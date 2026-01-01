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Class: IconNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:16

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an icon.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given icon. getParent Returns the parent of the given icon. getNextSibling Returns the next peer node of the given icon. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous peer node of the given icon. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given icon. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given icon can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new IconNavigationPolicy ( ) : IconNavigationPolicy ;



IconNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:23

Returns the first child of the given icon.

Parameter Type Description _current Icon The icon to return the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:33

Returns the parent of the given icon.

Parameter Type Description current Icon The icon to return the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The source block of the given icon.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:43

Returns the next peer node of the given icon.

Parameter Type Description current Icon The icon to find the following element of.

IFocusableNode | null

The next icon, field or input following this icon, if any.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:53

Returns the previous peer node of the given icon.

Parameter Type Description current Icon The icon to find the preceding element of.

IFocusableNode | null

The icon's previous icon, if any.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:63

Returns the row ID of the given icon.

Parameter Type Description current Icon The icon to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given icon.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:73

Returns whether or not the given icon can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current Icon The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given icon can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is Icon ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:83

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is Icon

True if the object is an Icon.