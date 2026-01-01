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Class: MetricsManager

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:26

The manager for all workspace metrics calculations.

Extended by

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspace_The workspace to calculate metrics for.

Methods index

MethodDescription
getDimensionsPx_Gets the dimensions of the given workspace component, in pixel coordinates.
getFlyoutMetricsGets the width and the height of the flyout in pixel coordinates. By default, will get metrics for either a simple flyout (owned directly by the workspace) or for the flyout owned by the toolbox. If you pass opt_own as true then only metrics for the simple flyout will be returned, and it will return 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a category toolbox instead of a simple toolbox.
getToolboxMetricsGets the width, height and position of the toolbox on the workspace in pixel coordinates. Returns 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a simple toolbox instead of a category toolbox. To get the width and height of a simple toolbox, see (MetricsManager:class).getFlyoutMetrics.
getSvgMetricsGets the width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element in pixel coordinates. This area includes the toolbox and the visible workspace area.
getAbsoluteMetricsGets the absolute left and absolute top in pixel coordinates. This is where the visible workspace starts in relation to the SVG container.
getViewMetricsGets the metrics for the visible workspace in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The visible workspace does not include the toolbox or flyout.
getContentMetricsGets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks).
getComputedFixedEdges_Computes the fixed edges of the scroll area.
getPaddedContent_Returns the content area with added padding.
getScrollMetricsReturns the metrics for the scroll area of the workspace.
getUiMetricsReturns common metrics used by UI elements.
getMetricsReturns an object with all the metrics required to size scrollbars for a top level workspace. The following properties are computed: Coordinate system: pixel coordinates, -left, -up, +right, +down .viewHeight: Height of the visible portion of the workspace. .viewWidth: Width of the visible portion of the workspace. .contentHeight: Height of the content. .contentWidth: Width of the content. .scrollHeight: Height of the scroll area. .scrollWidth: Width of the scroll area. .svgHeight: Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .svgWidth: Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .viewTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .viewLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .contentTop: Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin. .contentLeft: Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin. .scrollTop: Top-edge of the scroll area, relative to the workspace origin. .scrollLeft: Left-edge of the scroll area relative to the workspace origin. .absoluteTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .absoluteLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .toolboxWidth: Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .toolboxHeight: Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .flyoutWidth: Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .flyoutHeight: Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .toolboxPosition: Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.

Constructors

Constructor

new MetricsManager(workspace): MetricsManager;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:31

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to calculate metrics for.

Returns

MetricsManager

Properties

workspace_

protected readonly workspace_: WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:28

The workspace to calculate metrics for.

Methods

getDimensionsPx_()

protected getDimensionsPx_(elem): Size;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:43

Gets the dimensions of the given workspace component, in pixel coordinates.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elem| IFlyout | IToolbox | nullThe element to get the dimensions of, or null. It should be a toolbox or flyout, and should implement getWidth() and getHeight().

Returns

Size

An object containing width and height attributes, which will both be zero if elem did not exist.

getFlyoutMetrics()

getFlyoutMetrics(opt_own?): ToolboxMetrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:64

Gets the width and the height of the flyout in pixel coordinates. By default, will get metrics for either a simple flyout (owned directly by the workspace) or for the flyout owned by the toolbox. If you pass opt_own as true then only metrics for the simple flyout will be returned, and it will return 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a category toolbox instead of a simple toolbox.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_own?booleanWhether to only return the workspace's own flyout metrics.

Returns

ToolboxMetrics

The width and height of the flyout.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getFlyoutMetrics

getToolboxMetrics()

getToolboxMetrics(): ToolboxMetrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:83

Gets the width, height and position of the toolbox on the workspace in pixel coordinates. Returns 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a simple toolbox instead of a category toolbox. To get the width and height of a simple toolbox, see (MetricsManager:class).getFlyoutMetrics.

Returns

ToolboxMetrics

The object with the width, height and position of the toolbox.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getToolboxMetrics

getSvgMetrics()

getSvgMetrics(): Size;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:101

Gets the width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element in pixel coordinates. This area includes the toolbox and the visible workspace area.

Returns

Size

The width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getSvgMetrics

getAbsoluteMetrics()

getAbsoluteMetrics(): AbsoluteMetrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:112

Gets the absolute left and absolute top in pixel coordinates. This is where the visible workspace starts in relation to the SVG container.

Returns

AbsoluteMetrics

The absolute metrics for the workspace.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getAbsoluteMetrics

getViewMetrics()

getViewMetrics(opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?): ContainerRegion;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:150

Gets the metrics for the visible workspace in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The visible workspace does not include the toolbox or flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?booleanTrue to get the view metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

Returns

ContainerRegion

The width, height, top and left of the viewport in either workspace coordinates or pixel coordinates.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getViewMetrics

getContentMetrics()

getContentMetrics(opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?): ContainerRegion;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:192

Gets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?booleanTrue to get the content metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

Returns

ContainerRegion

The metrics for the content container.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getContentMetrics

getComputedFixedEdges_()

protected getComputedFixedEdges_(opt_viewMetrics?): FixedEdges;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:227

Computes the fixed edges of the scroll area.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_viewMetrics?ContainerRegionThe view metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the view metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.

Returns

FixedEdges

The fixed edges of the scroll area.

getPaddedContent_()

protected getPaddedContent_(viewMetrics, contentMetrics): object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:259

Returns the content area with added padding.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
viewMetricsContainerRegionThe view metrics.
contentMetricsContainerRegionThe content metrics.

Returns

object

The padded content area.

top
top: number;
bottom
bottom: number;
left
left: number;
right: number;

getScrollMetrics()

getScrollMetrics(
   opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?, 
   opt_viewMetrics?, 
   opt_contentMetrics?
): ContainerRegion;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:306

Returns the metrics for the scroll area of the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?booleanTrue to get the scroll metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.
opt_viewMetrics?ContainerRegionThe view metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the view metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.
opt_contentMetrics?ContainerRegionThe content metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the content metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.

Returns

ContainerRegion

The metrics for the scroll container.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getScrollMetrics

getUiMetrics()

getUiMetrics(): UiMetrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:344

Returns common metrics used by UI elements.

Returns

UiMetrics

The UI metrics.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getUiMetrics

getMetrics()

getMetrics(): Metrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/metrics_manager.ts:387

Returns an object with all the metrics required to size scrollbars for a top level workspace. The following properties are computed: Coordinate system: pixel coordinates, -left, -up, +right, +down .viewHeight: Height of the visible portion of the workspace. .viewWidth: Width of the visible portion of the workspace. .contentHeight: Height of the content. .contentWidth: Width of the content. .scrollHeight: Height of the scroll area. .scrollWidth: Width of the scroll area. .svgHeight: Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .svgWidth: Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .viewTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .viewLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .contentTop: Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin. .contentLeft: Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin. .scrollTop: Top-edge of the scroll area, relative to the workspace origin. .scrollLeft: Left-edge of the scroll area relative to the workspace origin. .absoluteTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .absoluteLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .toolboxWidth: Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .toolboxHeight: Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .flyoutWidth: Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .flyoutHeight: Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .toolboxPosition: Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.

Returns

Metrics

Contains size and position metrics of a top level workspace.

Implementation of

IMetricsManager.getMetrics