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Class: Names

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:26

Class for a database of entity names (variables, procedures, etc).

Property Description DEVELOPER_VARIABLE_TYPE -

Method Description reset Empty the database and start from scratch. The reserved words are kept. setVariableMap Set the variable map that maps from variable name to variable object. populateVariables Generate names for user variables, but only ones that are being used. populateProcedures Generate names for procedures. getName Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. getUserNames Return a list of all known user-created names of a specified name type. getDistinctName Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide. equals Do the given two entity names refer to the same entity? Blockly names are case-insensitive.

new Names ( reservedWordsList , opt_variablePrefix ? ) : Names ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:54

Parameter Type Description reservedWordsList string A comma-separated string of words that are illegal for use as names in a language (e.g. 'new,if,this,...'). opt_variablePrefix? string Some languages need a '$' or a namespace before all variable names (but not procedure names).

Names

static DEVELOPER_VARIABLE_TYPE : NameType ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:27

reset ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:66

Empty the database and start from scratch. The reserved words are kept.

void

setVariableMap ( map ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:77

Set the variable map that maps from variable name to variable object.

Parameter Type Description map IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >> The map to track.

void

populateVariables ( workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:112

Generate names for user variables, but only ones that are being used.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace Workspace to generate variables from.

void

populateProcedures ( workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:125

Generate names for procedures.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace Workspace to generate procedures from.

void

getName ( nameOrId , type ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:140

Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name.

Parameter Type Description nameOrId string The Blockly entity name (no constraints) or variable ID. type string The type of the name in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).

string

An entity name that is legal in the exported language.

getUserNames ( type ) : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:174

Return a list of all known user-created names of a specified name type.

Parameter Type Description type string The type of entity in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).

string []

A list of Blockly entity names (no constraints).

getDistinctName ( name , type ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:190

Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide.

Parameter Type Description name string The Blockly entity name (no constraints). type string The type of entity in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).

string

An entity name that is legal in the exported language.

static equals ( name1 , name2 ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:240

Do the given two entity names refer to the same entity? Blockly names are case-insensitive.

Parameter Type Description name1 string First name. name2 string Second name.

boolean

True if names are the same.