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Class: InsertionMarkerPreviewer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/insertion_marker_previewer.ts:21

Displays visual "previews" of where a block will be connected if it is dropped.

Property Description useFastInsertionMarkers If set to true, uses a faster method for rendering insertion markers which will become the default in v14. This rendering method is enabled for the built-in Thrasos, Geras and Zelos renderers regardless of the state of this flag. Custom renderers will use the old rendering behavior unless this is set to true. This field will be removed in v14.

Method Description previewReplacement Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon). previewConnection Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being replaced. serializeBlockToInsertionMarker Transforms the given block into a JSON representation used to construct an insertion marker. hidePreview Hide any previews that are currently displayed. dispose Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.

new InsertionMarkerPreviewer ( draggedBlock ) : InsertionMarkerPreviewer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/insertion_marker_previewer.ts:43

Parameter Type draggedBlock BlockSvg

InsertionMarkerPreviewer

static useFastInsertionMarkers : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/insertion_marker_previewer.ts:41

If set to true, uses a faster method for rendering insertion markers which will become the default in v14. This rendering method is enabled for the built-in Thrasos, Geras and Zelos renderers regardless of the state of this flag. Custom renderers will use the old rendering behavior unless this is set to true. This field will be removed in v14.

previewReplacement (

draggedConn ,

staticConn ,

replacedBlock

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/insertion_marker_previewer.ts:60

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).

Parameter Type Description draggedConn RenderedConnection The connection on the block stack being dragged. staticConn RenderedConnection The connection not being dragged that we are connecting to. replacedBlock BlockSvg The block currently connected to the staticCon that is being replaced.

void

IConnectionPreviewer . previewReplacement

previewConnection ( draggedConn , staticConn ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/insertion_marker_previewer.ts:87

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being replaced.

Parameter Type Description draggedConn RenderedConnection The connection on the block stack being dragged. staticConn RenderedConnection The connection not being dragged that we are connecting to.

void

IConnectionPreviewer . previewConnection

protected serializeBlockToInsertionMarker ( block ) : State ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/insertion_marker_previewer.ts:186

Transforms the given block into a JSON representation used to construct an insertion marker.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to serialize and use as an insertion marker.

State

A JSON-formatted string corresponding to a serialized representation of the given block suitable for use as an insertion marker.

hidePreview ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/insertion_marker_previewer.ts:244

Hide any previews that are currently displayed.

void

IConnectionPreviewer . hidePreview

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/insertion_marker_previewer.ts:291

Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.

void