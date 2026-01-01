Class: FlyoutItem
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:7
Representation of an item displayed in a flyout.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getElement
|Returns the element displayed in the flyout.
|getType
|Returns the type of flyout element this item represents.
Constructors
Constructor
new FlyoutItem(element, type): FlyoutItem;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:15
Creates a new FlyoutItem.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
element
IBoundedElement &
IFocusableNode
|The element that will be displayed in the flyout.
type
string
|The type of element. Should correspond to the type of the flyout inflater that created this object.
Returns
FlyoutItem
Methods
getElement()
getElement(): IBoundedElement & IFocusableNode;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:23
Returns the element displayed in the flyout.
Returns
IBoundedElement &
IFocusableNode
getType()
getType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:30
Returns the type of flyout element this item represents.
Returns
string