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Class: Navigator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:41

Class responsible for determining where focus should move in response to keyboard navigation commands.

Property Description rules Map from classes to a corresponding ruleset to handle navigation from instances of that class. navigationLoops Whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end.

Method Description addNavigationPolicy Adds a navigation ruleset to this Navigator. getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given object instance, if any. getParent Returns the parent of the given object instance, if any. getNextSibling Returns the next sibling of the given object instance, if any. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous sibling of the given object instance, if any. getPreviousNode Returns the previous node relative to the given node. getOutNode Returns the node to the left of the given node. getNextNode Returns next node relative to the given node. getInNode Returns the node to the right of the given node. setNavigationLoops Sets whether or not navigation should loop around when reaching the end of the workspace. getNavigationLoops Returns whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end of the workspace. getNavigableItems Returns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order. getFirstNode Get the first navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist. getLastNode Get the last navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist. transitionAllowed Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes. getTopLevelItems Returns a list of all top-level focusable items on the given node's focusable tree. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given node is navigable. getSourceBlockFromNode Returns the block that the given node is a child of.

new Navigator ( ) : Navigator ;



Navigator

protected rules : RuleList < any > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:46

Map from classes to a corresponding ruleset to handle navigation from instances of that class.

protected navigationLoops : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:59

Whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end.

addNavigationPolicy ( policy ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:67

Adds a navigation ruleset to this Navigator.

Parameter Type Description policy INavigationPolicy < any > A ruleset that determines where focus should move starting from an instance of its managed class.

void

getFirstChild ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:91

Returns the first child of the given object instance, if any.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The object to retrieve the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

The first child node of the given object, if any.

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:106

Returns the parent of the given object instance, if any.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The object to retrieve the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent node of the given object, if any.

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:119

Returns the next sibling of the given object instance, if any.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The object to retrieve the next sibling node of.

IFocusableNode | null

The next sibling node of the given object, if any.

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:134

Returns the previous sibling of the given object instance, if any.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The object to retrieve the previous sibling node of.

IFocusableNode | null

The previous sibling node of the given object, if any.

getPreviousNode ( node ? ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:151

Returns the previous node relative to the given node.

Parameter Type Description node IFocusableNode | null The node to navigate relative to, defaults to the currently focused node.

IFocusableNode | null

The previous node, generally on the "row" visually above the specified node, or null if there is none.

getOutNode ( node ? ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:184

Returns the node to the left of the given node.

Parameter Type Description node IFocusableNode | null The node to navigate relative to, defaults to the currently focused node.

IFocusableNode | null

The node to the left of the given node, within the same visual "row" as the given node, or null if there is none.

getNextNode ( node ? ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:196

Returns next node relative to the given node.

Parameter Type Description node IFocusableNode | null The node to navigate relative to, defaults to the currently focused node.

IFocusableNode | null

The next node, generally on the "row" visually below the specified node, or null if there is none.

getInNode ( node ? ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:216

Returns the node to the right of the given node.

Parameter Type Description node IFocusableNode | null The node to navigate relative to, defaults to the currently focused node.

IFocusableNode | null

The node to the right of the given node, within the same visual "row" as the given node, or null if there is none.

setNavigationLoops ( loops ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:327

Sets whether or not navigation should loop around when reaching the end of the workspace.

Parameter Type Description loops boolean True if navigation should loop around, otherwise false.

void

getNavigationLoops ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:335

Returns whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end of the workspace.

boolean

getNavigableItems ( root ? ) : IFocusableNode [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:350

Returns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order.

For a workspace these are its stacks and comments; for a toolbox its categories; for a flyout its blocks, buttons and labels.

Parameter Type Description root IFocusableNode | undefined The root node of the tree to list, defaulting to the root of the currently focused tree.

IFocusableNode []

The navigable top-level items, or an empty list if there is no tree to list.

getFirstNode ( ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:363

Get the first navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.

IFocusableNode | null

The first navigable node on the workspace, or null.

getLastNode ( ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:375

Get the last navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.

IFocusableNode | null

The last navigable node on the workspace, or null.

protected transitionAllowed (

current ,

candidate ,

direction

) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:391

Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The starting node for proposed navigation. candidate IFocusableNode The proposed destination node. direction NavigationDirection The direction in which the user is navigating.

boolean

True if navigation should be allowed to proceed, or false to find a different candidate.

protected getTopLevelItems ( current ) : IFocusableNode [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:493

Returns a list of all top-level focusable items on the given node's focusable tree.

Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The node whose root focusable tree to retrieve the top-level items of.

IFocusableNode []

A list of all top-level items on the given node's parent tree.

protected isNavigable ( node ) : boolean | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:504

Returns whether or not the given node is navigable.

Parameter Type Description node IFocusableNode A focusable node to check the navigability of.

boolean | undefined

True if the node is navigable, otherwise false.

getSourceBlockFromNode ( node ) : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:513

Returns the block that the given node is a child of.

Parameter Type node IFocusableNode | null

BlockSvg | null

The parent block of the node if any, otherwise null.