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Class: FlyoutItem

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:7

Representation of an item displayed in a flyout.

Methods index

MethodDescription
getElementReturns the element displayed in the flyout.
getTypeReturns the type of flyout element this item represents.

Constructors

Constructor

new FlyoutItem(element, type): FlyoutItem;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:15

Creates a new FlyoutItem.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementIBoundedElement & IFocusableNodeThe element that will be displayed in the flyout.
typestringThe type of element. Should correspond to the type of the flyout inflater that created this object.

Returns

FlyoutItem

Methods

getElement()

getElement(): IBoundedElement & IFocusableNode;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:23

Returns the element displayed in the flyout.

Returns

IBoundedElement & IFocusableNode

getType()

getType(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_item.ts:30

Returns the type of flyout element this item represents.

Returns

string