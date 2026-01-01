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Class: MoveIndicator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:15

Four-way arrow indicator attached to a workspace element to indicate that it is being moved.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
svgRootRoot SVG element for the indicator.

Methods index

MethodDescription
moveToMoves this indicator to the specified location.
disposeDisposes of this move indicator.

Constructors

Constructor

new MoveIndicator(workspace): MoveIndicator;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:26

Creates a new move indicator.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace the indicator should be displayed on.

Returns

MoveIndicator

Properties

svgRoot

svgRoot: SVGGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:19

Root SVG element for the indicator.

Methods

moveTo()

moveTo(x, y): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:71

Moves this indicator to the specified location.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xnumberThe location on the X axis to move to.
ynumberThe location on the Y axis to move to.

Returns

void

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:81

Disposes of this move indicator.

Returns

void