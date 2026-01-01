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Class: RenderedConnection

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:42

Class for a connection between blocks that may be rendered on screen.

Property Description CAN_CONNECT Constants for checking whether two connections are compatible. REASON_SELF_CONNECTION - REASON_WRONG_TYPE - REASON_TARGET_NULL - REASON_CHECKS_FAILED - REASON_DIFFERENT_WORKSPACES - REASON_SHADOW_PARENT - REASON_DRAG_CHECKS_FAILED - REASON_PREVIOUS_AND_OUTPUT - id The unique ID of this connection. type The type of the connection. sourceBlock_ - targetConnection Connection this connection connects to. Null if not connected.

Method Description isSuperior Does the connection belong to a superior block (higher in the source stack)? isConnected Is the connection connected? connect Connect this connection to another connection. disconnect Disconnect this connection. getParentAndChildConnections Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to. reconnect Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected. getCheck Get a connection's compatibility. setShadowDom Changes the connection's shadow block. getShadowDom Returns the xml representation of the connection's shadow block. setShadowState Changes the connection's shadow block. getShadowState Returns the serialized object representation of the connection's shadow block. toString This method returns a string describing this Connection in developer terms (English only). Intended to on be used in console logs and errors. getConnectionForOrphanedConnection Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks. getSourceBlock Get the source block for this connection. targetBlock Returns the block that this connection connects to. distanceFrom Returns the distance between this connection and another connection in workspace units. moveTo Change the connection's coordinates. moveBy Change the connection's coordinates. moveToOffset Move this connection to the location given by its offset within the block and the location of the block's top left corner. setOffsetInBlock Set the offset of this connection relative to the top left of its block. getOffsetInBlock Get the offset of this connection relative to the top left of its block. closest Find the closest compatible connection to this connection. All parameters are in workspace units. setAriaRole Sets the aria role and role description for this connection. highlight Add highlighting around this connection. unhighlight Remove the highlighting around this connection. isHighlighted Returns true if this connection is highlighted, false otherwise. startTrackingAll Start tracking this connection, as well as all down-stream connections on any block attached to this connection. This happens when a block is expanded. disconnectInternal Disconnect two blocks that are connected by this connection. respawnShadow_ Respawn the shadow block if there was one connected to the this connection. Render/rerender blocks as needed. connect_ Connect two connections together. This is the connection on the superior block. Rerender blocks as needed. onCheckChanged_ Function to be called when this connection's compatible types have changed. setCheck Change a connection's compatibility. Rerender blocks as needed. showContextMenu Handles showing the context menu when it is opened on a connection. Note that typically the context menu can't be opened with the mouse on a connection, because you can't select a connection. But keyboard users may open the context menu with a keyboard shortcut. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

new RenderedConnection ( source , type ) : RenderedConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:62

Parameter Type Description source BlockSvg The block establishing this connection. type number The type of the connection.

RenderedConnection

Connection . constructor

static CAN_CONNECT : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:30

Constants for checking whether two connections are compatible.

Connection . CAN_CONNECT

static REASON_SELF_CONNECTION : number = 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:31

Connection . REASON_SELF_CONNECTION

static REASON_WRONG_TYPE : number = 2 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:32

Connection . REASON_WRONG_TYPE

static REASON_TARGET_NULL : number = 3 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:33

Connection . REASON_TARGET_NULL

static REASON_CHECKS_FAILED : number = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:34

Connection . REASON_CHECKS_FAILED

static REASON_DIFFERENT_WORKSPACES : number = 5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:35

Connection . REASON_DIFFERENT_WORKSPACES

static REASON_SHADOW_PARENT : number = 6 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:36

Connection . REASON_SHADOW_PARENT

static REASON_DRAG_CHECKS_FAILED : number = 7 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:37

Connection . REASON_DRAG_CHECKS_FAILED

static REASON_PREVIOUS_AND_OUTPUT : number = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:38

Connection . REASON_PREVIOUS_AND_OUTPUT

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:59

The unique ID of this connection.

Connection . id

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:83

The type of the connection.

Connection . type

sourceBlock_ : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:47

Connection . sourceBlock_

targetConnection : RenderedConnection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:56

Connection this connection connects to. Null if not connected.

Connection . targetConnection

isSuperior ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:197

Does the connection belong to a superior block (higher in the source stack)?

boolean

True if connection faces down or right.

Connection . isSuperior

isConnected ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:209

Is the connection connected?

boolean

True if connection is connected to another connection.

Connection . isConnected

connect ( otherConnection ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:240

Connect this connection to another connection.

Parameter Type Description otherConnection Connection Connection to connect to.

boolean

Whether the blocks are now connected or not.

Connection . connect

disconnect ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:269

Disconnect this connection.

void

Connection . disconnect

protected getParentAndChildConnections ( ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:326

Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to.

object

The parent connection and child connection, given this connection and the connection it is connected to.

optional parentConnection ? : Connection ;



optional childConnection ? : Connection ;



Connection . getParentAndChildConnections

reconnect ( block , inputName ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:360

Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block to connect this connection to. inputName string The name of the input to connect this connection to.

boolean

True if this connection was able to connect, false otherwise.

Connection . reconnect

getCheck ( ) : string [ ] | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:438

Get a connection's compatibility.

string [] | null

List of compatible value types. Null if all types are compatible.

