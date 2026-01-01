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Class: Grid

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:23

Class for a workspace's grid.

Method Description setSpacing Sets the spacing between the centers of the grid lines. getSpacing Get the spacing of the grid points (in px). setLength Sets the length of the grid lines. getLength Get the length of the grid lines (in px). setSnapToGrid Sets whether blocks should snap to the grid or not. shouldSnap Whether blocks should snap to the grid. alignXY Given a coordinate, return the nearest coordinate aligned to the grid.

new Grid ( pattern , options ) : Grid ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:37

Parameter Type Description pattern SVGElement The grid's SVG pattern, created during injection. options GridOptions A dictionary of normalized options for the grid. See grid documentation: https://docs.blockly.com/guides/configure/grid/

Grid

setSpacing ( spacing ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:65

Sets the spacing between the centers of the grid lines.

This does not trigger snapping to the newly spaced grid. If you want to snap blocks to the grid programmatically that needs to be triggered on individual top-level blocks. The next time a block is dragged and dropped it will snap to the grid if snapping to the grid is enabled.

Parameter Type spacing number

void

getSpacing ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:75

Get the spacing of the grid points (in px).

number

The spacing of the grid points.

setLength ( length ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:80

Sets the length of the grid lines.

Parameter Type length number

void

getLength ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:86

Get the length of the grid lines (in px).

number

setSnapToGrid ( snap ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:98

Sets whether blocks should snap to the grid or not.

Setting this to true does not trigger snapping. If you want to snap blocks to the grid programmatically that needs to be triggered on individual top-level blocks. The next time a block is dragged and dropped it will snap to the grid.

Parameter Type snap boolean

void

shouldSnap ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:107

Whether blocks should snap to the grid.

boolean

True if blocks should snap, false otherwise.

alignXY ( xy ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/grid.ts:195

Given a coordinate, return the nearest coordinate aligned to the grid.

Parameter Type Description xy Coordinate A workspace coordinate.

Coordinate

Workspace coordinate of nearest grid point. If there's no change, return the same coordinate object.