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Class: FlyoutNavigator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:18

Navigator that handles keyboard navigation within a flyout.

Property Description flyout - rules Map from classes to a corresponding ruleset to handle navigation from instances of that class. navigationLoops Whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end.

Method Description getOutNode Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating out (left arrow) from a flyout. getInNode Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating in (right arrow) from a flyout. getNextNode Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating next (down arrow) from a flyout. getPreviousNode Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a flyout. getTopLevelItems Returns a list of top-level navigable flyout items. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given node is navigable. addNavigationPolicy Adds a navigation ruleset to this Navigator. getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given object instance, if any. getParent Returns the parent of the given object instance, if any. getNextSibling Returns the next sibling of the given object instance, if any. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous sibling of the given object instance, if any. setNavigationLoops Sets whether or not navigation should loop around when reaching the end of the workspace. getNavigationLoops Returns whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end of the workspace. getNavigableItems Returns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order. getFirstNode Get the first navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist. getLastNode Get the last navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist. transitionAllowed Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes. getSourceBlockFromNode Returns the block that the given node is a child of.

new FlyoutNavigator ( flyout ) : FlyoutNavigator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:19

Parameter Type flyout IFlyout

FlyoutNavigator

Navigator . constructor

protected flyout : IFlyout ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:19

protected rules : RuleList < any > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:46

Map from classes to a corresponding ruleset to handle navigation from instances of that class.

Navigator . rules

protected navigationLoops : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:59

Whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end.

Navigator . navigationLoops

getOutNode ( node ? , bypassAdjustments ? ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:35

Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating out (left arrow) from a flyout.

Parameter Type Default value Description node? IFocusableNode | null undefined The flyout item to navigate relative to. bypassAdjustments? boolean false True to skip adjusting navigation based on the flyout's layout; false (default) to take it into account.

IFocusableNode | null

Navigator . getOutNode

getInNode ( node ? , bypassAdjustments ? ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:66

Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating in (right arrow) from a flyout.

Parameter Type Default value Description node? IFocusableNode | null undefined The flyout item to navigate relative to. bypassAdjustments? boolean false True to skip adjusting navigation based on the flyout's layout; false (default) to take it into account.

IFocusableNode | null

Navigator . getInNode

getNextNode ( node ? , bypassAdjustments ? ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:94

Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating next (down arrow) from a flyout.

Parameter Type Default value Description node? IFocusableNode | null undefined The flyout item to navigate relative to. bypassAdjustments? boolean false True to skip adjusting navigation based on the flyout's layout; false (default) to take it into account.

IFocusableNode | null

Navigator . getNextNode

getPreviousNode ( node ? , bypassAdjustments ? ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:119

Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a flyout.

Parameter Type Default value Description node? IFocusableNode | null undefined The flyout item to navigate relative to. bypassAdjustments? boolean false True to skip adjusting navigation based on the flyout's layout; false (default) to take it into account.

IFocusableNode | null

Navigator . getPreviousNode

protected getTopLevelItems ( ) : IFocusableNode [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:139

Returns a list of top-level navigable flyout items.

IFocusableNode []

Navigator . getTopLevelItems

protected isNavigable ( node ) : boolean | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/flyout_navigator.ts:152

Returns whether or not the given node is navigable.

Parameter Type Description node IFocusableNode A focusable node to check the navigability of.

boolean | undefined

True if the node is navigable, otherwise false.

Navigator . isNavigable

addNavigationPolicy ( policy ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:67

Adds a navigation ruleset to this Navigator.

Parameter Type Description policy INavigationPolicy < any > A ruleset that determines where focus should move starting from an instance of its managed class.

void

Navigator . addNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:91

Returns the first child of the given object instance, if any.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The object to retrieve the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

The first child node of the given object, if any.

Navigator . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:106

Returns the parent of the given object instance, if any.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The object to retrieve the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent node of the given object, if any.

Navigator . getParent

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:119

Returns the next sibling of the given object instance, if any.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The object to retrieve the next sibling node of.

IFocusableNode | null

The next sibling node of the given object, if any.

Navigator . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:134

Returns the previous sibling of the given object instance, if any.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The object to retrieve the previous sibling node of.

IFocusableNode | null

The previous sibling node of the given object, if any.

Navigator . getPreviousSibling

setNavigationLoops ( loops ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:327

Sets whether or not navigation should loop around when reaching the end of the workspace.

Parameter Type Description loops boolean True if navigation should loop around, otherwise false.

void

Navigator . setNavigationLoops

getNavigationLoops ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:335

Returns whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end of the workspace.

boolean

Navigator . getNavigationLoops

getNavigableItems ( root ? ) : IFocusableNode [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:350

Returns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order.

For a workspace these are its stacks and comments; for a toolbox its categories; for a flyout its blocks, buttons and labels.

Parameter Type Description root IFocusableNode | undefined The root node of the tree to list, defaulting to the root of the currently focused tree.

IFocusableNode []

The navigable top-level items, or an empty list if there is no tree to list.

Navigator . getNavigableItems

getFirstNode ( ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:363

Get the first navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.

IFocusableNode | null

The first navigable node on the workspace, or null.

Navigator . getFirstNode

getLastNode ( ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:375

Get the last navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.

IFocusableNode | null

The last navigable node on the workspace, or null.

Navigator . getLastNode

protected transitionAllowed (

current ,

candidate ,

direction

) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:391

Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The starting node for proposed navigation. candidate IFocusableNode The proposed destination node. direction NavigationDirection The direction in which the user is navigating.

boolean

True if navigation should be allowed to proceed, or false to find a different candidate.

Navigator . transitionAllowed

getSourceBlockFromNode ( node ) : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:513

Returns the block that the given node is a child of.

Parameter Type node IFocusableNode | null

BlockSvg | null

The parent block of the node if any, otherwise null.