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Class: FlyoutButton

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:35

Class for a button or label in the flyout.

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
TEXT_MARGIN_XThe horizontal margin around the text in the button.
TEXT_MARGIN_YThe vertical margin around the text in the button.
BORDER_RADIUSThe radius of the flyout button's borders.
callbackKeyThe key to the function called when this button is activated.
info-
widthThe width of the button's rect.
heightThe height of the button's rect.
cursorSvgHolds the cursors svg element when the cursor is attached to the button. This is null if there is no cursor on the button.

Methods index

MethodDescription
createDom-
showCorrectly position the flyout button and make it visible.
moveToMove the button to the given x, y coordinates.
moveByMove the element by a relative offset.
isLabelReturns whether or not the button is a label.
getBoundingRectangleReturns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.
getButtonTextReturns text of the button.
getTargetWorkspaceGet the button's target workspace.
getWorkspaceGet the button's workspace.
disposeDispose of this button.
setCursorSvgAdd the cursor SVG to this buttons's SVG group.
getSvgRootReturns the root SVG element of this rendered element.
getFocusableElementSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
getFocusableTreeSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
onNodeFocusSee IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
onNodeBlurSee IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
canBeFocusedSee IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
getIdReturns the ID of this FlyoutButton.
performActionHandles the user acting on this button via keyboard navigation. Invokes the click handler callback for buttons. For labels, which are not interactive, shows a toast directing the user to navigate using the arrow keys or the next-heading shortcut.

Properties

TEXT_MARGIN_X

static TEXT_MARGIN_X: number = 5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:39

The horizontal margin around the text in the button.

TEXT_MARGIN_Y

static TEXT_MARGIN_Y: number = 2;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:42

The vertical margin around the text in the button.

BORDER_RADIUS

static BORDER_RADIUS: number = 4;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:45

The radius of the flyout button's borders.

callbackKey

readonly callbackKey: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:48

The key to the function called when this button is activated.

info

info: ButtonOrLabelInfo;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:57

width

width: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:60

The width of the button's rect.

height

height: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:63

The height of the button's rect.

cursorSvg

cursorSvg: SVGElement | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:75

Holds the cursors svg element when the cursor is attached to the button. This is null if there is no cursor on the button.

Methods

createDom()

createDom(): SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:233

Returns

SVGElement

show()

show(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:240

Correctly position the flyout button and make it visible.

Returns

void

moveTo()

moveTo(x, y): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:259

Move the button to the given x, y coordinates.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xnumberThe new x coordinate.
ynumberThe new y coordinate.

Returns

void

moveBy()

moveBy(
   dx, 
   dy, 
   _reason?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:272

Move the element by a relative offset.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dxnumberHorizontal offset in workspace units.
dynumberVertical offset in workspace units.
_reason?string[]Why is this move happening? 'user', 'bump', 'snap'...

Returns

void

Implementation of

IBoundedElement.moveBy

isLabel()

isLabel(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:277

Returns

boolean

Whether or not the button is a label.

getBoundingRectangle()

getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:297

Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.

Returns

Rect

Object with coordinates of the bounded element.

Implementation of

IBoundedElement.getBoundingRectangle

getButtonText()

getButtonText(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:307

Returns

string

Text of the button.

getTargetWorkspace()

getTargetWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:316

Get the button's target workspace.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg

The target workspace of the flyout where this button resides.

getWorkspace()

getWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:325

Get the button's workspace.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace in which to place this button.

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:330

Dispose of this button.

Returns

void

setCursorSvg()

setCursorSvg(cursorSvg): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:347

Add the cursor SVG to this buttons's SVG group.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
cursorSvgSVGElementThe SVG root of the cursor to be added to the button SVG group.

Returns

void

getSvgRoot()

getSvgRoot(): SVGGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:400

Returns

SVGGElement

The root SVG element of this rendered element.

Implementation of

IRenderedElement.getSvgRoot

getFocusableElement()

getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:405

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

Returns

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree()

getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:410

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

Returns

IFocusableTree

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus()

onNodeFocus(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:415

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur()

onNodeBlur(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:422

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur

canBeFocused()

canBeFocused(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:425

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

Returns

boolean

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.canBeFocused

getId()

getId(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:432

Returns the ID of this FlyoutButton.

Returns

string

performAction()

performAction(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:442

Handles the user acting on this button via keyboard navigation. Invokes the click handler callback for buttons. For labels, which are not interactive, shows a toast directing the user to navigate using the arrow keys or the next-heading shortcut.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.performAction