Class: FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:15
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout separator. This is a no-op placeholder, since flyout separators can't be navigated to.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns the first child element of the given element, if any.
|getParent
|Returns the parent element of the given element, if any.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the peer element following the given element, if any.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given flyout separator.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given flyout separator can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy(): FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy;
Returns
FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:16
Returns the first child element of the given element, if any.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
FlyoutSeparator
|The element which the user is navigating into.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The current element's first child, or null if it has none.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:20
Returns the parent element of the given element, if any.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
FlyoutSeparator
|The element which the user is navigating out of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The parent element of the current element, or null if it has none.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:24
Returns the peer element following the given element, if any.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
FlyoutSeparator
|The element which the user is navigating past.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The next peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:28
Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
FlyoutSeparator
|The element which the user is navigating past.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The previous peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:37
Returns the row ID of the given flyout separator.
Returns
string
Dummy row ID, as flyout separators are never navigable.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(_current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:47
Returns whether or not the given flyout separator can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
FlyoutSeparator
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
False.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is FlyoutSeparator;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:57
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is FlyoutSeparator
True if the object is a FlyoutSeparator.