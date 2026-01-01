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Abstract Class: Flyout

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:45

Class for a flyout.

Extends

Extended by

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
wouldDelete_Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.
idThe unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
workspace_-
RTLIs RTL vs LTR.
toolboxPosition_-
contentsList of flyout elements.
tabWidth_-
autoCloseDoes the flyout automatically close when a block is created?
CORNER_RADIUSCorner radius of the flyout background.
MARGINMargin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.
GAP_X-
GAP_Y-
SCROLLBAR_MARGINTop/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background.
width_Width of flyout.
height_Height of flyout.
svgBackground_The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour.
svgGroup_The root SVG group for the button or label.
inflatersMap from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.

Methods index

MethodDescription
wouldDeleteReturns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.
updateWouldDelete_Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.
onDragEnterHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
onDragOverHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
onDragExitHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
onDropHandles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
getClientRectReturns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
shouldPreventMoveReturns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.
positionPosition the flyout.
setMetrics_Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.
layout_Lay out the elements in the flyout.
wheel_Scroll the flyout.
reflowInternal_Compute bounds of flyout. For RTL: Lay out the elements right-aligned.
getXCalculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
getYCalculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
scrollToStartScroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.
createDomCreates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.
initInitializes the flyout.
disposeDispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
getWidthGet the width of the flyout.
getHeightGet the height of the flyout.
getFlyoutScaleGet the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.
getWorkspaceGet the workspace inside the flyout.
setAutoCloseSets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.
autoHideAutomatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.
getTargetWorkspaceGet the target workspace inside the flyout.
isVisibleIs the flyout visible?
setVisibleSet whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.
setContainerVisibleSet whether this flyout's container is visible.
getContentsGet the list of elements of the current flyout.
setContentsStore the list of elements on the flyout.
positionAt_Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().
hideHide and empty the flyout.
showShow and populate the flyout.
updateAriaContextUpdates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things: 1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout. 2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.
normalizeSeparatorsUpdates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed.
reflowReflow flyout contents.
getInflaterForTypeReturns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.

Constructors

Constructor

new Flyout(workspaceOptions): Flyout;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:204

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceOptionsOptionsDictionary of options for the workspace.

Returns

Flyout

Overrides

DeleteArea.constructor

Properties

wouldDelete_

protected wouldDelete_: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32

Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.

Inherited from

DeleteArea.wouldDelete_

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:39

The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Implementation of

IAutoHideable.id

Inherited from

DeleteArea.id

workspace_

protected workspace_: WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:102

RTL

RTL: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:103

Is RTL vs LTR.

Implementation of

IFlyout.RTL

toolboxPosition_

protected toolboxPosition_: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:110

contents

protected contents: FlyoutItem[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:134

List of flyout elements.

tabWidth_

protected readonly tabWidth_: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:136

autoClose

autoClose: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:148

Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?

Implementation of

IFlyout.autoClose

CORNER_RADIUS

readonly CORNER_RADIUS: number = 8;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:163

Corner radius of the flyout background.

Implementation of

IFlyout.CORNER_RADIUS

MARGIN

readonly MARGIN: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:164

Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.

Implementation of

IFlyout.MARGIN

GAP_X

readonly GAP_X: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:165

GAP_Y

readonly GAP_Y: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:166

SCROLLBAR_MARGIN

readonly SCROLLBAR_MARGIN: number = 2.5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:171

Top/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background.

width_

protected width_: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:176

Width of flyout.

height_

protected height_: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:181

Height of flyout.

svgBackground_

protected svgBackground_: SVGPathElement | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:187

The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour.

svgGroup_

protected svgGroup_: SVGGElement | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:192

The root SVG group for the button or label.

inflaters

protected inflaters: Map<string, IFlyoutInflater>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:198

Map from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.

Methods

wouldDelete()

wouldDelete(element): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.

Inherited from

DeleteArea.wouldDelete

updateWouldDelete_()

protected updateWouldDelete_(wouldDelete): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:78

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
wouldDeletebooleanThe new value for the wouldDelete state.

Returns

void

Inherited from

DeleteArea.updateWouldDelete_

onDragEnter()

onDragEnter(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Inherited from

DeleteArea.onDragEnter

onDragOver()

onDragOver(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Inherited from

DeleteArea.onDragOver

onDragExit()

onDragExit(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:61

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Inherited from

DeleteArea.onDragExit

onDrop()

onDrop(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:70

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Inherited from

DeleteArea.onDrop

getClientRect()

getClientRect(): Rect | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:81

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

Returns

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

Inherited from

DeleteArea.getClientRect

shouldPreventMove()

shouldPreventMove(_dragElement): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.

