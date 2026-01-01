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Class: Options

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:27

Parse the user-specified options, using reasonable defaults where behaviour is unspecified.

Property Description RTL - oneBasedIndex - collapse - comments - disable - readOnly - maxBlocks - maxInstances - modalInputs - pathToMedia - hasCategories - moveOptions - hasScrollbars - hasTrashcan - maxTrashcanContents - hasSounds - hasCss - horizontalLayout - languageTree - gridOptions - zoomOptions - toolboxPosition - theme - renderer - rendererOverrides - gridPattern The SVG element for the grid pattern. Created during injection. parentWorkspace - plugins - setMetrics If set, sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. A function that sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. The argument Contains an x and/or y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling. getMetrics A function that returns a metrics object that describes the current workspace.

new Options ( options ) : Options ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:83

Parameter Type Description options BlocklyOptions Dictionary of options. Specification: https://docs.blockly.com/guides/configure/configuration_struct/#the-options-dictionary

Options

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:28

oneBasedIndex : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:29

collapse : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:30

comments : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:31

disable : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:32

readOnly : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:33

maxBlocks : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:34

maxInstances :

| {

[ key : string ] : number ;

}

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:35

modalInputs : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:36

pathToMedia : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:37

hasCategories : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:38

moveOptions : MoveOptions ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:39

hasScrollbars : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:41

January 2019

hasTrashcan : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:42

maxTrashcanContents : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:43

hasSounds : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:44

hasCss : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:45

horizontalLayout : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:46

languageTree :

| ToolboxInfo

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:47

gridOptions : GridOptions ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:48

zoomOptions : ZoomOptions ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:49

toolboxPosition : Position ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:50

theme : Theme ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:51

renderer : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:52

rendererOverrides :

| {

[ rendererConstant : string ] : any ;

}

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:53

gridPattern : SVGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:59

The SVG element for the grid pattern. Created during injection.

parentWorkspace : WorkspaceSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:60

plugins : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:61

[ key : string ] : string | ( ( ... p1 ) => any )



optional setMetrics ? : ( p1 ) => void = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:70

If set, sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. A function that sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. The argument Contains an x and/or y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling.

Parameter Type p1 { x? : number ; y? : number ; } p1.x? number p1.y? number

void

optional getMetrics ? : ( ) => Metrics = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/options.ts:76

A function that returns a metrics object that describes the current workspace.