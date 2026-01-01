Class: LabelFlyoutInflater
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:18
Class responsible for creating labels for flyouts.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|load
|Inflates a flyout label from the given state and adds it to the flyout.
|gapForItem
|Returns the amount of space that should follow this label.
|disposeItem
|Disposes of the given label.
|getType
|Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Constructors
Constructor
new LabelFlyoutInflater(): LabelFlyoutInflater;
Returns
LabelFlyoutInflater
Methods
load()
load(state, flyout): FlyoutItem;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:26
Inflates a flyout label from the given state and adds it to the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of a flyout label.
flyout
IFlyout
|The flyout to create the label on.
Returns
A FlyoutButton configured as a label.
Implementation of
gapForItem()
gapForItem(state, defaultGap): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:45
Returns the amount of space that should follow this label.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of a flyout label.
defaultGap
number
|The default spacing for flyout items.
Returns
number
The amount of space that should follow this label.
Implementation of
disposeItem()
disposeItem(item): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:54
Disposes of the given label.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
item
FlyoutItem
|The flyout label to dispose of.
Returns
void
Implementation of
getType()
getType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:66
Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Returns
string
An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.