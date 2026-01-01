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Class: Names

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:26

Class for a database of entity names (variables, procedures, etc).

Properties index

PropertyDescription
DEVELOPER_VARIABLE_TYPE-

Methods index

MethodDescription
resetEmpty the database and start from scratch. The reserved words are kept.
setVariableMapSet the variable map that maps from variable name to variable object.
populateVariablesGenerate names for user variables, but only ones that are being used.
populateProceduresGenerate names for procedures.
getNameConvert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name.
getUserNamesReturn a list of all known user-created names of a specified name type.
getDistinctNameConvert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide.
equalsDo the given two entity names refer to the same entity? Blockly names are case-insensitive.

Constructors

Constructor

new Names(reservedWordsList, opt_variablePrefix?): Names;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:54

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
reservedWordsListstringA comma-separated string of words that are illegal for use as names in a language (e.g. 'new,if,this,...').
opt_variablePrefix?stringSome languages need a '$' or a namespace before all variable names (but not procedure names).

Returns

Names

Properties

DEVELOPER_VARIABLE_TYPE

static DEVELOPER_VARIABLE_TYPE: NameType;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:27

Methods

reset()

reset(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:66

Empty the database and start from scratch. The reserved words are kept.

Returns

void

setVariableMap()

setVariableMap(map): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:77

Set the variable map that maps from variable name to variable object.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
mapIVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>The map to track.

Returns

void

populateVariables()

populateVariables(workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:112

Generate names for user variables, but only ones that are being used.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceWorkspace to generate variables from.

Returns

void

populateProcedures()

populateProcedures(workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:125

Generate names for procedures.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceWorkspace to generate procedures from.

Returns

void

getName()

getName(nameOrId, type): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:140

Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
nameOrIdstringThe Blockly entity name (no constraints) or variable ID.
typestringThe type of the name in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).

Returns

string

An entity name that is legal in the exported language.

getUserNames()

getUserNames(type): string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:174

Return a list of all known user-created names of a specified name type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typestringThe type of entity in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).

Returns

string[]

A list of Blockly entity names (no constraints).

getDistinctName()

getDistinctName(name, type): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:190

Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
namestringThe Blockly entity name (no constraints).
typestringThe type of entity in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).

Returns

string

An entity name that is legal in the exported language.

equals()

static equals(name1, name2): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/names.ts:240

Do the given two entity names refer to the same entity? Blockly names are case-insensitive.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
name1stringFirst name.
name2stringSecond name.

Returns

boolean

True if names are the same.