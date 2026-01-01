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Class: SeparatorFlyoutInflater

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:22

Class responsible for creating separators for flyouts.

Method Description load Inflates a dummy flyout separator. gapForItem Returns the size of the separator. See load for more details. disposeItem Disposes of the given separator. Intentional no-op. getType Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

new SeparatorFlyoutInflater ( ) : SeparatorFlyoutInflater ;



SeparatorFlyoutInflater

load ( _state , flyout ) : FlyoutItem ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:41

Inflates a dummy flyout separator.

The flyout automatically creates separators between every element with a size determined by calling gapForElement on the relevant inflater. Additionally, users can explicitly add separators in the flyout definition. When separators (implicitly or explicitly created) follow one another, the gap of the last one propagates backwards and flattens to one separator. This flattening is not additive; if there are initially separators of 2, 3, and 4 pixels, after normalization there will be one separator of 4 pixels. Therefore, this method returns a zero-width separator, which will be replaced by the one implicitly created by the flyout based on the value returned by gapForElement, which knows the default gap, unlike this method.

Parameter Type Description _state object A JSON representation of a flyout separator. flyout IFlyout The flyout to create the separator for.

FlyoutItem

A newly created FlyoutSeparator.

IFlyoutInflater . load

gapForItem ( state , defaultGap ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:56

Returns the size of the separator. See load for more details.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of a flyout separator. defaultGap number The default spacing for flyout items.

number

The desired size of the separator.

IFlyoutInflater . gapForItem

disposeItem ( _item ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:67

Disposes of the given separator. Intentional no-op.

Parameter Type Description _item FlyoutItem The flyout separator to dispose of.

void

IFlyoutInflater . disposeItem

getType ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/separator_flyout_inflater.ts:74

Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

string

An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.