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Class: FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:14

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout button.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns null since flyout buttons have no children. getParent Returns the parent workspace of the given flyout button. getNextSibling Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy. getPreviousSibling Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given flyout button. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given flyout button can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy ( ) : FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy ;



FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns null since flyout buttons have no children.

Parameter Type Description _current FlyoutButton The FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:31

Returns the parent workspace of the given flyout button.

Parameter Type Description current FlyoutButton The FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

The given flyout button's parent workspace.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:41

Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.

Parameter Type Description _current FlyoutButton The FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:51

Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.

Parameter Type Description _current FlyoutButton The FlyoutButton instance to navigate from.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:61

Returns the row ID of the given flyout button.

Parameter Type Description current FlyoutButton The flyout button to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given flyout button.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:71

Returns whether or not the given flyout button can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current FlyoutButton The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given flyout button can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is FlyoutButton ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_button_navigation_policy.ts:81

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is FlyoutButton

True if the object is a FlyoutButton.