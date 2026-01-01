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Class: LabelFlyoutInflater

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:18

Class responsible for creating labels for flyouts.

Method Description load Inflates a flyout label from the given state and adds it to the flyout. gapForItem Returns the amount of space that should follow this label. disposeItem Disposes of the given label. getType Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

new LabelFlyoutInflater ( ) : LabelFlyoutInflater ;



LabelFlyoutInflater

load ( state , flyout ) : FlyoutItem ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:26

Inflates a flyout label from the given state and adds it to the flyout.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of a flyout label. flyout IFlyout The flyout to create the label on.

FlyoutItem

A FlyoutButton configured as a label.

IFlyoutInflater . load

gapForItem ( state , defaultGap ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:45

Returns the amount of space that should follow this label.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of a flyout label. defaultGap number The default spacing for flyout items.

number

The amount of space that should follow this label.

IFlyoutInflater . gapForItem

disposeItem ( item ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:54

Disposes of the given label.

Parameter Type Description item FlyoutItem The flyout label to dispose of.

void

IFlyoutInflater . disposeItem

getType ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:66

Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

string

An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.