Connection . getCheck

setShadowDom ( shadowDom ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:447

Changes the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description shadowDom Element | null DOM representation of a block or null.

void

Connection . setShadowDom

getShadowDom ( returnCurrent ? ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:460

Returns the xml representation of the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description returnCurrent? boolean If true, and the shadow block is currently attached to this connection, this serializes the state of that block and returns it (so that field values are correct). Otherwise the saved shadowDom is just returned.

Element | null

Shadow DOM representation of a block or null.

Connection . getShadowDom

setShadowState ( shadowState ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:471

Changes the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description shadowState | State | null An state represetation of the block or null.

void

Connection . setShadowState

getShadowState ( returnCurrent ? ) :

| State

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:485

Returns the serialized object representation of the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description returnCurrent? boolean If true, and the shadow block is currently attached to this connection, this serializes the state of that block and returns it (so that field values are correct). Otherwise the saved state is just returned.

| State | null

Serialized object representation of the block, or null.

Connection . getShadowState

toString ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:534

This method returns a string describing this Connection in developer terms (English only). Intended to on be used in console logs and errors.

string

The description.

Connection . toString

static getConnectionForOrphanedConnection ( startBlock , orphanConnection ) : Connection | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:717

Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks.

Parameter Type Description startBlock Block The block on which to start the search. orphanConnection Connection The connection that is looking for a home.

Connection | null

The suitable connection point on the chain of blocks, or null.

Connection . getConnectionForOrphanedConnection

getSourceBlock ( ) : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:104

Get the source block for this connection.

BlockSvg

The source block.

Connection . getSourceBlock

targetBlock ( ) : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:113

Returns the block that this connection connects to.

BlockSvg | null

The connected block or null if none is connected.

Connection . targetBlock

distanceFrom ( otherConnection ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:124

Returns the distance between this connection and another connection in workspace units.

Parameter Type Description otherConnection Connection The other connection to measure the distance to.

number

The distance between connections, in workspace units.

moveTo ( x , y ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:220

Change the connection's coordinates.

Parameter Type Description x number New absolute x coordinate, in workspace coordinates. y number New absolute y coordinate, in workspace coordinates.

boolean

True if the position of the connection in the connection db was updated.

moveBy ( dx , dy ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:250

Change the connection's coordinates.

Parameter Type Description dx number Change to x coordinate, in workspace units. dy number Change to y coordinate, in workspace units.

boolean

True if the position of the connection in the connection db was updated.

moveToOffset ( blockTL ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:263

Move this connection to the location given by its offset within the block and the location of the block's top left corner.

Parameter Type Description blockTL Coordinate The location of the top left corner of the block, in workspace coordinates.

boolean

True if the position of the connection in the connection db was updated.

setOffsetInBlock ( x , y ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:276

Set the offset of this connection relative to the top left of its block.

Parameter Type Description x number The new relative x, in workspace units. y number The new relative y, in workspace units.

void

getOffsetInBlock ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:286

Get the offset of this connection relative to the top left of its block.

Coordinate

The offset of the connection.

closest ( maxLimit , dxy ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:326

Find the closest compatible connection to this connection. All parameters are in workspace units.

Parameter Type Description maxLimit number The maximum radius to another connection. dxy Coordinate Offset between this connection's location in the database and the current location (as a result of dragging).

object

Contains two properties: 'connection' which is either another connection or null, and 'radius' which is the distance.

connection : RenderedConnection | null ;



radius : number ;



setAriaRole ( highlightSvg ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:338

Sets the aria role and role description for this connection.

Parameter Type Description highlightSvg SVGElement The focusable element for this connection.

void

highlight ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:395

Add highlighting around this connection.

void

unhighlight ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:419

Remove the highlighting around this connection.

void

isHighlighted ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:430

Returns true if this connection is highlighted, false otherwise.

boolean

startTrackingAll ( ) : BlockSvg [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:499

Start tracking this connection, as well as all down-stream connections on any block attached to this connection. This happens when a block is expanded.

BlockSvg []

List of blocks to render.

disconnectInternal ( setParent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:572

Disconnect two blocks that are connected by this connection.

Parameter Type Default value Description setParent boolean true Whether to set the parent of the disconnected block or not, defaults to true. If you do not set the parent, ensure that a subsequent action does, otherwise the view and model will be out of sync.

void

Connection . disconnectInternal

protected respawnShadow_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:596

Respawn the shadow block if there was one connected to the this connection. Render/rerender blocks as needed.

void

Connection . respawnShadow_

protected connect_ ( childConnection ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:625

Connect two connections together. This is the connection on the superior block. Rerender blocks as needed.

Parameter Type Description childConnection Connection Connection on inferior block.

void

Connection . connect_

protected onCheckChanged_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:648

Function to be called when this connection's compatible types have changed.

void

Connection . onCheckChanged_

setCheck ( check ) : RenderedConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:672

Change a connection's compatibility. Rerender blocks as needed.

Parameter Type Description check string | string [] | null Compatible value type or list of value types. Null if all types are compatible.

RenderedConnection

The connection being modified (to allow chaining).

Connection . setCheck

showContextMenu ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:686

Handles showing the context menu when it is opened on a connection. Note that typically the context menu can't be opened with the mouse on a connection, because you can't select a connection. But keyboard users may open the context menu with a keyboard shortcut.

Parameter Type Description e Event Event that triggered the opening of the context menu.

void

IContextMenu . showContextMenu

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:713

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:720

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:725

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:737

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/rendered_connection.ts:742

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean