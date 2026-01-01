Class: Menu
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:26
A basic menu class.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|openingCoords
|Coordinates of the pointerdown event that caused this menu to open. Used to prevent the consequent pointerup event due to a simple click from activating a menu item immediately.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|render
|Creates the menu DOM.
|dispose
|Dispose of this menu.
|getId
|-
Constructors
Constructor
new Menu(): Menu;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:70
Constructs a new Menu instance.
Returns
Menu
Properties
openingCoords
openingCoords: Coordinate | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:37
Coordinates of the pointerdown event that caused this menu to open. Used to prevent the consequent pointerup event due to a simple click from activating a menu item immediately.
Methods
render()
render(container): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:89
Creates the menu DOM.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
container
Element
|Element upon which to append this menu.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The menu's root DOM element.
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:185
Dispose of this menu.
Returns
void
getId()
getId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:492
Returns
string