corner in workspace coordinates.
Returns
void
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
onLocationChange
getDisplayText_()
protected getDisplayText_(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1115
Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from
getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting.
Returns
string
Text to display.
Inherited from
forceRerender()
forceRerender(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1179
Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded.
Returns
void
Inherited from
setValue()
setValue(newValue, fireChangeEvent?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1197
Sealed
Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
newValue
any
undefined
|New value.
fireChangeEvent
boolean
true
|Whether to fire a change event. Defaults to true. Should usually be true unless the change will be reported some other way, e.g. an intermediate field change event.
Returns
void
Inherited from
doValueInvalid_()
protected doValueInvalid_(_invalidValue, _fireChangeEvent?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1352
Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
_invalidValue
any
undefined
|The input value that was determined to be invalid.
_fireChangeEvent
boolean
true
|Whether to fire a change event if the value changes.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onMouseDown_()
protected onMouseDown_(e): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1363
Handle a pointerdown event on a field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
PointerEvent
|Pointer down event.
Returns
void
Inherited from
setTooltip()
setTooltip(newTip): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1381
Sets the tooltip for this field.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newTip
TipInfo |
null
|The text for the tooltip, a function that returns the text for the tooltip, a parent object whose tooltip will be used, or null to display the tooltip of the parent block. To not display a tooltip pass the empty string.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getTooltip()
getTooltip(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1400
Returns the tooltip text for this field.
Returns
string
The tooltip text for this field.
Inherited from
getClickTarget_()
protected getClickTarget_(): Element | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1416
The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open.
Returns
Element |
null
Element to bind click handler to.
Inherited from
getAbsoluteXY_()
protected getAbsoluteXY_(): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1426
Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body.
Returns
Object with .x and .y properties.
Inherited from
getFlipRtl()
getFlipRtl(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1481
Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL.
Returns
boolean
True if we should flip in RTL.
Inherited from
onShortcut()
onShortcut(_shortcut): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1491
Handles the given keyboard shortcut.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_shortcut
KeyboardShortcut
|The shortcut to be handled.
Returns
boolean
True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.
Inherited from
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1496
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
Returns
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
getFocusableElement
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1504
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
getFocusableTree
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1513
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1521
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
Returns
void
Inherited from
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1524
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Returns
boolean
Inherited from
performAction()
performAction(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1532
Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor.
Returns
void
Inherited from
isFullBlockField()
isFullBlockField(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:219
This is hacky way of determining if a dropdown field is a full-block field or not. The constants that control the border rect are the same ones that determine how we render full-block dropdown fields. It's a full-block field if it doesn't have the border rect (and it's a simple reporter block).
Returns
boolean
true if this field should be treated as a full-block field
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
isFullBlockField
createTextArrow_()
protected createTextArrow_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:240
Create a tspan based arrow.
Returns
void
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
createTextArrow_
createSVGArrow_()
protected createSVGArrow_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:260
Create an SVG based arrow.
Returns
void
Inherited from
showEditor_()
protected showEditor_(e?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:282
Create a dropdown menu under the text.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e?
MouseEvent
|Optional mouse event that triggered the field to open, or undefined if triggered programmatically.
Returns
void
Inherited from
dropdownDispose_()
protected dropdownDispose_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:377
Disposes of events and DOM-references belonging to the dropdown editor.
Returns
void
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
dropdownDispose_
isOptionListDynamic()
isOptionListDynamic(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:411
Returns
boolean
True if the option list is generated by a function. Otherwise false.
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
isOptionListDynamic
getOptions()
getOptions(useCache?): MenuOption[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:424
Return a list of the options for this dropdown.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
useCache?
boolean
|For dynamic options, whether or not to use the cached options or to re-generate them.
Returns
A non-empty array of option tuples: (human-readable text or image, language-neutral name).
Throws
If generated options are incorrectly structured.
Inherited from
setOptions()
setOptions(menuGenerator): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:444
Update the options on this dropdown. This will reset the selected item to the first item in the list.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
menuGenerator
MenuGenerator
|The array of options or a generator function.
Returns
void
Inherited from
applyColour()
applyColour(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:515
Updates the dropdown arrow to match the colour/style of the block.
Returns
void
Inherited from
render_()
protected render_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:536
Draws the border with the correct width.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getText_()
protected getText_(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:680
Use the
getText_ developer hook to override the field's text
representation. Get the selected option text. If the selected option is
an image we return the image alt text. If the selected option is
an HTMLElement, return the title, ariaLabel, or innerText of the
element.
