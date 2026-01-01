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Class: KeyboardMover

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:36

Class responsible for coordinating keyboard-driven moves with the workspace and dragging system.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
mover-

Methods index

MethodDescription
canMoveReturns true iff the given draggable is allowed to be moved.
isMovingReturns true iff this Mover is currently moving an element.
startMoveStart moving the currently-focused item on workspace, if possible.
moveMoves the current element in the given direction.
finishMoveFinish moving the item that is currently being moved.
abortMoveAbort moving the currently-focused item on workspace.
setMoveDistanceSets the distance by which an object will be moved.
getAllowedShortcutsReturns a list of the names of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.
setAllowedShortcutsAdds shortcuts with the given names to the list of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.

Properties

mover

static mover: KeyboardMover;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:76

Methods

canMove()

canMove(draggable): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:90

Returns true iff the given draggable is allowed to be moved.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
draggableIDraggableThe draggable element to try to move.

Returns

boolean

True iff movement is allowed.

isMoving()

isMoving(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:99

Returns true iff this Mover is currently moving an element.

Returns

boolean

True iff a workspace element is being moved.

startMove()

startMove(draggable, event?): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:110

Start moving the currently-focused item on workspace, if possible.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
draggableIDraggableThe element to start moving.
event?KeyboardEventThe keyboard event that triggered this move.

Returns

boolean

True iff a move has successfully begun.

move()

move(direction, event?): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:187

Moves the current element in the given direction.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
directionDirectionThe direction to move the currently-moving element.
event?PointerEvent | KeyboardEventThe event that triggered this move, if any.

Returns

boolean

True iff this action applies and has been performed.

finishMove()

finishMove(event?): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:218

Finish moving the item that is currently being moved.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
event?PointerEvent | KeyboardEventThe event that triggered the end of the move, if any.

Returns

boolean

True iff move successfully finished.

abortMove()

abortMove(event?): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:233

Abort moving the currently-focused item on workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
event?PointerEvent | KeyboardEventThe event that triggered the end of the move, if any.

Returns

boolean

True iff move successfully aborted.

setMoveDistance()

setMoveDistance(stepDistance): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:248

Sets the distance by which an object will be moved.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
stepDistancenumberThe distance in workspace coordinates that each move should move elements on the workspace by.

Returns

void

getAllowedShortcuts()

getAllowedShortcuts(): string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:256

Returns a list of the names of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.

Returns

string[]

setAllowedShortcuts()

setAllowedShortcuts(shortcutNames): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:264

Adds shortcuts with the given names to the list of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.

Parameters

ParameterType
shortcutNamesstring[]

Returns

void