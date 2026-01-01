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Class: ShortcutRegistry

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:26

Class for the registry of keyboard shortcuts. This is intended to be a singleton. You should not create a new instance, and only access this class from ShortcutRegistry.registry.

Property Description registry -

Method Description reset Clear and recreate the registry and keyMap. register Registers a keyboard shortcut. unregister Unregisters a keyboard shortcut registered with the given name. This will also remove any key mappings that reference this shortcut. addKeyMapping Adds a mapping between a keycode and a keyboard shortcut. removeKeyMapping Removes a mapping between a keycode and a keyboard shortcut. removeAllKeyMappings Removes all the key mappings for a shortcut with the given name. Useful when changing the default key mappings and the key codes registered to the shortcut are unknown. setKeyMap Sets the key map. Setting the key map will override any default key mappings. getKeyMap Gets the current key map. getRegistry Gets the registry of keyboard shortcuts. onKeyDown Handles key down events. getShortcutNamesByKeyCode Gets the shortcuts registered to the given key code. getKeyCodesByShortcutName Gets the serialized key codes that the shortcut with the given name is registered under. createSerializedKey Creates the serialized key code that will be used in the key map.

readonly static registry : ShortcutRegistry ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:27

reset ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:41

Clear and recreate the registry and keyMap.

void

register ( shortcut , allowOverrides ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:54

Registers a keyboard shortcut.

Parameter Type Description shortcut KeyboardShortcut The shortcut for this key code. allowOverrides? boolean True to prevent a warning when overriding an already registered item.

void

if a shortcut with the same name already exists.

unregister ( shortcutName ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:76

Unregisters a keyboard shortcut registered with the given name. This will also remove any key mappings that reference this shortcut.

Parameter Type Description shortcutName string The name of the shortcut to unregister.

boolean

True if an item was unregistered, false otherwise.

addKeyMapping (

keyCode ,

shortcutName ,

allowCollision ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:109

Adds a mapping between a keycode and a keyboard shortcut.

Normally only one shortcut can be mapped to any given keycode, but setting allowCollisions to true allows a keyboard to be mapped to multiple shortcuts. In that case, when onKeyDown is called with the given keystroke, it will process the mapped shortcuts in reverse order, from the most- to least-recently mapped).

Parameter Type Description keyCode | string | number | CTRL_CMD The key code for the keyboard shortcut. If registering a key code with a modifier (ex: ctrl+c) use ShortcutRegistry.registry.createSerializedKey; shortcutName string The name of the shortcut to execute when the given keycode is pressed. allowCollision? boolean True to prevent an error when adding a shortcut to a key that is already mapped to a shortcut.

void

if the given key code is already mapped to a shortcut.

removeKeyMapping (

keyCode ,

shortcutName ,

quiet ?

) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:141

Removes a mapping between a keycode and a keyboard shortcut.

Parameter Type Description keyCode string The key code for the keyboard shortcut. If registering a key code with a modifier (ex: ctrl+c) use ShortcutRegistry.registry.createSerializedKey; shortcutName string The name of the shortcut to execute when the given keycode is pressed. quiet? boolean True to not console warn when there is no shortcut to remove.

boolean

True if a key mapping was removed, false otherwise.

removeAllKeyMappings ( shortcutName ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:178

Removes all the key mappings for a shortcut with the given name. Useful when changing the default key mappings and the key codes registered to the shortcut are unknown.

Parameter Type Description shortcutName string The name of the shortcut to remove from the key map.

void

setKeyMap ( newKeyMap ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:190

Sets the key map. Setting the key map will override any default key mappings.

Parameter Type Description newKeyMap { [ key : string ]: string []; } The object with key code to shortcut names.

void

getKeyMap ( ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:202

Gets the current key map.

object

The object holding key codes to ShortcutRegistry.KeyboardShortcut.

getRegistry ( ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:215

Gets the registry of keyboard shortcuts.

object

The registry of keyboard shortcuts.

onKeyDown ( workspace , e ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:246

Handles key down events.

Any KeyboardShortcut (s) mapped to the keycodes that cause event e to be fired will be processed, in order from least- to most-recently registered.

(s) mapped to the keycodes that cause event to be fired will be processed, in order from least- to most-recently registered. If the shortcut's preconditionFn exists it will be called. If preconditionFn returns false the shortcut's callback function will be skipped. Processing will continue with the next shortcut, if any.

exists it will be called. If returns false the shortcut's function will be skipped. Processing will continue with the next shortcut, if any. The shortcut's callback function will then be called. If it returns true, processing will terminate and onKeyDown will return true. If it returns false, processing will continue with with the next shortcut, if any.

function will then be called. If it returns true, processing will terminate and will return true. If it returns false, processing will continue with with the next shortcut, if any. If all registered shortcuts for the given keycode have been processed without any having returned true, onKeyDown will return false.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The main workspace where the event was captured. e KeyboardEvent The key down event.

boolean

True if the event was handled, false otherwise.

getShortcutNamesByKeyCode ( keyCode ) : string [ ] | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:280

Gets the shortcuts registered to the given key code.

Parameter Type Description keyCode string The serialized key code.

string [] | undefined

The list of shortcuts to call when the given keyCode is used. Undefined if no shortcuts exist.

getKeyCodesByShortcutName ( shortcutName ) : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:294

Gets the serialized key codes that the shortcut with the given name is registered under.

Parameter Type Description shortcutName string The name of the shortcut.

string []

An array with all the key codes the shortcut is registered under.

createSerializedKey ( keyCode , modifiers ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/shortcut_registry.ts:350

Creates the serialized key code that will be used in the key map.

Parameter Type Description keyCode number Number code representing the key. modifiers KeyCodes [] | null List of modifier key codes to be used with the key. All valid modifiers can be found in the ShortcutRegistry.modifierKeys .

string

The serialized key code for the given modifiers and key.