Class: MenuItem
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menuitem.ts:20
Class representing an item in a menu.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|createDom
|Creates the menuitem's DOM.
|getAriaLabel
|Gets the ARIA label for this menu item.
|dispose
|Dispose of this menu item.
Constructors
Constructor
new MenuItem(
content,
opt_value?,
ariaLabel?
): MenuItem;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menuitem.ts:54
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
content
string |
HTMLElement
|Text caption to display as the content of the item, or a HTML element to display.
opt_value?
string
|Data/model associated with the menu item.
ariaLabel?
string
|-
Returns
MenuItem
Methods
createDom()
createDom(): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menuitem.ts:65
Creates the menuitem's DOM.
Returns
Element
Completed DOM.
getAriaLabel()
getAriaLabel(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menuitem.ts:114
Gets the ARIA label for this menu item.
Returns
string
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/menuitem.ts:126
Dispose of this menu item.
Returns
void