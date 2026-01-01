On this page

Class: FlyoutButton

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:35

Class for a button or label in the flyout.

Property Description TEXT_MARGIN_X The horizontal margin around the text in the button. TEXT_MARGIN_Y The vertical margin around the text in the button. BORDER_RADIUS The radius of the flyout button's borders. callbackKey The key to the function called when this button is activated. info - width The width of the button's rect. height The height of the button's rect. cursorSvg Holds the cursors svg element when the cursor is attached to the button. This is null if there is no cursor on the button.

Method Description createDom - show Correctly position the flyout button and make it visible. moveTo Move the button to the given x, y coordinates. moveBy Move the element by a relative offset. isLabel Returns whether or not the button is a label. getBoundingRectangle Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates. getButtonText Returns text of the button. getTargetWorkspace Get the button's target workspace. getWorkspace Get the button's workspace. dispose Dispose of this button. setCursorSvg Add the cursor SVG to this buttons's SVG group. getSvgRoot Returns the root SVG element of this rendered element. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. getId Returns the ID of this FlyoutButton. performAction Handles the user acting on this button via keyboard navigation. Invokes the click handler callback for buttons. For labels, which are not interactive, shows a toast directing the user to navigate using the arrow keys or the next-heading shortcut.

static TEXT_MARGIN_X : number = 5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:39

The horizontal margin around the text in the button.

static TEXT_MARGIN_Y : number = 2 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:42

The vertical margin around the text in the button.

static BORDER_RADIUS : number = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:45

The radius of the flyout button's borders.

readonly callbackKey : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:48

The key to the function called when this button is activated.

info : ButtonOrLabelInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:57

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:60

The width of the button's rect.

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:63

The height of the button's rect.

cursorSvg : SVGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:75

Holds the cursors svg element when the cursor is attached to the button. This is null if there is no cursor on the button.

createDom ( ) : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:233

SVGElement

show ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:240

Correctly position the flyout button and make it visible.

void

moveTo ( x , y ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:259

Move the button to the given x, y coordinates.

Parameter Type Description x number The new x coordinate. y number The new y coordinate.

void

moveBy (

dx ,

dy ,

_reason ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:272

Move the element by a relative offset.

Parameter Type Description dx number Horizontal offset in workspace units. dy number Vertical offset in workspace units. _reason? string [] Why is this move happening? 'user', 'bump', 'snap'...

void

IBoundedElement . moveBy

isLabel ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:277

boolean

Whether or not the button is a label.

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:297

Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.

Rect

Object with coordinates of the bounded element.

IBoundedElement . getBoundingRectangle

getButtonText ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:307

string

Text of the button.

getTargetWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:316

Get the button's target workspace.

WorkspaceSvg

The target workspace of the flyout where this button resides.

getWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:325

Get the button's workspace.

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace in which to place this button.

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:330

Dispose of this button.

void

setCursorSvg ( cursorSvg ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:347

Add the cursor SVG to this buttons's SVG group.

Parameter Type Description cursorSvg SVGElement The SVG root of the cursor to be added to the button SVG group.

void

getSvgRoot ( ) : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:400

SVGGElement

The root SVG element of this rendered element.

IRenderedElement . getSvgRoot

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:405

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:410

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:415

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:422

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:425

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

IFocusableNode . canBeFocused

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:432

Returns the ID of this FlyoutButton.

string

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:442

Handles the user acting on this button via keyboard navigation. Invokes the click handler callback for buttons. For labels, which are not interactive, shows a toast directing the user to navigate using the arrow keys or the next-heading shortcut.

void