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Class: IconNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:16

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an icon.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns the first child of the given icon.
getParentReturns the parent of the given icon.
getNextSiblingReturns the next peer node of the given icon.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the previous peer node of the given icon.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given icon.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given icon can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new IconNavigationPolicy(): IconNavigationPolicy;

Returns

IconNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:23

Returns the first child of the given icon.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentIconThe icon to return the first child of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:33

Returns the parent of the given icon.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIconThe icon to return the parent of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The source block of the given icon.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:43

Returns the next peer node of the given icon.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIconThe icon to find the following element of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The next icon, field or input following this icon, if any.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:53

Returns the previous peer node of the given icon.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIconThe icon to find the preceding element of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The icon's previous icon, if any.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(current): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:63

Returns the row ID of the given icon.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIconThe icon to retrieve the row ID of.

Returns

string

The row ID of the given icon.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:73

Returns whether or not the given icon can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIconThe instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

True if the given icon can be focused.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is Icon;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/icon_navigation_policy.ts:83

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is Icon

True if the object is an Icon.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable