Class: MoveIndicator
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:15
Four-way arrow indicator attached to a workspace element to indicate that it is being moved.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|svgRoot
|Root SVG element for the indicator.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|moveTo
|Moves this indicator to the specified location.
|dispose
|Disposes of this move indicator.
Constructors
Constructor
new MoveIndicator(workspace): MoveIndicator;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:26
Creates a new move indicator.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace the indicator should be displayed on.
Returns
MoveIndicator
Properties
svgRoot
svgRoot: SVGGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:19
Root SVG element for the indicator.
Methods
moveTo()
moveTo(x, y): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:71
Moves this indicator to the specified location.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
x
number
|The location on the X axis to move to.
y
number
|The location on the Y axis to move to.
Returns
void
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/move_indicator.ts:81
Disposes of this move indicator.
Returns
void