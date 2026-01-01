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Class: Options

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:27

Parse the user-specified options, using reasonable defaults where behaviour is unspecified.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
RTL-
oneBasedIndex-
collapse-
comments-
disable-
readOnly-
maxBlocks-
maxInstances-
modalInputs-
pathToMedia-
hasCategories-
moveOptions-
hasScrollbars-
hasTrashcan-
maxTrashcanContents-
hasSounds-
hasCss-
horizontalLayout-
languageTree-
gridOptions-
zoomOptions-
toolboxPosition-
theme-
renderer-
rendererOverrides-
gridPatternThe SVG element for the grid pattern. Created during injection.
parentWorkspace-
plugins-
setMetricsIf set, sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. A function that sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. The argument Contains an x and/or y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling.
getMetricsA function that returns a metrics object that describes the current workspace.

Constructors

Constructor

new Options(options): Options;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:83

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
optionsBlocklyOptionsDictionary of options. Specification: https://docs.blockly.com/guides/configure/configuration_struct/#the-options-dictionary

Returns

Options

Properties

RTL

RTL: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:28

oneBasedIndex

oneBasedIndex: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:29

collapse

collapse: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:30

comments

comments: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:31

disable

disable: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:32

readOnly

readOnly: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:33

maxBlocks

maxBlocks: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:34

maxInstances

maxInstances: 
  | {
[key: string]: number;
}
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:35

modalInputs

modalInputs: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:36

pathToMedia

pathToMedia: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:37

hasCategories

hasCategories: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:38

moveOptions

moveOptions: MoveOptions;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:39

hasScrollbars

hasScrollbars: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:41

Deprecated

January 2019

hasTrashcan

hasTrashcan: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:42

maxTrashcanContents

maxTrashcanContents: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:43

hasSounds

hasSounds: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:44

hasCss

hasCss: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:45

horizontalLayout

horizontalLayout: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:46

languageTree

languageTree: 
  | ToolboxInfo
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:47

gridOptions

gridOptions: GridOptions;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:48

zoomOptions

zoomOptions: ZoomOptions;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:49

toolboxPosition

toolboxPosition: Position;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:50

theme

theme: Theme;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:51

renderer

renderer: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:52

rendererOverrides

rendererOverrides: 
  | {
[rendererConstant: string]: any;
}
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:53

gridPattern

gridPattern: SVGElement | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:59

The SVG element for the grid pattern. Created during injection.

parentWorkspace

parentWorkspace: WorkspaceSvg | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:60

plugins

plugins: object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:61

Index Signature

[key: string]: string | ((...p1) => any)

setMetrics?

optional setMetrics?: (p1) => void = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:70

If set, sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. A function that sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. The argument Contains an x and/or y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling.

Parameters

ParameterType
p1{ x?: number; y?: number; }
p1.x?number
p1.y?number

Returns

void

getMetrics?

optional getMetrics?: () => Metrics = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:76

A function that returns a metrics object that describes the current workspace.

Returns

Metrics