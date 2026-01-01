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Class: Toast

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:55

Class that allows for showing and dismissing temporary notifications.

Methods index

MethodDescription
showShows a toast notification.
createDomCreates the DOM representation of a toast.
hideDismiss a toast, e.g. in response to a user action.

Constructors

Constructor

new Toast(): Toast;

Returns

Toast

Methods

show()

static show(workspace, options): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:65

Shows a toast notification.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to show the toast on.
optionsToastOptionsConfiguration options for the toast message, duration, etc.

Returns

void

createDom()

protected static createDom(workspace, options): HTMLDivElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:89

Creates the DOM representation of a toast.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to inject the toast notification onto.
optionsToastOptionsConfiguration options for the toast.

Returns

HTMLDivElement

The root DOM element of the toast.

hide()

static hide(workspace, id?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:182

Dismiss a toast, e.g. in response to a user action.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to dismiss a toast in.
id?stringThe toast ID, or undefined to clear any toast.

Returns

void