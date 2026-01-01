Class: ScrollbarPair
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:24
Class for a pair of scrollbars. Horizontal and vertical.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|hScroll
|-
|vScroll
|-
|corner_
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|dispose
|Dispose of this pair of scrollbars. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
|resize
|Recalculate both of the scrollbars' locations and lengths. Also reposition the corner rectangle.
|canScrollHorizontally
|Returns whether scrolling horizontally is enabled.
|canScrollVertically
|Returns whether scrolling vertically is enabled.
|set
|Set the handles of both scrollbars.
|setX
|Set the handle of the horizontal scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.
|setY
|Set the handle of the vertical scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.
|setContainerVisible
|Set whether this scrollbar's container is visible.
|isVisible
|If any of the scrollbars are visible. Non-paired scrollbars may disappear when they aren't needed.
|setVisible
|Sets the visibility of any existing scrollbars.
|resizeContent
|Recalculates the scrollbars' locations within their path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.
|resizeView
|Recalculates the scrollbars' locations on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.
Constructors
Constructor
new ScrollbarPair(
workspace,
addHorizontal?,
addVertical?,
opt_class?,
opt_margin?
): ScrollbarPair;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:40
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|Workspace to bind the scrollbars to.
addHorizontal?
boolean
|Whether to add a horizontal scrollbar. Defaults to true.
addVertical?
boolean
|Whether to add a vertical scrollbar. Defaults to true.
opt_class?
string
|A class to be applied to these scrollbars.
opt_margin?
number
|The margin to apply to these scrollbars.
Returns
ScrollbarPair
Properties
hScroll
hScroll: Scrollbar | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:25
vScroll
vScroll: Scrollbar | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:26
corner_
corner_: SVGRectElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:27
Methods
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:84
Dispose of this pair of scrollbars. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
Returns
void
resize()
resize(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:102
Recalculate both of the scrollbars' locations and lengths. Also reposition the corner rectangle.
Returns
void
canScrollHorizontally()
canScrollHorizontally(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:185
Returns whether scrolling horizontally is enabled.
Returns
boolean
True if horizontal scroll is enabled.
canScrollVertically()
canScrollVertically(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:194
Returns whether scrolling vertically is enabled.
Returns
boolean
True if vertical scroll is enabled.
set()
set(
x,
y,
updateMetrics
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:226
Set the handles of both scrollbars.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
x
number
|The horizontal content displacement, relative to the view in pixels.
y
number
|The vertical content displacement, relative to the view in pixels.
updateMetrics
boolean
|Whether to update metrics on this set call. Defaults to true.
Returns
void
setX()
setX(x): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:259
Set the handle of the horizontal scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
x
number
|Horizontal scroll value.
Returns
void
setY()
setY(y): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:271
Set the handle of the vertical scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
y
number
|Vertical scroll value.
Returns
void
setContainerVisible()
setContainerVisible(visible): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:282
Set whether this scrollbar's container is visible.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
visible
boolean
|Whether the container is visible.
Returns
void
isVisible()
isVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:297
If any of the scrollbars are visible. Non-paired scrollbars may disappear when they aren't needed.
Returns
boolean
True if visible.
setVisible()
setVisible(visible): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:313
Sets the visibility of any existing scrollbars.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
visible
boolean
|True if visible.
Returns
void
resizeContent()
resizeContent(hostMetrics): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:325
Recalculates the scrollbars' locations within their path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
hostMetrics
Metrics
|A data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.
Returns
void
resizeView()
resizeView(hostMetrics): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/scrollbar_pair.ts:341
Recalculates the scrollbars' locations on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
hostMetrics
Metrics
|A data structure describing all the required dimensions, possibly fetched from the host object.
Returns
void