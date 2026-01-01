Class: HorizontalFlyout
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:28
Class for a flyout.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|wouldDelete_
|Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.
|id
|The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
|workspace_
|-
|RTL
|Is RTL vs LTR.
|toolboxPosition_
|-
|contents
|List of flyout elements.
|tabWidth_
|-
|autoClose
|Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?
|CORNER_RADIUS
|Corner radius of the flyout background.
|MARGIN
|Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.
|GAP_X
|-
|GAP_Y
|-
|SCROLLBAR_MARGIN
|Top/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background.
|width_
|Width of flyout.
|height_
|Height of flyout.
|svgBackground_
|The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour.
|svgGroup_
|The root SVG group for the button or label.
|inflaters
|Map from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|wouldDelete
|Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.
|updateWouldDelete_
|Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.
|onDragEnter
|Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
|onDragOver
|Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
|onDragExit
|Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
|onDrop
|Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
|shouldPreventMove
|Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.
|createDom
|Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.
|init
|Initializes the flyout.
|dispose
|Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
|getWidth
|Get the width of the flyout.
|getHeight
|Get the height of the flyout.
|getFlyoutScale
|Get the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.
|getWorkspace
|Get the workspace inside the flyout.
|setAutoClose
|Sets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.
|autoHide
|Automatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.
|getTargetWorkspace
|Get the target workspace inside the flyout.
|isVisible
|Is the flyout visible?
|setVisible
|Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.
|setContainerVisible
|Set whether this flyout's container is visible.
|getContents
|Get the list of elements of the current flyout.
|setContents
|Store the list of elements on the flyout.
|positionAt_
|Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().
|hide
|Hide and empty the flyout.
|show
|Show and populate the flyout.
|updateAriaContext
|Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things: 1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout. 2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.
|normalizeSeparators
|Updates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed.
|reflow
|Reflow flyout contents.
|getInflaterForType
|Returns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.
|setMetrics_
|Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.
|getX
|Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
|getY
|Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
|position
|Move the flyout to the edge of the workspace.
|scrollToStart
|Scroll the flyout to the top.
|wheel_
|Scroll the flyout.
|layout_
|Lay out the blocks in the flyout.
|getClientRect
|Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.
|reflowInternal_
|Compute height of flyout. toolbox.Position mat under each block. For RTL: Lay out the blocks right-aligned.
Constructors
Constructor
new HorizontalFlyout(workspaceOptions): HorizontalFlyout;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:32
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspaceOptions
Options
|Dictionary of options for the workspace.
Returns
HorizontalFlyout
Overrides
Properties
wouldDelete_
protected wouldDelete_: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32
Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.
Inherited from
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:39
The unique id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Inherited from
workspace_
protected workspace_: WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:102
Inherited from
RTL
RTL: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:103
Is RTL vs LTR.
Inherited from
toolboxPosition_
protected toolboxPosition_: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:110
Inherited from
contents
protected contents: FlyoutItem[] = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:134
List of flyout elements.
Inherited from
tabWidth_
protected readonly tabWidth_: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:136
Inherited from
autoClose
autoClose: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:148
Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?
Inherited from
CORNER_RADIUS
readonly CORNER_RADIUS: number = 8;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:163
Corner radius of the flyout background.
Inherited from
MARGIN
readonly MARGIN: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:164
Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.
Inherited from
GAP_X
readonly GAP_X: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:165
Inherited from
GAP_Y
readonly GAP_Y: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:166
Inherited from
SCROLLBAR_MARGIN
readonly SCROLLBAR_MARGIN: number = 2.5;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:171
Top/bottom padding between scrollbar and edge of flyout background.
Inherited from
width_
protected width_: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:176
Width of flyout.
Inherited from
height_
protected height_: number = 0;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:181
Height of flyout.
Inherited from
svgBackground_
protected svgBackground_: SVGPathElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:187
The path around the background of the flyout, which will be filled with a background colour.
Inherited from
svgGroup_
protected svgGroup_: SVGGElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:192
The root SVG group for the button or label.
Inherited from
inflaters
protected inflaters: Map<string, IFlyoutInflater>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:198
Map from flyout content type to the corresponding inflater class responsible for creating concrete instances of the content type.
Inherited from
Methods
wouldDelete()
wouldDelete(element): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59
Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
element
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
boolean
Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.
Inherited from
updateWouldDelete_()
protected updateWouldDelete_(wouldDelete): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:78
Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
wouldDelete
boolean
|The new value for the wouldDelete state.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onDragEnter()
onDragEnter(_dragElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42
Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onDragOver()
onDragOver(_dragElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52
Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onDragExit()
onDragExit(_dragElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:61
Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onDrop()
onDrop(_dragElement): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:70
Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
void
Inherited from
shouldPreventMove()
shouldPreventMove(_dragElement): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94
Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_dragElement
IDraggable
|The block or bubble currently being dragged.
Returns
boolean
Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.
