Class: FlyoutSeparator
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:15
Representation of a gap between elements in a flyout.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getBoundingRectangle
|Returns the bounding box of this separator.
|moveBy
|Repositions this separator.
|isNavigable
|Returns false to prevent this separator from being navigated to by the keyboard.
|getFocusableElement
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
|getFocusableTree
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
|onNodeFocus
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
|onNodeBlur
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
|canBeFocused
|See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Constructors
Constructor
new FlyoutSeparator(gap, axis): FlyoutSeparator;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:25
Creates a new separator.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
gap
number
|The amount of space this separator should occupy.
axis
SeparatorAxis
|The axis along which this separator occupies space.
Returns
FlyoutSeparator
Methods
getBoundingRectangle()
getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:35
Returns the bounding box of this separator.
Returns
The bounding box of this separator.
Implementation of
IBoundedElement.
getBoundingRectangle
moveBy()
moveBy(
dx,
dy,
_reason?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:51
Repositions this separator.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
dx
number
|The distance to move this separator on the X axis.
dy
number
|The distance to move this separator on the Y axis.
_reason?
string[]
|The reason this move was initiated.
Returns
void
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:62
Returns false to prevent this separator from being navigated to by the keyboard.
Returns
boolean
False.
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:67
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
Returns
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
Implementation of
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableElement
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:72
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns
Implementation of
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableTree
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:77
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Returns
void
Implementation of
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:80
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
Returns
void
Implementation of
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:83
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Returns
boolean