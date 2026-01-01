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Class: FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:14

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout button.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns null since flyout buttons have no children.
getParentReturns the parent workspace of the given flyout button.
getNextSiblingReturns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSiblingReturns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given flyout button.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given flyout button can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy(): FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy;

Returns

FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns null since flyout buttons have no children.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentFlyoutButtonThe FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:31

Returns the parent workspace of the given flyout button.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentFlyoutButtonThe FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The given flyout button's parent workspace.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:41

Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentFlyoutButtonThe FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:51

Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentFlyoutButtonThe FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(current): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:61

Returns the row ID of the given flyout button.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentFlyoutButtonThe flyout button to retrieve the row ID of.

Returns

string

The row ID of the given flyout button.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:71

Returns whether or not the given flyout button can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentFlyoutButtonThe instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

True if the given flyout button can be focused.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is FlyoutButton;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:81

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is FlyoutButton

True if the object is a FlyoutButton.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable