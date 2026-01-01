Class: Names
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:26
Class for a database of entity names (variables, procedures, etc).
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|DEVELOPER_VARIABLE_TYPE
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|reset
|Empty the database and start from scratch. The reserved words are kept.
|setVariableMap
|Set the variable map that maps from variable name to variable object.
|populateVariables
|Generate names for user variables, but only ones that are being used.
|populateProcedures
|Generate names for procedures.
|getName
|Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name.
|getUserNames
|Return a list of all known user-created names of a specified name type.
|getDistinctName
|Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide.
|equals
|Do the given two entity names refer to the same entity? Blockly names are case-insensitive.
Constructors
Constructor
new Names(reservedWordsList, opt_variablePrefix?): Names;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:54
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
reservedWordsList
string
|A comma-separated string of words that are illegal for use as names in a language (e.g. 'new,if,this,...').
opt_variablePrefix?
string
|Some languages need a '$' or a namespace before all variable names (but not procedure names).
Returns
Names
Properties
DEVELOPER_VARIABLE_TYPE
static DEVELOPER_VARIABLE_TYPE: NameType;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:27
Methods
reset()
reset(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:66
Empty the database and start from scratch. The reserved words are kept.
Returns
void
setVariableMap()
setVariableMap(map): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:77
Set the variable map that maps from variable name to variable object.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
map
IVariableMap<
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>>
|The map to track.
Returns
void
populateVariables()
populateVariables(workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:112
Generate names for user variables, but only ones that are being used.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|Workspace to generate variables from.
Returns
void
populateProcedures()
populateProcedures(workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:125
Generate names for procedures.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|Workspace to generate procedures from.
Returns
void
getName()
getName(nameOrId, type): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:140
Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
nameOrId
string
|The Blockly entity name (no constraints) or variable ID.
type
string
|The type of the name in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).
Returns
string
An entity name that is legal in the exported language.
getUserNames()
getUserNames(type): string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:174
Return a list of all known user-created names of a specified name type.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
string
|The type of entity in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).
Returns
string[]
A list of Blockly entity names (no constraints).
getDistinctName()
getDistinctName(name, type): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:190
Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The Blockly entity name (no constraints).
type
string
|The type of entity in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).
Returns
string
An entity name that is legal in the exported language.
equals()
static equals(name1, name2): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:240
Do the given two entity names refer to the same entity? Blockly names are case-insensitive.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name1
string
|First name.
name2
string
|Second name.
Returns
boolean
True if names are the same.