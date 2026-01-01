Class: KeyboardMover
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:36
Class responsible for coordinating keyboard-driven moves with the workspace and dragging system.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|mover
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|canMove
|Returns true iff the given draggable is allowed to be moved.
|isMoving
|Returns true iff this Mover is currently moving an element.
|startMove
|Start moving the currently-focused item on workspace, if possible.
|move
|Moves the current element in the given direction.
|finishMove
|Finish moving the item that is currently being moved.
|abortMove
|Abort moving the currently-focused item on workspace.
|setMoveDistance
|Sets the distance by which an object will be moved.
|getAllowedShortcuts
|Returns a list of the names of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.
|setAllowedShortcuts
|Adds shortcuts with the given names to the list of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.
Properties
mover
static mover: KeyboardMover;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:76
Methods
canMove()
canMove(draggable): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:90
Returns true iff the given draggable is allowed to be moved.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
draggable
IDraggable
|The draggable element to try to move.
Returns
boolean
True iff movement is allowed.
isMoving()
isMoving(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:99
Returns true iff this Mover is currently moving an element.
Returns
boolean
True iff a workspace element is being moved.
startMove()
startMove(draggable, event?): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:110
Start moving the currently-focused item on workspace, if possible.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
draggable
IDraggable
|The element to start moving.
event?
KeyboardEvent
|The keyboard event that triggered this move.
Returns
boolean
True iff a move has successfully begun.
move()
move(direction, event?): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:187
Moves the current element in the given direction.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
direction
Direction
|The direction to move the currently-moving element.
event?
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent
|The event that triggered this move, if any.
Returns
boolean
True iff this action applies and has been performed.
finishMove()
finishMove(event?): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:218
Finish moving the item that is currently being moved.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
event?
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent
|The event that triggered the end of the move, if any.
Returns
boolean
True iff move successfully finished.
abortMove()
abortMove(event?): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:233
Abort moving the currently-focused item on workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
event?
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent
|The event that triggered the end of the move, if any.
Returns
boolean
True iff move successfully aborted.
setMoveDistance()
setMoveDistance(stepDistance): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:248
Sets the distance by which an object will be moved.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
stepDistance
number
|The distance in workspace coordinates that each move should move elements on the workspace by.
Returns
void
getAllowedShortcuts()
getAllowedShortcuts(): string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:256
Returns a list of the names of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.
Returns
string[]
setAllowedShortcuts()
setAllowedShortcuts(shortcutNames): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/keyboard_mover.ts:264
Adds shortcuts with the given names to the list of shortcuts that are allowed to be run while a keyboard-driven move is in progress.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
shortcutNames
string[]
Returns
void