Inherited from
createDom()
createDom(tagName): SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:267
Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own SVG element or be a g element nested inside a separate SVG element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
tagName
||
string |
Svg<
SVGSVGElement> |
Svg<
SVGGElement>
|The type of tag to put the flyout in. This should be
Returns
SVGElement
The flyout's SVG group.
Inherited from
init()
init(targetWorkspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:315
Initializes the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
targetWorkspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace in which to create new blocks.
Returns
void
Inherited from
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:376
Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getWidth()
getWidth(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:397
Get the width of the flyout.
Returns
number
The width of the flyout.
Inherited from
getHeight()
getHeight(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:406
Get the height of the flyout.
Returns
number
The width of the flyout.
Inherited from
getFlyoutScale()
getFlyoutScale(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:416
Get the scale (zoom level) of the flyout. By default, this matches the target workspace scale, but this can be overridden.
Returns
number
Flyout workspace scale.
Inherited from
getWorkspace()
getWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:425
Get the workspace inside the flyout.
Returns
The workspace inside the flyout.
Inherited from
setAutoClose()
setAutoClose(autoClose): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:433
Sets whether this flyout automatically closes when blocks are dragged out, the workspace is clicked, etc, or not.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
autoClose
boolean
Returns
void
Inherited from
autoHide()
autoHide(onlyClosePopups): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:440
Automatically hides the flyout if it is an autoclosing flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
onlyClosePopups
boolean
Returns
void
Inherited from
getTargetWorkspace()
getTargetWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:454
Get the target workspace inside the flyout.
Returns
The target workspace inside the flyout.
Inherited from
isVisible()
isVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:463
Is the flyout visible?
Returns
boolean
True if visible.
Inherited from
setVisible()
setVisible(visible): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:474
Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
visible
boolean
|True if visible.
Returns
void
Inherited from
setContainerVisible()
setContainerVisible(visible): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:493
Set whether this flyout's container is visible.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
visible
boolean
|Whether the container is visible.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getContents()
getContents(): FlyoutItem[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:506
Get the list of elements of the current flyout.
Returns
The array of flyout elements.
Inherited from
setContents()
setContents(contents): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:515
Store the list of elements on the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
contents
FlyoutItem[]
|The array of items for the flyout.
Returns
void
Inherited from
positionAt_()
protected positionAt_(
width,
height,
x,
y
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:545
Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
width
number
|The computed width of the flyout's SVG group
height
number
|The computed height of the flyout's SVG group.
x
number
|The computed x origin of the flyout's SVG group.
y
number
|The computed y origin of the flyout's SVG group.
Returns
void
Inherited from
hide()
hide(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:581
Hide and empty the flyout.
Returns
void
Inherited from
show()
show(flyoutDef): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:601
Show and populate the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
flyoutDef
||
string |
FlyoutDefinition
|Contents to display in the flyout. This is either an array of Nodes, a NodeList, a toolbox definition, or a string with the name of the dynamic category.
Returns
void
Inherited from
updateAriaContext()
protected updateAriaContext(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:667
Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things:
- Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout.
- Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.
Returns
void
Inherited from
normalizeSeparators()
protected normalizeSeparators(contents): FlyoutItem[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:761
Updates and returns the provided list of flyout contents to flatten separators as needed.
When multiple separators occur one after another, the value of the last one takes precedence and the earlier separators in the group are removed.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
contents
FlyoutItem[]
|The list of flyout contents to flatten separators in.
Returns
An updated list of flyout contents with only one separator between each non-separator item.
Inherited from
reflow()
reflow(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:831
Reflow flyout contents.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getInflaterForType()
protected getInflaterForType(type): IFlyoutInflater | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_base.ts:855
Returns the inflater responsible for constructing items of the given type.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
string
|The type of flyout content item to provide an inflater for.
Returns
IFlyoutInflater |
null
An inflater object for the given type, or null if no inflater is registered for that type.
Inherited from
setMetrics_()
protected setMetrics_(xyRatio): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:42
Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
xyRatio
|{
x:
number;
y:
number; }
|Contains a y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling and a similar x property.
xyRatio.x
number
|-
xyRatio.y
number
|-
Returns
void
Overrides
getX()
getX(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:70
Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
Returns
number
X coordinate.
Overrides
getY()
getY(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:80
Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
Returns
number
Y coordinate.
Overrides
position()
position(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:126
Move the flyout to the edge of the workspace.
Returns
void
Overrides
scrollToStart()
scrollToStart(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:220
Scroll the flyout to the top.
Returns
void
Overrides
wheel_()
protected wheel_(e): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:229
Scroll the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
WheelEvent
|Mouse wheel scroll event.
Returns
void
Overrides
layout_()
protected layout_(contents): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:256
Lay out the blocks in the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
contents
FlyoutItem[]
|The flyout items to lay out.
Returns
void
Overrides
getClientRect()
getClientRect(): Rect | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:280
Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.
Returns
Rect |
null
The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.
Overrides
reflowInternal_()
protected reflowInternal_(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/flyout_horizontal.ts:308
Compute height of flyout. toolbox.Position mat under each block. For RTL: Lay out the blocks right-aligned.
Returns
void