If you use HTMLElement options in Node.js and call this function, ensure that you are supplying an implementation of HTMLElement, such as through jsdom-global.
Returns
string |
null
Selected option text.
Inherited from
trimOptions()
protected trimOptions(options): object;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:731
Factor out common words in statically defined options. Create prefix and/or suffix labels.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
options
MenuOption[]
Returns
object
options
options: MenuOption[];
prefix?
optional prefix?: string;
suffix?
optional suffix?: string;
Inherited from
validateOptions()
protected validateOptions(options): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:833
Validates the data structure to be processed as an options list.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
MenuOption[]
|The proposed dropdown options.
Returns
void
Throws
If proposed options are incorrectly structured.
Inherited from
getAriaTypeName()
getAriaTypeName(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:890
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.
Returns
string |
null
An ARIA representation of the field's type or a default if it is unspecified.
Inherited from
recomputeAriaContext()
recomputeAriaContext(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:938
Sets additional aria state.
Returns
boolean
Inherited from
FieldDropdown.
recomputeAriaContext
configure_()
protected configure_(config): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:121
Configure the field based on the given map of options.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
config
FieldVariableConfig
|A map of options to configure the field based on.
Returns
void
Overrides
initModel()
initModel(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:131
Initialize the model for this field if it has not already been initialized. If the value has not been set to a variable by the first render, we make up a variable rather than let the value be invalid.
Returns
void
Overrides
initView()
initView(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:149
Create the block UI for this dropdown.
Returns
void
Overrides
shouldAddBorderRect_()
shouldAddBorderRect_(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:154
Whether or not the dropdown should add a border rect.
Returns
boolean
True if the dropdown field should add a border rect.
Overrides
FieldDropdown.
shouldAddBorderRect_
fromXml()
fromXml(fieldElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:172
Initialize this field based on the given XML.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
fieldElement
Element
|The element containing information about the variable field's state.
Returns
void
Overrides
FieldDropdown.fromXml
toXml()
toXml(fieldElement): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:219
Serialize this field to XML.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
fieldElement
Element
|The element to populate with info about the field's state.
Returns
Element
The element containing info about the field's state.
Overrides
setSourceBlock()
setSourceBlock(block): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:284
Attach this field to a block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
Block
|The block containing this field.
Returns
void
Overrides
getValue()
getValue(): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:296
Get the variable's ID.
Returns
string |
null
Current variable's ID.
Overrides
getText()
getText(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:306
Get the text from this field, which is the selected variable's name.
Returns
string
The selected variable's name, or the empty string if no variable is selected.
Overrides
getDefaultType()
protected getDefaultType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:327
Gets the type of this field's default variable.
Returns
string
The default type for this variable field.
getValidator()
getValidator():
| FieldDropdownValidator
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:339
Gets the validation function for this field, or null if not set. Returns null if the variable is not set, because validators should not run on the initial setValue call, because the field won't be attached to a block and workspace at that point.
Returns
|
FieldDropdownValidator
|
null
Validation function, or null.
Overrides
doClassValidation_()
protected doClassValidation_(newValue?): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:355
Ensure that the ID belongs to a valid variable of an allowed type.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newValue?
any
|The ID of the new variable to set.
Returns
string |
null
The validated ID, or null if invalid.
Overrides
FieldDropdown.
doClassValidation_
doValueUpdate_()
protected doValueUpdate_(newId): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:390
Update the value of this variable field, as well as its variable and text.
The variable ID should be valid at this point, but if a variable field validator returns a bad ID, this could break.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newId
string
|The value to be saved.
Returns
void
Overrides
onItemSelected_()
protected onItemSelected_(menu, menuItem): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:509
Handle the selection of an item in the variable dropdown menu. Special case the 'Rename variable...' and 'Delete variable...' options. In the rename case, prompt the user for a new name.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
menu
Menu
|The Menu component clicked.
menuItem
MenuItem
|The MenuItem selected within menu.
Returns
void
Overrides
dropdownCreate()
static dropdownCreate(this): MenuOption[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:564
Return a sorted list of variable names for variable dropdown menus. Include a special option at the end for creating a new variable name.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
this
FieldVariable
Returns
Array of variable names/id tuples.
getAriaValue()
getAriaValue(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:625
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.
Returns
string
An ARIA representation of the field's text.