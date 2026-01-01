Class: Theme
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:30
Class for a theme.
Implements
ITheme
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|name
|Theme name.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|setBlockStyle
|Overrides or adds a style to the blockStyles map.
|setCategoryStyle
|Overrides or adds a style to the categoryStyles map.
|getComponentStyle
|Gets the style for a given Blockly UI component. If the style value is a string, we attempt to find the value of any named references.
|setComponentStyle
|Configure a specific Blockly UI component with a style value.
|setFontStyle
|Configure a theme's font style.
|setStartHats
|Configure a theme's start hats.
|defineTheme
|Define a new Blockly theme.
Constructors
Constructor
new Theme(
name,
opt_blockStyles?,
opt_categoryStyles?,
opt_componentStyles?
): Theme;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:56
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|Theme name.
opt_blockStyles?
|{ [
key:
string]:
Partial<
BlockStyle>; }
|A map from style names (strings) to objects with style attributes for blocks.
opt_categoryStyles?
|{ [
key:
string]:
CategoryStyle; }
|A map from style names (strings) to objects with style attributes for categories.
opt_componentStyles?
ComponentStyle
|A map of Blockly component names to style value.
Returns
Theme
Properties
name
name: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:57
Theme name.
Implementation of
ITheme.name
Methods
setBlockStyle()
setBlockStyle(blockStyleName, blockStyle): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:95
Overrides or adds a style to the blockStyles map.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
blockStyleName
string
|The name of the block style.
blockStyle
BlockStyle
|The block style.
Returns
void
setCategoryStyle()
setCategoryStyle(categoryStyleName, categoryStyle): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:105
Overrides or adds a style to the categoryStyles map.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryStyleName
string
|The name of the category style.
categoryStyle
CategoryStyle
|The category style.
Returns
void
getComponentStyle()
getComponentStyle(componentName): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:116
Gets the style for a given Blockly UI component. If the style value is a string, we attempt to find the value of any named references.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
componentName
string
|The name of the component.
Returns
string |
null
The style value.
setComponentStyle()
setComponentStyle(componentName, styleValue): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:136
Configure a specific Blockly UI component with a style value.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
componentName
string
|The name of the component.
styleValue
any
|The style value.
Returns
void
setFontStyle()
setFontStyle(fontStyle): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:145
Configure a theme's font style.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
fontStyle
FontStyle
|The font style.
Returns
void
setStartHats()
setStartHats(startHats): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:154
Configure a theme's start hats.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
startHats
boolean
|True if the theme enables start hats, false otherwise.
Returns
void
defineTheme()
static defineTheme(name, themeObj): Theme;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:165
Define a new Blockly theme.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of the theme.
themeObj
ITheme
|An object containing theme properties.
Returns
Theme
A new Blockly theme.