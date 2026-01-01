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Class: Theme

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:30

Class for a theme.

ITheme

Property Description name Theme name.

Method Description setBlockStyle Overrides or adds a style to the blockStyles map. setCategoryStyle Overrides or adds a style to the categoryStyles map. getComponentStyle Gets the style for a given Blockly UI component. If the style value is a string, we attempt to find the value of any named references. setComponentStyle Configure a specific Blockly UI component with a style value. setFontStyle Configure a theme's font style. setStartHats Configure a theme's start hats. defineTheme Define a new Blockly theme.

new Theme (

name ,

opt_blockStyles ? ,

opt_categoryStyles ? ,

opt_componentStyles ?

) : Theme ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:56

Parameter Type Description name string Theme name. opt_blockStyles? { [ key : string ]: Partial < BlockStyle >; } A map from style names (strings) to objects with style attributes for blocks. opt_categoryStyles? { [ key : string ]: CategoryStyle ; } A map from style names (strings) to objects with style attributes for categories. opt_componentStyles? ComponentStyle A map of Blockly component names to style value.

Theme

name : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:57

Theme name.

ITheme . name



setBlockStyle ( blockStyleName , blockStyle ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:95

Overrides or adds a style to the blockStyles map.

Parameter Type Description blockStyleName string The name of the block style. blockStyle BlockStyle The block style.

void

setCategoryStyle ( categoryStyleName , categoryStyle ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:105

Overrides or adds a style to the categoryStyles map.

Parameter Type Description categoryStyleName string The name of the category style. categoryStyle CategoryStyle The category style.

void

getComponentStyle ( componentName ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:116

Gets the style for a given Blockly UI component. If the style value is a string, we attempt to find the value of any named references.

Parameter Type Description componentName string The name of the component.

string | null

The style value.

setComponentStyle ( componentName , styleValue ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:136

Configure a specific Blockly UI component with a style value.

Parameter Type Description componentName string The name of the component. styleValue any The style value.

void

setFontStyle ( fontStyle ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:145

Configure a theme's font style.

Parameter Type Description fontStyle FontStyle The font style.

void

setStartHats ( startHats ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:154

Configure a theme's start hats.

Parameter Type Description startHats boolean True if the theme enables start hats, false otherwise.

void

static defineTheme ( name , themeObj ) : Theme ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/theme.ts:165

Define a new Blockly theme.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the theme. themeObj ITheme An object containing theme properties.

Theme

A new Blockly theme.