Inherited from

DeleteArea.shouldPreventMove

position()

abstract position(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:52

Position the flyout.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.position

setMetrics_()

abstract protected setMetrics_(xyRatio): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:61

Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xyRatio{ x?: number; y?: number; }Contains a y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling and a similar x property.
xyRatio.x?number-
xyRatio.y?number-

Returns

void

layout_()

abstract protected layout_(contents): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:68

Lay out the elements in the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
contentsFlyoutItem[]The flyout elements to lay out.

Returns

void

wheel_()

abstract protected wheel_(e): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:75

Scroll the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eWheelEventMouse wheel scroll event.

Returns

void

reflowInternal_()

abstract protected reflowInternal_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:81

Compute bounds of flyout. For RTL: Lay out the elements right-aligned.

Returns

void

getX()

abstract getX(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:88

Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

Returns

number

X coordinate.

Implementation of

IFlyout.getX

getY()

abstract getY(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:95

Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

Returns

number

Y coordinate.

Implementation of

IFlyout.getY

scrollToStart()

abstract scrollToStart(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:100

Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.scrollToStart

createDom()

createDom(tagName): SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:267

Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
tagName| string | Svg<SVGSVGElement> | Svg<SVGGElement>The type of tag to put the flyout in. This should be or .

Returns

SVGElement

The flyout's SVG group.

Implementation of

IFlyout.createDom

init()

init(targetWorkspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:315

Initializes the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
targetWorkspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace in which to create new blocks.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.init

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:376

Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.dispose

getWidth()

getWidth(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:397

Get the width of the flyout.

Returns

number

The width of the flyout.

Implementation of

IFlyout.getWidth

getHeight()

getHeight(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:406

Get the height of the flyout.

Returns

number

The width of the flyout.

Implementation of

IFlyout.getHeight

getFlyoutScale()

getFlyoutScale(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:416

Get the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.

Returns

number

Flyout workspace scale.

getWorkspace()

getWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:425

Get the workspace inside the flyout.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace inside the flyout.

Implementation of

IFlyout.getWorkspace

setAutoClose()

setAutoClose(autoClose): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:433

Sets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.

Parameters

ParameterType
autoCloseboolean

Returns

void

autoHide()

autoHide(onlyClosePopups): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:440

Automatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.

Parameters

ParameterType
onlyClosePopupsboolean

Returns

void

Implementation of

IAutoHideable.autoHide

getTargetWorkspace()

getTargetWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:454

Get the target workspace inside the flyout.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg

The target workspace inside the flyout.

isVisible()

isVisible(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:463

Is the flyout visible?

Returns

boolean

True if visible.

Implementation of

IFlyout.isVisible

setVisible()

setVisible(visible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:474

Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
visiblebooleanTrue if visible.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.setVisible

setContainerVisible()

setContainerVisible(visible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:493

Set whether this flyout's container is visible.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
visiblebooleanWhether the container is visible.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.setContainerVisible

getContents()

getContents(): FlyoutItem[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:506

Get the list of elements of the current flyout.

Returns

FlyoutItem[]

The array of flyout elements.

Implementation of

IFlyout.getContents

setContents()

setContents(contents): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:515

Store the list of elements on the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
contentsFlyoutItem[]The array of items for the flyout.

Returns

void

positionAt_()

protected positionAt_(
   width, 
   height, 
   x, 
   y
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:545

Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
widthnumberThe computed width of the flyout's SVG group
heightnumberThe computed height of the flyout's SVG group.
xnumberThe computed x origin of the flyout's SVG group.
ynumberThe computed y origin of the flyout's SVG group.

Returns

void

hide()

hide(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:581

Hide and empty the flyout.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.hide

show()

show(flyoutDef): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:601

Show and populate the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
flyoutDef| string | FlyoutDefinitionContents to display in the flyout. This is either an array of Nodes, a NodeList, a toolbox definition, or a string with the name of the dynamic category.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.show

updateAriaContext()

protected updateAriaContext(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:667

Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things:

  1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout.
  2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.

Returns

void

normalizeSeparators()

protected normalizeSeparators(contents): FlyoutItem[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:761

Updates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed.

When multiple separators occur one after another, the value of the last one takes precedence and the earlier separators in the group are removed.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
contentsFlyoutItem[]The list of flyout contents to flatten separators in.

Returns

FlyoutItem[]

An updated list of flyout contents with only one separator between each non-separator item.

reflow()

reflow(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:831

Reflow flyout contents.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyout.reflow

getInflaterForType()

protected getInflaterForType(type): IFlyoutInflater | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:855

Returns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typestringThe type of flyout content item to provide an inflater for.

Returns

IFlyoutInflater | null

An inflater object for the given type, or null if no inflater is registered for that type.