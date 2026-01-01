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Class: LabelFlyoutInflater

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:18

Class responsible for creating labels for flyouts.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
loadInflates a flyout label from the given state and adds it to the flyout.
gapForItemReturns the amount of space that should follow this label.
disposeItemDisposes of the given label.
getTypeReturns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

Constructors

Constructor

new LabelFlyoutInflater(): LabelFlyoutInflater;

Returns

LabelFlyoutInflater

Methods

load()

load(state, flyout): FlyoutItem;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:26

Inflates a flyout label from the given state and adds it to the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
stateobjectA JSON representation of a flyout label.
flyoutIFlyoutThe flyout to create the label on.

Returns

FlyoutItem

A FlyoutButton configured as a label.

Implementation of

IFlyoutInflater.load

gapForItem()

gapForItem(state, defaultGap): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:45

Returns the amount of space that should follow this label.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
stateobjectA JSON representation of a flyout label.
defaultGapnumberThe default spacing for flyout items.

Returns

number

The amount of space that should follow this label.

Implementation of

IFlyoutInflater.gapForItem

disposeItem()

disposeItem(item): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:54

Disposes of the given label.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
itemFlyoutItemThe flyout label to dispose of.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFlyoutInflater.disposeItem

getType()

getType(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/label_flyout_inflater.ts:66

Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

Returns

string

An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.

Implementation of

IFlyoutInflater.getType