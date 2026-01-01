Class: FlyoutButton
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:35
Class for a button or label in the flyout.
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|TEXT_MARGIN_X
|The horizontal margin around the text in the button.
|TEXT_MARGIN_Y
|The vertical margin around the text in the button.
|BORDER_RADIUS
|The radius of the flyout button's borders.
|callbackKey
|The key to the function called when this button is activated.
|info
|-
|width
|The width of the button's rect.
|height
|The height of the button's rect.
|cursorSvg
|Holds the cursors svg element when the cursor is attached to the button. This is null if there is no cursor on the button.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|createDom
|-
|show
|Correctly position the flyout button and make it visible.
|moveTo
|Move the button to the given x, y coordinates.
|moveBy
|Move the element by a relative offset.
|isLabel
|Returns whether or not the button is a label.
|getBoundingRectangle
|Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.
|getButtonText
|Returns text of the button.
|getTargetWorkspace
|Get the button's target workspace.
|getWorkspace
|Get the button's workspace.
|dispose
|Dispose of this button.
|setCursorSvg
|Add the cursor SVG to this buttons's SVG group.
|getSvgRoot
|Returns the root SVG element of this rendered element.
|getFocusableElement
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
|getFocusableTree
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
|onNodeFocus
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
|onNodeBlur
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
|canBeFocused
|See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
|getId
|Returns the ID of this FlyoutButton.
|performAction
|Handles the user acting on this button via keyboard navigation. Invokes the click handler callback for buttons. For labels, which are not interactive, shows a toast directing the user to navigate using the arrow keys or the next-heading shortcut.
Properties
TEXT_MARGIN_X
static TEXT_MARGIN_X: number = 5;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:39
The horizontal margin around the text in the button.
TEXT_MARGIN_Y
static TEXT_MARGIN_Y: number = 2;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:42
The vertical margin around the text in the button.
BORDER_RADIUS
static BORDER_RADIUS: number = 4;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:45
The radius of the flyout button's borders.
callbackKey
readonly callbackKey: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:48
The key to the function called when this button is activated.
info
info: ButtonOrLabelInfo;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:57
width
width: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:60
The width of the button's rect.
height
height: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:63
The height of the button's rect.
cursorSvg
cursorSvg: SVGElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:75
Holds the cursors svg element when the cursor is attached to the button. This is null if there is no cursor on the button.
Methods
createDom()
createDom(): SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:233
Returns
SVGElement
show()
show(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:240
Correctly position the flyout button and make it visible.
Returns
void
moveTo()
moveTo(x, y): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:259
Move the button to the given x, y coordinates.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
x
number
|The new x coordinate.
y
number
|The new y coordinate.
Returns
void
moveBy()
moveBy(
dx,
dy,
_reason?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:272
Move the element by a relative offset.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
dx
number
|Horizontal offset in workspace units.
dy
number
|Vertical offset in workspace units.
_reason?
string[]
|Why is this move happening? 'user', 'bump', 'snap'...
Returns
void
Implementation of
isLabel()
isLabel(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:277
Returns
boolean
Whether or not the button is a label.
getBoundingRectangle()
getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:297
Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.
Returns
Object with coordinates of the bounded element.
Implementation of
IBoundedElement.
getBoundingRectangle
getButtonText()
getButtonText(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:307
Returns
string
Text of the button.
getTargetWorkspace()
getTargetWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:316
Get the button's target workspace.
Returns
The target workspace of the flyout where this button resides.
getWorkspace()
getWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:325
Get the button's workspace.
Returns
The workspace in which to place this button.
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:330
Dispose of this button.
Returns
void
setCursorSvg()
setCursorSvg(cursorSvg): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:347
Add the cursor SVG to this buttons's SVG group.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
cursorSvg
SVGElement
|The SVG root of the cursor to be added to the button SVG group.
Returns
void
getSvgRoot()
getSvgRoot(): SVGGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:400
Returns
SVGGElement
The root SVG element of this rendered element.
Implementation of
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:405
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
Returns
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
Implementation of
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableElement
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:410
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns
Implementation of
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableTree
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:415
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Returns
void
Implementation of
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:422
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
Returns
void
Implementation of
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:425
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
getId()
getId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:432
Returns the ID of this FlyoutButton.
Returns
string
performAction()
performAction(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_button.ts:442
Handles the user acting on this button via keyboard navigation. Invokes the click handler callback for buttons. For labels, which are not interactive, shows a toast directing the user to navigate using the arrow keys or the next-heading shortcut.
Returns
void