On this page

Class: KeyboardMover

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:36

Class responsible for coordinating keyboard-driven moves with the workspace and dragging system.

Property Description mover -

Method Description canMove Returns true iff the given draggable is allowed to be moved. isMoving Returns true iff this Mover is currently moving an element. startMove Start moving the currently-focused item on workspace, if possible. move Moves the current element in the given direction. finishMove Finish moving the item that is currently being moved. abortMove Abort moving the currently-focused item on workspace. setMoveDistance Sets the distance by which an object will be moved. getAllowedShortcuts Returns a list of the names of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress. setAllowedShortcuts Adds shortcuts with the given names to the list of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.

static mover : KeyboardMover ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:76

canMove ( draggable ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:90

Returns true iff the given draggable is allowed to be moved.

Parameter Type Description draggable IDraggable The draggable element to try to move.

boolean

True iff movement is allowed.

isMoving ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:99

Returns true iff this Mover is currently moving an element.

boolean

True iff a workspace element is being moved.

startMove ( draggable , event ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:110

Start moving the currently-focused item on workspace, if possible.

Parameter Type Description draggable IDraggable The element to start moving. event? KeyboardEvent The keyboard event that triggered this move.

boolean

True iff a move has successfully begun.

move ( direction , event ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:187

Moves the current element in the given direction.

Parameter Type Description direction Direction The direction to move the currently-moving element. event? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent The event that triggered this move, if any.

boolean

True iff this action applies and has been performed.

finishMove ( event ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:218

Finish moving the item that is currently being moved.

Parameter Type Description event? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent The event that triggered the end of the move, if any.

boolean

True iff move successfully finished.

abortMove ( event ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:233

Abort moving the currently-focused item on workspace.

Parameter Type Description event? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent The event that triggered the end of the move, if any.

boolean

True iff move successfully aborted.

setMoveDistance ( stepDistance ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:248

Sets the distance by which an object will be moved.

Parameter Type Description stepDistance number The distance in workspace coordinates that each move should move elements on the workspace by.

void

getAllowedShortcuts ( ) : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:256

Returns a list of the names of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.

string []

setAllowedShortcuts ( shortcutNames ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:264

Adds shortcuts with the given names to the list of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.

Parameter Type shortcutNames string []