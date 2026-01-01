On this page

Class: FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:15

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout separator. This is a no-op placeholder, since flyout separators can't be navigated to.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child element of the given element, if any. getParent Returns the parent element of the given element, if any. getNextSibling Returns the peer element following the given element, if any. getPreviousSibling Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given flyout separator. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given flyout separator can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy ( ) : FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy ;



FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:16

Returns the first child element of the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description _current FlyoutSeparator The element which the user is navigating into.

IFocusableNode | null

The current element's first child, or null if it has none.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:20

Returns the parent element of the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description _current FlyoutSeparator The element which the user is navigating out of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent element of the current element, or null if it has none.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:24

Returns the peer element following the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description _current FlyoutSeparator The element which the user is navigating past.

IFocusableNode | null

The next peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:28

Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description _current FlyoutSeparator The element which the user is navigating past.

IFocusableNode | null

The previous peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:37

Returns the row ID of the given flyout separator.

string

Dummy row ID, as flyout separators are never navigable.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( _current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:47

Returns whether or not the given flyout separator can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description _current FlyoutSeparator The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

False.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is FlyoutSeparator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:57

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is FlyoutSeparator

True if the object is a FlyoutSeparator.