Class: FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:14
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout button.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns null since flyout buttons have no children.
|getParent
|Returns the parent workspace of the given flyout button.
|getNextSibling
|Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given flyout button.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given flyout button can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy(): FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy;
Returns
FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:21
Returns null since flyout buttons have no children.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
FlyoutButton
|The FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:31
Returns the parent workspace of the given flyout button.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
FlyoutButton
|The FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The given flyout button's parent workspace.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:41
Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
FlyoutButton
|The FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:51
Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
FlyoutButton
|The FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:61
Returns the row ID of the given flyout button.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
FlyoutButton
|The flyout button to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given flyout button.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:71
Returns whether or not the given flyout button can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
FlyoutButton
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given flyout button can be focused.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is FlyoutButton;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:81
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is FlyoutButton
True if the object is a FlyoutButton.