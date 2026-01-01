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Class: Menu

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:26

A basic menu class.

Property Description openingCoords Coordinates of the pointerdown event that caused this menu to open. Used to prevent the consequent pointerup event due to a simple click from activating a menu item immediately.

Method Description render Creates the menu DOM. dispose Dispose of this menu. getId -

new Menu ( ) : Menu ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:70

Constructs a new Menu instance.

Menu

openingCoords : Coordinate | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:37

Coordinates of the pointerdown event that caused this menu to open. Used to prevent the consequent pointerup event due to a simple click from activating a menu item immediately.

render ( container ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:89

Creates the menu DOM.

Parameter Type Description container Element Element upon which to append this menu.

HTMLDivElement

The menu's root DOM element.

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:185

Dispose of this menu.

void

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menu.ts:492