Skip to main content

Class: HorizontalFlyout

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:28

Class for a flyout.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
wouldDelete_Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.
idThe unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
workspace_-
RTLIs RTL vs LTR.
toolboxPosition_-
contentsList of flyout elements.
tabWidth_-
autoCloseDoes the flyout automatically close when a block is created?
CORNER_RADIUSCorner radius of the flyout background.
MARGINMargin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.
GAP_X-
GAP_Y-
SCROLLBAR_MARGINTop/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background.
width_Width of flyout.
height_Height of flyout.
svgBackground_The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour.
svgGroup_The root SVG group for the button or label.
inflatersMap from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.

Methods index

MethodDescription
wouldDeleteReturns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.
updateWouldDelete_Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.
onDragEnterHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
onDragOverHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
onDragExitHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
onDropHandles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
shouldPreventMoveReturns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.
createDomCreates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.
initInitializes the flyout.
disposeDispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
getWidthGet the width of the flyout.
getHeightGet the height of the flyout.
getFlyoutScaleGet the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.
getWorkspaceGet the workspace inside the flyout.
setAutoCloseSets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.
autoHideAutomatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.
getTargetWorkspaceGet the target workspace inside the flyout.
isVisibleIs the flyout visible?
setVisibleSet whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.
setContainerVisibleSet whether this flyout's container is visible.
getContentsGet the list of elements of the current flyout.
setContentsStore the list of elements on the flyout.
positionAt_Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().
hideHide and empty the flyout.
showShow and populate the flyout.
updateAriaContextUpdates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things: 1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout. 2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.
normalizeSeparatorsUpdates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed.
reflowReflow flyout contents.
getInflaterForTypeReturns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.
setMetrics_Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.
getXCalculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
getYCalculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
positionMove the flyout to the edge of the workspace.
scrollToStartScroll the flyout to the top.
wheel_Scroll the flyout.
layout_Lay out the blocks in the flyout.
getClientRectReturns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.
reflowInternal_Compute height of flyout. toolbox.Position mat under each block. For RTL: Lay out the blocks right-aligned.

Constructors

Constructor

new HorizontalFlyout(workspaceOptions): HorizontalFlyout;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:32

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceOptionsOptionsDictionary of options for the workspace.

Returns

HorizontalFlyout

Overrides

Flyout.constructor

Properties

wouldDelete_

protected wouldDelete_: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32

Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.

Inherited from

Flyout.wouldDelete_

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:39

The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Inherited from

Flyout.id

workspace_

protected workspace_: WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:102

Inherited from

Flyout.workspace_

RTL

RTL: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:103

Is RTL vs LTR.

Inherited from

Flyout.RTL

toolboxPosition_

protected toolboxPosition_: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:110

Inherited from

Flyout.toolboxPosition_

contents

protected contents: FlyoutItem[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:134

List of flyout elements.

Inherited from

Flyout.contents

tabWidth_

protected readonly tabWidth_: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:136

Inherited from

Flyout.tabWidth_

autoClose

autoClose: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:148

Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?

Inherited from

Flyout.autoClose

CORNER_RADIUS

readonly CORNER_RADIUS: number = 8;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:163

Corner radius of the flyout background.

Inherited from

Flyout.CORNER_RADIUS

MARGIN

readonly MARGIN: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:164

Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.

Inherited from

Flyout.MARGIN

GAP_X

readonly GAP_X: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:165

Inherited from

Flyout.GAP_X

GAP_Y

readonly GAP_Y: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:166

Inherited from

Flyout.GAP_Y

SCROLLBAR_MARGIN

readonly SCROLLBAR_MARGIN: number = 2.5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:171

Top/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background.

Inherited from

Flyout.SCROLLBAR_MARGIN

width_

protected width_: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:176

Width of flyout.

Inherited from

Flyout.width_

height_

protected height_: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:181

Height of flyout.

Inherited from

Flyout.height_

svgBackground_

protected svgBackground_: SVGPathElement | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:187

The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour.

Inherited from

Flyout.svgBackground_

svgGroup_

protected svgGroup_: SVGGElement | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:192

The root SVG group for the button or label.

Inherited from

Flyout.svgGroup_

inflaters

protected inflaters: Map<string, IFlyoutInflater>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:198

Map from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.

Inherited from

Flyout.inflaters

Methods

wouldDelete()

wouldDelete(element): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.

Inherited from

Flyout.wouldDelete

updateWouldDelete_()

protected updateWouldDelete_(wouldDelete): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:78

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
wouldDeletebooleanThe new value for the wouldDelete state.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.updateWouldDelete_

onDragEnter()

onDragEnter(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.onDragEnter

onDragOver()

onDragOver(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.onDragOver

onDragExit()

onDragExit(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:61

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.onDragExit

onDrop()

onDrop(_dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:70

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.onDrop

shouldPreventMove()

shouldPreventMove(_dragElement): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.

Inherited from

Flyout.shouldPreventMove

createDom()

createDom(tagName): SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:267

Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
tagName| string | Svg<SVGSVGElement> | Svg<SVGGElement>The type of tag to put the flyout in. This should be or .

