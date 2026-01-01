Class: SeparatorFlyoutInflater
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:22
Class responsible for creating separators for flyouts.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|load
|Inflates a dummy flyout separator.
|gapForItem
|Returns the size of the separator. See
load for more details.
|disposeItem
|Disposes of the given separator. Intentional no-op.
|getType
|Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Constructors
Constructor
new SeparatorFlyoutInflater(): SeparatorFlyoutInflater;
Returns
SeparatorFlyoutInflater
Methods
load()
load(_state, flyout): FlyoutItem;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:41
Inflates a dummy flyout separator.
The flyout automatically creates separators between every element with a size determined by calling gapForElement on the relevant inflater. Additionally, users can explicitly add separators in the flyout definition. When separators (implicitly or explicitly created) follow one another, the gap of the last one propagates backwards and flattens to one separator. This flattening is not additive; if there are initially separators of 2, 3, and 4 pixels, after normalization there will be one separator of 4 pixels. Therefore, this method returns a zero-width separator, which will be replaced by the one implicitly created by the flyout based on the value returned by gapForElement, which knows the default gap, unlike this method.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_state
object
|A JSON representation of a flyout separator.
flyout
IFlyout
|The flyout to create the separator for.
Returns
A newly created FlyoutSeparator.
Implementation of
gapForItem()
gapForItem(state, defaultGap): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:56
Returns the size of the separator. See
load for more details.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of a flyout separator.
defaultGap
number
|The default spacing for flyout items.
Returns
number
The desired size of the separator.
Implementation of
disposeItem()
disposeItem(_item): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:67
Disposes of the given separator. Intentional no-op.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_item
FlyoutItem
|The flyout separator to dispose of.
Returns
void
Implementation of
getType()
getType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:74
Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Returns
string
An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.