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Class: Toast

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:55

Class that allows for showing and dismissing temporary notifications.

Method Description show Shows a toast notification. createDom Creates the DOM representation of a toast. hide Dismiss a toast, e.g. in response to a user action.

new Toast ( ) : Toast ;



Toast

static show ( workspace , options ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:65

Shows a toast notification.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to show the toast on. options ToastOptions Configuration options for the toast message, duration, etc.

void

protected static createDom ( workspace , options ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:89

Creates the DOM representation of a toast.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to inject the toast notification onto. options ToastOptions Configuration options for the toast.

HTMLDivElement

The root DOM element of the toast.

static hide ( workspace , id ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:182

Dismiss a toast, e.g. in response to a user action.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to dismiss a toast in. id? string The toast ID, or undefined to clear any toast.