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Class: Scrollbar

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:33

Class for a pure SVG scrollbar. This technique offers a scrollbar that is guaranteed to work, but may not look or behave like the system's scrollbars.

Property Description scrollbarThickness Width of vertical scrollbar or height of horizontal scrollbar in CSS pixels. Scrollbars should be larger on touch devices. lengthAttribute_ The DOM attribute that controls the length of the scrollbar. Different for horizontal and vertical scrollbars. positionAttribute_ The DOM attribute that controls the position of the scrollbar. Different for horizontal and vertical scrollbars. onMouseDownBarWrapper_ Handler for mouse down events on the background of the scrollbar. onMouseDownHandleWrapper_ Handler for mouse down events on the handle of the scrollbar. onMouseUpWrapper_ Handler for mouse move events during scrollbar drags. onMouseMoveWrapper_ Handler for mouse up events to end scrollbar drags.

Method Description dispose Dispose of this scrollbar. Remove DOM elements, event listeners, and theme subscriptions. setHandlePosition Set the offset of the scrollbar's handle from the scrollbar's position, and change the SVG attribute accordingly. resize Recalculate the scrollbar's location and its length. resizeViewHorizontal Recalculate a horizontal scrollbar's location on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed. resizeContentHorizontal Recalculate a horizontal scrollbar's location within its path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed. resizeViewVertical Recalculate a vertical scrollbar's location on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed. resizeContentVertical Recalculate a vertical scrollbar's location within its path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed. isVisible Is the scrollbar visible. Non-paired scrollbars disappear when they aren't needed. setContainerVisible Set whether the scrollbar's container is visible and update display accordingly if visibility has changed. setVisible Set whether the scrollbar is visible. Only applies to non-paired scrollbars. updateDisplay_ Update visibility of scrollbar based on whether it thinks it should be visible and whether its containing workspace is visible. We cannot rely on the containing workspace being hidden to hide us because it is not necessarily our parent in the DOM. set Set the scrollbar handle's position. setOrigin Record the origin of the workspace that the scrollbar is in, in pixels relative to the injection div origin. This is for times when the scrollbar is used in an object whose origin isn't the same as the main workspace (e.g. in a flyout.)

new Scrollbar (

workspace ,

horizontal ,

opt_pair ? ,

opt_class ? ,

opt_margin ?

) : Scrollbar ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:157

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg Workspace to bind the scrollbar to. horizontal boolean True if horizontal, false if vertical. opt_pair? boolean True if scrollbar is part of a horiz/vert pair. opt_class? string A class to be applied to this scrollbar. opt_margin? number The margin to apply to this scrollbar.

Scrollbar

static scrollbarThickness : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:38

Width of vertical scrollbar or height of horizontal scrollbar in CSS pixels. Scrollbars should be larger on touch devices.

lengthAttribute_ : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:130

The DOM attribute that controls the length of the scrollbar. Different for horizontal and vertical scrollbars.

positionAttribute_ : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:136

The DOM attribute that controls the position of the scrollbar. Different for horizontal and vertical scrollbars.

onMouseDownBarWrapper_ : Data ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:139

Handler for mouse down events on the background of the scrollbar.

onMouseDownHandleWrapper_ : Data ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:142

Handler for mouse down events on the handle of the scrollbar.

onMouseUpWrapper_ : Data | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:145

Handler for mouse move events during scrollbar drags.

onMouseMoveWrapper_ : Data | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:148

Handler for mouse up events to end scrollbar drags.

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:258

Dispose of this scrollbar. Remove DOM elements, event listeners, and theme subscriptions.

void

setHandlePosition ( newPosition ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:322

Set the offset of the scrollbar's handle from the scrollbar's position, and change the SVG attribute accordingly.

Parameter Type Description newPosition number The new scrollbar handle offset in CSS pixels.

void

resize ( opt_metrics ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:373

Recalculate the scrollbar's location and its length.

Parameter Type Description opt_metrics? Metrics A data structure of from the describing all the required dimensions. If not provided, it will be fetched from the host object.

void

resizeViewHorizontal ( hostMetrics ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:445

Recalculate a horizontal scrollbar's location on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.

Parameter Type Description hostMetrics Metrics A data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.

void

resizeContentHorizontal ( hostMetrics ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:479

Recalculate a horizontal scrollbar's location within its path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.

Parameter Type Description hostMetrics Metrics A data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.

void

resizeViewVertical ( hostMetrics ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:548

Recalculate a vertical scrollbar's location on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.

Parameter Type Description hostMetrics Metrics A data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.

void

resizeContentVertical ( hostMetrics ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:578

Recalculate a vertical scrollbar's location within its path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.

Parameter Type Description hostMetrics Metrics A data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.

void

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:633

Is the scrollbar visible. Non-paired scrollbars disappear when they aren't needed.

boolean

True if visible.

setContainerVisible ( visible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:643

Set whether the scrollbar's container is visible and update display accordingly if visibility has changed.

Parameter Type Description visible boolean Whether the container is visible

void

setVisible ( visible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:658

Set whether the scrollbar is visible. Only applies to non-paired scrollbars.

Parameter Type Description visible boolean True if visible.

void

updateDisplay_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:690

Update visibility of scrollbar based on whether it thinks it should be visible and whether its containing workspace is visible. We cannot rely on the containing workspace being hidden to hide us because it is not necessarily our parent in the DOM.

void

set ( value , updateMetrics ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:855

Set the scrollbar handle's position.

Parameter Type Description value number The content displacement, relative to the view in pixels. updateMetrics? boolean Whether to update metrics on this set call. Defaults to true.

void

setOrigin ( x , y ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar.ts:871

Record the origin of the workspace that the scrollbar is in, in pixels relative to the injection div origin. This is for times when the scrollbar is used in an object whose origin isn't the same as the main workspace (e.g. in a flyout.)

Parameter Type Description x number The x coordinate of the scrollbar's origin, in CSS pixels. y number The y coordinate of the scrollbar's origin, in CSS pixels.