Returns

SVGElement

The flyout's SVG group.

Inherited from

Flyout.createDom

init()

init(targetWorkspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:315

Initializes the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
targetWorkspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace in which to create new blocks.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.init

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:376

Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.dispose

getWidth()

getWidth(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:397

Get the width of the flyout.

Returns

number

The width of the flyout.

Inherited from

Flyout.getWidth

getHeight()

getHeight(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:406

Get the height of the flyout.

Returns

number

The width of the flyout.

Inherited from

Flyout.getHeight

getFlyoutScale()

getFlyoutScale(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:416

Get the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.

Returns

number

Flyout workspace scale.

Inherited from

Flyout.getFlyoutScale

getWorkspace()

getWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:425

Get the workspace inside the flyout.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace inside the flyout.

Inherited from

Flyout.getWorkspace

setAutoClose()

setAutoClose(autoClose): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:433

Sets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.

Parameters

ParameterType
autoCloseboolean

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.setAutoClose

autoHide()

autoHide(onlyClosePopups): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:440

Automatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.

Parameters

ParameterType
onlyClosePopupsboolean

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.autoHide

getTargetWorkspace()

getTargetWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:454

Get the target workspace inside the flyout.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg

The target workspace inside the flyout.

Inherited from

Flyout.getTargetWorkspace

isVisible()

isVisible(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:463

Is the flyout visible?

Returns

boolean

True if visible.

Inherited from

Flyout.isVisible

setVisible()

setVisible(visible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:474

Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
visiblebooleanTrue if visible.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.setVisible

setContainerVisible()

setContainerVisible(visible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:493

Set whether this flyout's container is visible.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
visiblebooleanWhether the container is visible.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.setContainerVisible

getContents()

getContents(): FlyoutItem[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:506

Get the list of elements of the current flyout.

Returns

FlyoutItem[]

The array of flyout elements.

Inherited from

Flyout.getContents

setContents()

setContents(contents): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:515

Store the list of elements on the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
contentsFlyoutItem[]The array of items for the flyout.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.setContents

positionAt_()

protected positionAt_(
   width, 
   height, 
   x, 
   y
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:545

Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
widthnumberThe computed width of the flyout's SVG group
heightnumberThe computed height of the flyout's SVG group.
xnumberThe computed x origin of the flyout's SVG group.
ynumberThe computed y origin of the flyout's SVG group.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.positionAt_

hide()

hide(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:581

Hide and empty the flyout.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.hide

show()

show(flyoutDef): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:601

Show and populate the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
flyoutDef| string | FlyoutDefinitionContents to display in the flyout. This is either an array of Nodes, a NodeList, a toolbox definition, or a string with the name of the dynamic category.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.show

updateAriaContext()

protected updateAriaContext(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:667

Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things:

  1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout.
  2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.updateAriaContext

normalizeSeparators()

protected normalizeSeparators(contents): FlyoutItem[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:761

Updates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed.

When multiple separators occur one after another, the value of the last one takes precedence and the earlier separators in the group are removed.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
contentsFlyoutItem[]The list of flyout contents to flatten separators in.

Returns

FlyoutItem[]

An updated list of flyout contents with only one separator between each non-separator item.

Inherited from

Flyout.normalizeSeparators

reflow()

reflow(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:831

Reflow flyout contents.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Flyout.reflow

getInflaterForType()

protected getInflaterForType(type): IFlyoutInflater | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:855

Returns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typestringThe type of flyout content item to provide an inflater for.

Returns

IFlyoutInflater | null

An inflater object for the given type, or null if no inflater is registered for that type.

Inherited from

Flyout.getInflaterForType

setMetrics_()

protected setMetrics_(xyRatio): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:42

Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xyRatio{ x: number; y: number; }Contains a y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling and a similar x property.
xyRatio.xnumber-
xyRatio.ynumber-

Returns

void

Overrides

Flyout.setMetrics_

getX()

getX(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:70

Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

Returns

number

X coordinate.

Overrides

Flyout.getX

getY()

getY(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:80

Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

Returns

number

Y coordinate.

Overrides

Flyout.getY

position()

position(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:126

Move the flyout to the edge of the workspace.

Returns

void

Overrides

Flyout.position

scrollToStart()

scrollToStart(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:220

Scroll the flyout to the top.

Returns

void

Overrides

Flyout.scrollToStart

wheel_()

protected wheel_(e): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:229

Scroll the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eWheelEventMouse wheel scroll event.

Returns

void

Overrides

Flyout.wheel_

layout_()

protected layout_(contents): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:256

Lay out the blocks in the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
contentsFlyoutItem[]The flyout items to lay out.

Returns

void

Overrides

Flyout.layout_

getClientRect()

getClientRect(): Rect | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:280

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.

Returns

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

Overrides

Flyout.getClientRect

reflowInternal_()

protected reflowInternal_(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:308

Compute height of flyout. toolbox.Position mat under each block. For RTL: Lay out the blocks right-aligned.

Returns

void

Overrides

Flyout.reflowInternal_