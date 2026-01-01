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Class: ScrollbarPair

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:24

Class for a pair of scrollbars. Horizontal and vertical.

Property Description hScroll - vScroll - corner_ -

Method Description dispose Dispose of this pair of scrollbars. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks. resize Recalculate both of the scrollbars' locations and lengths. Also reposition the corner rectangle. canScrollHorizontally Returns whether scrolling horizontally is enabled. canScrollVertically Returns whether scrolling vertically is enabled. set Set the handles of both scrollbars. setX Set the handle of the horizontal scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents. setY Set the handle of the vertical scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents. setContainerVisible Set whether this scrollbar's container is visible. isVisible If any of the scrollbars are visible. Non-paired scrollbars may disappear when they aren't needed. setVisible Sets the visibility of any existing scrollbars. resizeContent Recalculates the scrollbars' locations within their path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed. resizeView Recalculates the scrollbars' locations on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.

new ScrollbarPair (

workspace ,

addHorizontal ? ,

addVertical ? ,

opt_class ? ,

opt_margin ?

) : ScrollbarPair ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:40

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg Workspace to bind the scrollbars to. addHorizontal? boolean Whether to add a horizontal scrollbar. Defaults to true. addVertical? boolean Whether to add a vertical scrollbar. Defaults to true. opt_class? string A class to be applied to these scrollbars. opt_margin? number The margin to apply to these scrollbars.

ScrollbarPair

hScroll : Scrollbar | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:25

vScroll : Scrollbar | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:26

corner_ : SVGRectElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:27

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:84

Dispose of this pair of scrollbars. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

void

resize ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:102

Recalculate both of the scrollbars' locations and lengths. Also reposition the corner rectangle.

void

canScrollHorizontally ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:185

Returns whether scrolling horizontally is enabled.

boolean

True if horizontal scroll is enabled.

canScrollVertically ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:194

Returns whether scrolling vertically is enabled.

boolean

True if vertical scroll is enabled.

set (

x ,

y ,

updateMetrics

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:226

Set the handles of both scrollbars.

Parameter Type Description x number The horizontal content displacement, relative to the view in pixels. y number The vertical content displacement, relative to the view in pixels. updateMetrics boolean Whether to update metrics on this set call. Defaults to true.

void

setX ( x ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:259

Set the handle of the horizontal scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.

Parameter Type Description x number Horizontal scroll value.

void

setY ( y ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:271

Set the handle of the vertical scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.

Parameter Type Description y number Vertical scroll value.

void

setContainerVisible ( visible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:282

Set whether this scrollbar's container is visible.

Parameter Type Description visible boolean Whether the container is visible.

void

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:297

If any of the scrollbars are visible. Non-paired scrollbars may disappear when they aren't needed.

boolean

True if visible.

setVisible ( visible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:313

Sets the visibility of any existing scrollbars.

Parameter Type Description visible boolean True if visible.

void

resizeContent ( hostMetrics ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:325

Recalculates the scrollbars' locations within their path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.

Parameter Type Description hostMetrics Metrics A data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.

void

resizeView ( hostMetrics ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:341

Recalculates the scrollbars' locations on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.

Parameter Type Description hostMetrics Metrics A data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.