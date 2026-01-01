Skip to main content

Class: FlyoutSeparator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:15

Representation of a gap between elements in a flyout.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getBoundingRectangleReturns the bounding box of this separator.
moveByRepositions this separator.
isNavigableReturns false to prevent this separator from being navigated to by the keyboard.
getFocusableElementSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
getFocusableTreeSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
onNodeFocusSee IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
onNodeBlurSee IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
canBeFocusedSee IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

Constructors

Constructor

new FlyoutSeparator(gap, axis): FlyoutSeparator;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:25

Creates a new separator.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
gapnumberThe amount of space this separator should occupy.
axisSeparatorAxisThe axis along which this separator occupies space.

Returns

FlyoutSeparator

Methods

getBoundingRectangle()

getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:35

Returns the bounding box of this separator.

Returns

Rect

The bounding box of this separator.

Implementation of

IBoundedElement.getBoundingRectangle

moveBy()

moveBy(
   dx, 
   dy, 
   _reason?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:51

Repositions this separator.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dxnumberThe distance to move this separator on the X axis.
dynumberThe distance to move this separator on the Y axis.
_reason?string[]The reason this move was initiated.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IBoundedElement.moveBy

isNavigable()

isNavigable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:62

Returns false to prevent this separator from being navigated to by the keyboard.

Returns

boolean

False.

getFocusableElement()

getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:67

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

Returns

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree()

getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:72

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

Returns

IFocusableTree

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus()

onNodeFocus(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:77

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur()

onNodeBlur(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:80

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur

canBeFocused()

canBeFocused(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_separator.ts:83

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

Returns

boolean

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.canBeFocused