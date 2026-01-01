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Class: FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:15

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout separator. This is a no-op placeholder, since flyout separators can't be navigated to.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns the first child element of the given element, if any.
getParentReturns the parent element of the given element, if any.
getNextSiblingReturns the peer element following the given element, if any.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given flyout separator.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given flyout separator can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy(): FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy;

Returns

FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:16

Returns the first child element of the given element, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentFlyoutSeparatorThe element which the user is navigating into.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The current element's first child, or null if it has none.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:20

Returns the parent element of the given element, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentFlyoutSeparatorThe element which the user is navigating out of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The parent element of the current element, or null if it has none.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:24

Returns the peer element following the given element, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentFlyoutSeparatorThe element which the user is navigating past.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The next peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:28

Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentFlyoutSeparatorThe element which the user is navigating past.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The previous peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:37

Returns the row ID of the given flyout separator.

Returns

string

Dummy row ID, as flyout separators are never navigable.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(_current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:47

Returns whether or not the given flyout separator can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentFlyoutSeparatorThe instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

False.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is FlyoutSeparator;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/flyout_separator_navigation_policy.ts:57

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is FlyoutSeparator

True if the object is a FlyoutSeparator.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable