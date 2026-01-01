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Class: ScrollbarPair

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:24

Class for a pair of scrollbars. Horizontal and vertical.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
hScroll-
vScroll-
corner_-

Methods index

MethodDescription
disposeDispose of this pair of scrollbars. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
resizeRecalculate both of the scrollbars' locations and lengths. Also reposition the corner rectangle.
canScrollHorizontallyReturns whether scrolling horizontally is enabled.
canScrollVerticallyReturns whether scrolling vertically is enabled.
setSet the handles of both scrollbars.
setXSet the handle of the horizontal scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.
setYSet the handle of the vertical scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.
setContainerVisibleSet whether this scrollbar's container is visible.
isVisibleIf any of the scrollbars are visible. Non-paired scrollbars may disappear when they aren't needed.
setVisibleSets the visibility of any existing scrollbars.
resizeContentRecalculates the scrollbars' locations within their path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.
resizeViewRecalculates the scrollbars' locations on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.

Constructors

Constructor

new ScrollbarPair(
   workspace, 
   addHorizontal?, 
   addVertical?, 
   opt_class?, 
   opt_margin?
): ScrollbarPair;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:40

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgWorkspace to bind the scrollbars to.
addHorizontal?booleanWhether to add a horizontal scrollbar. Defaults to true.
addVertical?booleanWhether to add a vertical scrollbar. Defaults to true.
opt_class?stringA class to be applied to these scrollbars.
opt_margin?numberThe margin to apply to these scrollbars.

Returns

ScrollbarPair

Properties

hScroll

hScroll: Scrollbar | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:25

vScroll

vScroll: Scrollbar | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:26

corner_

corner_: SVGRectElement | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:27

Methods

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:84

Dispose of this pair of scrollbars. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

Returns

void

resize()

resize(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:102

Recalculate both of the scrollbars' locations and lengths. Also reposition the corner rectangle.

Returns

void

canScrollHorizontally()

canScrollHorizontally(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:185

Returns whether scrolling horizontally is enabled.

Returns

boolean

True if horizontal scroll is enabled.

canScrollVertically()

canScrollVertically(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:194

Returns whether scrolling vertically is enabled.

Returns

boolean

True if vertical scroll is enabled.

set()

set(
   x, 
   y, 
   updateMetrics
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:226

Set the handles of both scrollbars.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xnumberThe horizontal content displacement, relative to the view in pixels.
ynumberThe vertical content displacement, relative to the view in pixels.
updateMetricsbooleanWhether to update metrics on this set call. Defaults to true.

Returns

void

setX()

setX(x): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:259

Set the handle of the horizontal scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xnumberHorizontal scroll value.

Returns

void

setY()

setY(y): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:271

Set the handle of the vertical scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
ynumberVertical scroll value.

Returns

void

setContainerVisible()

setContainerVisible(visible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:282

Set whether this scrollbar's container is visible.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
visiblebooleanWhether the container is visible.

Returns

void

isVisible()

isVisible(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:297

If any of the scrollbars are visible. Non-paired scrollbars may disappear when they aren't needed.

Returns

boolean

True if visible.

setVisible()

setVisible(visible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:313

Sets the visibility of any existing scrollbars.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
visiblebooleanTrue if visible.

Returns

void

resizeContent()

resizeContent(hostMetrics): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:325

Recalculates the scrollbars' locations within their path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
hostMetricsMetricsA data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.

Returns

void

resizeView()

resizeView(hostMetrics): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:341

Recalculates the scrollbars' locations on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
hostMetricsMetricsA data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.

Returns

void