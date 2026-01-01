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Class: Gesture

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:56

Class for one gesture.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
startWorkspace_The workspace that the gesture started on. There may be multiple workspaces on a page; this is more accurate than using Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace().
isEnding_Boolean used internally to break a cycle in disposal.
currentDropdownOwnerThe owner of the dropdownDiv when this gesture first starts. Needed because we'll close the dropdown before fields get to act on their events, and some fields care about who owns the dropdown.

Methods index

MethodDescription
getCurrentDraggerReturns the current dragger if the gesture is a drag.
inProgressIs a drag or other gesture currently in progress on any workspace?

Constructors

Constructor

new Gesture(e, creatorWorkspace): Gesture;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:183

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
ePointerEventThe event that kicked off this gesture.
creatorWorkspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace that created this gesture and has a reference to it.

Returns

Gesture

Properties

startWorkspace_

protected startWorkspace_: WorkspaceSvg | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:108

The workspace that the gesture started on. There may be multiple workspaces on a page; this is more accurate than using Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace().

isEnding_

protected isEnding_: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:145

Boolean used internally to break a cycle in disposal.

currentDropdownOwner

currentDropdownOwner: Field<any> | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:176

The owner of the dropdownDiv when this gesture first starts. Needed because we'll close the dropdown before fields get to act on their events, and some fields care about who owns the dropdown.

Methods

getCurrentDragger()

getCurrentDragger(): 
  | IDragger
  | WorkspaceDragger
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:1119

Returns the current dragger if the gesture is a drag.

Returns

| IDragger | WorkspaceDragger | null

inProgress()

static inProgress(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:1152

Is a drag or other gesture currently in progress on any workspace?

Returns

boolean

True if gesture is occurring.