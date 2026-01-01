Class: IconNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:16
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an icon.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns the first child of the given icon.
|getParent
|Returns the parent of the given icon.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the next peer node of the given icon.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the previous peer node of the given icon.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given icon.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given icon can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new IconNavigationPolicy(): IconNavigationPolicy;
Returns
IconNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:23
Returns the first child of the given icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
Icon
|The icon to return the first child of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:33
Returns the parent of the given icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Icon
|The icon to return the parent of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The source block of the given icon.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:43
Returns the next peer node of the given icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Icon
|The icon to find the following element of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The next icon, field or input following this icon, if any.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:53
Returns the previous peer node of the given icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Icon
|The icon to find the preceding element of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The icon's previous icon, if any.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:63
Returns the row ID of the given icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Icon
|The icon to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given icon.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:73
Returns whether or not the given icon can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Icon
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given icon can be focused.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is Icon;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:83
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is Icon
True if the object is an Icon.