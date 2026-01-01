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Class: MoveIndicator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:15

Four-way arrow indicator attached to a workspace element to indicate that it is being moved.

Property Description svgRoot Root SVG element for the indicator.

Method Description moveTo Moves this indicator to the specified location. dispose Disposes of this move indicator.

new MoveIndicator ( workspace ) : MoveIndicator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:26

Creates a new move indicator.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace the indicator should be displayed on.

MoveIndicator

svgRoot : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:19

Root SVG element for the indicator.

moveTo ( x , y ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:71

Moves this indicator to the specified location.

Parameter Type Description x number The location on the X axis to move to. y number The location on the Y axis to move to.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:81

Disposes of this move indicator.