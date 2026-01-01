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Class: FlyoutItem

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:7

Representation of an item displayed in a flyout.

Method Description getElement Returns the element displayed in the flyout. getType Returns the type of flyout element this item represents.

new FlyoutItem ( element , type ) : FlyoutItem ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:15

Creates a new FlyoutItem.

Parameter Type Description element IBoundedElement & IFocusableNode The element that will be displayed in the flyout. type string The type of element. Should correspond to the type of the flyout inflater that created this object.

FlyoutItem

getElement ( ) : IBoundedElement & IFocusableNode ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:23

Returns the element displayed in the flyout.

IBoundedElement & IFocusableNode

getType ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:30

Returns the type of flyout element this item represents.