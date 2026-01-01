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Class: Gesture

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:56

Class for one gesture.

Property Description startWorkspace_ The workspace that the gesture started on. There may be multiple workspaces on a page; this is more accurate than using Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace(). isEnding_ Boolean used internally to break a cycle in disposal. currentDropdownOwner The owner of the dropdownDiv when this gesture first starts. Needed because we'll close the dropdown before fields get to act on their events, and some fields care about who owns the dropdown.

Method Description getCurrentDragger Returns the current dragger if the gesture is a drag. inProgress Is a drag or other gesture currently in progress on any workspace?

new Gesture ( e , creatorWorkspace ) : Gesture ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:183

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent The event that kicked off this gesture. creatorWorkspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace that created this gesture and has a reference to it.

Gesture

protected startWorkspace_ : WorkspaceSvg | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:108

The workspace that the gesture started on. There may be multiple workspaces on a page; this is more accurate than using Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace().

protected isEnding_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:145

Boolean used internally to break a cycle in disposal.

currentDropdownOwner : Field < any > | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:176

The owner of the dropdownDiv when this gesture first starts. Needed because we'll close the dropdown before fields get to act on their events, and some fields care about who owns the dropdown.

getCurrentDragger ( ) :

| IDragger

| WorkspaceDragger

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:1119

Returns the current dragger if the gesture is a drag.

| IDragger | WorkspaceDragger | null

static inProgress ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/gesture.ts:1152

Is a drag or other gesture currently in progress on any workspace?

boolean

True if gesture is occurring.