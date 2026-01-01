Class: Toast
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:55
Class that allows for showing and dismissing temporary notifications.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|show
|Shows a toast notification.
|createDom
|Creates the DOM representation of a toast.
|hide
|Dismiss a toast, e.g. in response to a user action.
Constructors
Constructor
new Toast(): Toast;
Returns
Toast
Methods
show()
static show(workspace, options): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:65
Shows a toast notification.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to show the toast on.
options
ToastOptions
|Configuration options for the toast message, duration, etc.
Returns
void
createDom()
protected static createDom(workspace, options): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:89
Creates the DOM representation of a toast.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to inject the toast notification onto.
options
ToastOptions
|Configuration options for the toast.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The root DOM element of the toast.
hide()
static hide(workspace, id?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:182
Dismiss a toast, e.g. in response to a user action.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to dismiss a toast in.
id?
string
|The toast ID, or undefined to clear any toast.
Returns
void