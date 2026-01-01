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Class: FlyoutSeparator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:15

Representation of a gap between elements in a flyout.

Method Description getBoundingRectangle Returns the bounding box of this separator. moveBy Repositions this separator. isNavigable Returns false to prevent this separator from being navigated to by the keyboard. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

new FlyoutSeparator ( gap , axis ) : FlyoutSeparator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:25

Creates a new separator.

Parameter Type Description gap number The amount of space this separator should occupy. axis SeparatorAxis The axis along which this separator occupies space.

FlyoutSeparator

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:35

Returns the bounding box of this separator.

Rect

The bounding box of this separator.

IBoundedElement . getBoundingRectangle

moveBy (

dx ,

dy ,

_reason ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:51

Repositions this separator.

Parameter Type Description dx number The distance to move this separator on the X axis. dy number The distance to move this separator on the Y axis. _reason? string [] The reason this move was initiated.

void

IBoundedElement . moveBy

isNavigable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:62

Returns false to prevent this separator from being navigated to by the keyboard.

boolean

False.

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:67

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:72

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:77

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:80

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:83

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean