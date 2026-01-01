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Class: HorizontalFlyout

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:28

Class for a flyout.

Property Description wouldDelete_ Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted. id The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager. workspace_ - RTL Is RTL vs LTR. toolboxPosition_ - contents List of flyout elements. tabWidth_ - autoClose Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created? CORNER_RADIUS Corner radius of the flyout background. MARGIN Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout. GAP_X - GAP_Y - SCROLLBAR_MARGIN Top/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background. width_ Width of flyout. height_ Height of flyout. svgBackground_ The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour. svgGroup_ The root SVG group for the button or label. inflaters Map from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.

Method Description wouldDelete Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit. updateWouldDelete_ Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state. onDragEnter Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target. onDragOver Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target. onDragExit Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target. onDrop Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here. shouldPreventMove Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started. createDom Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element. init Initializes the flyout. dispose Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks. getWidth Get the width of the flyout. getHeight Get the height of the flyout. getFlyoutScale Get the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden. getWorkspace Get the workspace inside the flyout. setAutoClose Sets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not. autoHide Automatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout. getTargetWorkspace Get the target workspace inside the flyout. isVisible Is the flyout visible? setVisible Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden. setContainerVisible Set whether this flyout's container is visible. getContents Get the list of elements of the current flyout. setContents Store the list of elements on the flyout. positionAt_ Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position(). hide Hide and empty the flyout. show Show and populate the flyout. updateAriaContext Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things: 1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout. 2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown. normalizeSeparators Updates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed. reflow Reflow flyout contents. getInflaterForType Returns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type. setMetrics_ Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars. getX Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position. getY Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position. position Move the flyout to the edge of the workspace. scrollToStart Scroll the flyout to the top. wheel_ Scroll the flyout. layout_ Lay out the blocks in the flyout. getClientRect Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport. reflowInternal_ Compute height of flyout. toolbox.Position mat under each block. For RTL: Lay out the blocks right-aligned.

new HorizontalFlyout ( workspaceOptions ) : HorizontalFlyout ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:32

Parameter Type Description workspaceOptions Options Dictionary of options for the workspace.

HorizontalFlyout

Flyout . constructor

protected wouldDelete_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32

Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.

Flyout . wouldDelete_

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:39

The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Flyout . id

protected workspace_ : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:102

Flyout . workspace_

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:103

Is RTL vs LTR.

Flyout . RTL

protected toolboxPosition_ : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:110

Flyout . toolboxPosition_

protected contents : FlyoutItem [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:134

List of flyout elements.

Flyout . contents

protected readonly tabWidth_ : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:136

Flyout . tabWidth_

autoClose : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:148

Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?

Flyout . autoClose

readonly CORNER_RADIUS : number = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:163

Corner radius of the flyout background.

Flyout . CORNER_RADIUS

readonly MARGIN : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:164

Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.

Flyout . MARGIN

readonly GAP_X : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:165

Flyout . GAP_X

readonly GAP_Y : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:166

Flyout . GAP_Y

readonly SCROLLBAR_MARGIN : number = 2.5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:171

Top/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background.

Flyout . SCROLLBAR_MARGIN

protected width_ : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:176

Width of flyout.

Flyout . width_

protected height_ : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:181

Height of flyout.

Flyout . height_

protected svgBackground_ : SVGPathElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:187

The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour.

Flyout . svgBackground_

protected svgGroup_ : SVGGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:192

The root SVG group for the button or label.

Flyout . svgGroup_

protected inflaters : Map < string , IFlyoutInflater > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:198

Map from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.

Flyout . inflaters

wouldDelete ( element ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Parameter Type Description element IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.

Flyout . wouldDelete

protected updateWouldDelete_ ( wouldDelete ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:78

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.

Parameter Type Description wouldDelete boolean The new value for the wouldDelete state.

void

Flyout . updateWouldDelete_

onDragEnter ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

Flyout . onDragEnter

onDragOver ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

Flyout . onDragOver

onDragExit ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:61

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

Flyout . onDragExit

onDrop ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:70

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

Flyout . onDrop

shouldPreventMove ( _dragElement ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.

Flyout . shouldPreventMove

createDom ( tagName ) : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:267

Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.

Parameter Type Description tagName | string | Svg < SVGSVGElement > | Svg < SVGGElement > The type of tag to put the flyout in. This should be or .

SVGElement

The flyout's SVG group.

Flyout . createDom

init ( targetWorkspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:315

Initializes the flyout.

Parameter Type Description targetWorkspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace in which to create new blocks.

void

Flyout . init

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:376

Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

void

Flyout . dispose

getWidth ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:397

Get the width of the flyout.

number

The width of the flyout.

Flyout . getWidth

getHeight ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:406

Get the height of the flyout.

number

The width of the flyout.

Flyout . getHeight

getFlyoutScale ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:416

Get the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.

number

Flyout workspace scale.

Flyout . getFlyoutScale

getWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:425

Get the workspace inside the flyout.

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace inside the flyout.

Flyout . getWorkspace

setAutoClose ( autoClose ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:433

Sets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.

Parameter Type autoClose boolean

void

Flyout . setAutoClose

autoHide ( onlyClosePopups ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:440

Automatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.

Parameter Type onlyClosePopups boolean

void

Flyout . autoHide

getTargetWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:454

Get the target workspace inside the flyout.

WorkspaceSvg

The target workspace inside the flyout.

Flyout . getTargetWorkspace

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:463

Is the flyout visible?

boolean

True if visible.

Flyout . isVisible

setVisible ( visible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:474

Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.

Parameter Type Description visible boolean True if visible.

void

Flyout . setVisible

setContainerVisible ( visible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:493

Set whether this flyout's container is visible.

Parameter Type Description visible boolean Whether the container is visible.

void

Flyout . setContainerVisible

getContents ( ) : FlyoutItem [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:506

Get the list of elements of the current flyout.

FlyoutItem []

The array of flyout elements.

Flyout . getContents

setContents ( contents ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:515

Store the list of elements on the flyout.

Parameter Type Description contents FlyoutItem [] The array of items for the flyout.

void

Flyout . setContents

protected positionAt_ (

width ,

height ,

x ,

y

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:545

Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().

Parameter Type Description width number The computed width of the flyout's SVG group height number The computed height of the flyout's SVG group. x number The computed x origin of the flyout's SVG group. y number The computed y origin of the flyout's SVG group.

void

Flyout . positionAt_

hide ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:581

Hide and empty the flyout.

void

Flyout . hide

show ( flyoutDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:601

Show and populate the flyout.

Parameter Type Description flyoutDef | string | FlyoutDefinition Contents to display in the flyout. This is either an array of Nodes, a NodeList, a toolbox definition, or a string with the name of the dynamic category.

void

Flyout . show

protected updateAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:667

Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things:

Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.

void

Flyout . updateAriaContext

protected normalizeSeparators ( contents ) : FlyoutItem [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:761

Updates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed.

When multiple separators occur one after another, the value of the last one takes precedence and the earlier separators in the group are removed.

Parameter Type Description contents FlyoutItem [] The list of flyout contents to flatten separators in.

FlyoutItem []

An updated list of flyout contents with only one separator between each non-separator item.

Flyout . normalizeSeparators

reflow ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:831

Reflow flyout contents.

void

Flyout . reflow

protected getInflaterForType ( type ) : IFlyoutInflater | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:855

Returns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.

Parameter Type Description type string The type of flyout content item to provide an inflater for.

IFlyoutInflater | null

An inflater object for the given type, or null if no inflater is registered for that type.

Flyout . getInflaterForType

protected setMetrics_ ( xyRatio ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:42

Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.

Parameter Type Description xyRatio { x : number ; y : number ; } Contains a y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling and a similar x property. xyRatio.x number - xyRatio.y number -

void

Flyout . setMetrics_

getX ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:70

Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

number

X coordinate.

Flyout . getX

getY ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:80

Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

number

Y coordinate.

Flyout . getY

position ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:126

Move the flyout to the edge of the workspace.

void

Flyout . position

scrollToStart ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:220

Scroll the flyout to the top.

void

Flyout . scrollToStart

protected wheel_ ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:229

Scroll the flyout.

Parameter Type Description e WheelEvent Mouse wheel scroll event.

void

Flyout . wheel_

protected layout_ ( contents ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:256

Lay out the blocks in the flyout.

Parameter Type Description contents FlyoutItem [] The flyout items to lay out.

void

Flyout . layout_

getClientRect ( ) : Rect | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:280

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

Flyout . getClientRect

protected reflowInternal_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:308

Compute height of flyout. toolbox.Position mat under each block. For RTL: Lay out the blocks right-aligned.

void