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Class: Toolbox

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:56

Class for a Toolbox. Creates the toolbox's DOM.

Property Description wouldDelete_ Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted. id The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager. toolboxDef_ - HtmlDiv The HTML container for the toolbox. contentsDiv_ The HTML container for the contents of a toolbox. isVisible_ Whether the Toolbox is visible. width_ The width of the toolbox. height_ The height of the toolbox. RTL - contents Map from ID to the corresponding toolbox item. toolboxPosition - selectedItem_ The currently selected item. previouslySelectedItem_ The previously selected item. boundEvents_ Array holding info needed to unbind event handlers. Used for disposing. Ex: [[node, name, func], [node, name, func]]. workspace_ The workspace this toolbox is on.

Method Description wouldDelete Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit. onDragOver Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target. shouldPreventMove Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started. onShortcut Handles the given keyboard shortcut. init Initializes the toolbox createDom_ Creates the DOM for the toolbox. createContainer_ Creates the container div for the toolbox. createContentsContainer_ Creates the container for all the contents in the toolbox. attachEvents_ Adds event listeners to the toolbox container div. onClick_ Handles on click events for when the toolbox or toolbox items are clicked. onKeyDown_ Handles key down events for the toolbox. createFlyout_ Creates the flyout based on the toolbox layout. renderContents_ Adds all the toolbox items to the toolbox. addToolboxItem_ Adds an item to the toolbox. getToolboxItems Gets the items in the toolbox. getClientRect Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport. onDragEnter Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target. onDragExit Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target. onDrop Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here. updateWouldDelete_ Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state. updateCursorDeleteStyle_ Adds or removes the CSS style of the cursor over the toolbox based whether the block or bubble over it is expected to be deleted if dropped (using the internal this.wouldDelete_ property). getToolboxItemById Gets the toolbox item with the given ID. getWidth Gets the width of the toolbox. getHeight Gets the height of the toolbox. getFlyout Gets the toolbox flyout. getWorkspace Gets the workspace for the toolbox. getSelectedItem Gets the selected item. getPreviouslySelectedItem Gets the previously selected item. isHorizontal Gets whether or not the toolbox is horizontal. position Positions the toolbox based on whether it is a horizontal toolbox and whether the workspace is in rtl. clearSelection Unhighlights any previously selected item. refreshSelection Updates the flyout's content without closing it. Should be used in response to a change in one of the dynamic categories, such as variables or procedures. setVisible Shows or hides the toolbox. autoHide Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff. setSelectedItem Sets the given item as selected. No-op if the item is not selectable. shouldDeselectItem_ Decides whether the old item should be deselected. shouldSelectItem_ Decides whether the new item should be selected. deselectItem_ Deselects the given item, marks it as unselected, and updates aria state. selectItem_ Selects the given item, marks it selected, and updates aria state. selectItemByPosition Selects the toolbox item by its position in the list of toolbox items. updateFlyout_ Decides whether to hide or show the flyout depending on the selected item. dispose Disposes of this toolbox. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. getRootFocusableNode See IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode. getRestoredFocusableNode See IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode. getNestedTrees See IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees. lookUpFocusableNode See IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode. onTreeFocus See IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus. onTreeBlur See IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur. getNavigator Returns the Navigator instance to use to move between items in this toolbox.

new Toolbox ( workspace ) : Toolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:120

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace in which to create new blocks.

Toolbox

DeleteArea . constructor

protected wouldDelete_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32

Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.

DeleteArea . wouldDelete_

id : string = 'toolbox' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:69

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

IAutoHideable . id

DeleteArea . id

protected toolboxDef_ : ToolboxInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:70

HtmlDiv : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:74

The HTML container for the toolbox.

protected contentsDiv_ : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:77

The HTML container for the contents of a toolbox.

protected isVisible_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:80

Whether the Toolbox is visible.

protected width_ : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:83

The width of the toolbox.

protected height_ : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:86

The height of the toolbox.

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:87

protected contents : Map < string , IToolboxItem > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:93

Map from ID to the corresponding toolbox item.

toolboxPosition : Position ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:95

protected selectedItem_ :

| ISelectableToolboxItem

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:98

The currently selected item.

protected previouslySelectedItem_ :

| ISelectableToolboxItem

| null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:101

The previously selected item.

protected boundEvents_ : Data [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:108

Array holding info needed to unbind event handlers. Used for disposing. Ex: [[node, name, func], [node, name, func]].

protected readonly workspace_ : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:111

The workspace this toolbox is on.

wouldDelete ( element ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Parameter Type Description element IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.

DeleteArea . wouldDelete

onDragOver ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:52

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

DeleteArea . onDragOver

shouldPreventMove ( _dragElement ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.

DeleteArea . shouldPreventMove

onShortcut ( _shortcut ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:146

Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

Parameter Type Description _shortcut KeyboardShortcut The shortcut to be handled.

boolean

True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.

IKeyboardAccessible . onShortcut

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:151

Initializes the toolbox

void

IToolbox . init

protected createDom_ ( workspace ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:190

Creates the DOM for the toolbox.

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace this toolbox is on.

HTMLDivElement

The HTML container for the toolbox.

protected createContainer_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:211

Creates the container div for the toolbox.

HTMLDivElement

The HTML container for the toolbox.

protected createContentsContainer_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:224

Creates the container for all the contents in the toolbox.

HTMLDivElement

The HTML container for the toolbox contents.

protected attachEvents_ ( container , contentsContainer ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:240

Adds event listeners to the toolbox container div.

Parameter Type Description container HTMLDivElement The HTML container for the toolbox. contentsContainer HTMLDivElement The HTML container for the contents of the toolbox.

void

protected onClick_ ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:279

Handles on click events for when the toolbox or toolbox items are clicked.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Click event to handle.

void

protected onKeyDown_ ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:316

Handles key down events for the toolbox.

Parameter Type Description e KeyboardEvent The key down event.

void

protected createFlyout_ ( ) : IFlyout ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:344

Creates the flyout based on the toolbox layout.

IFlyout

The flyout for the toolbox.

If missing a require for Blockly.HorizontalFlyout , Blockly.VerticalFlyout , and no flyout plugin is specified.

protected renderContents_ ( toolboxDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:388

Adds all the toolbox items to the toolbox.

Parameter Type Description toolboxDef ToolboxItemInfo [] Array holding objects containing information on the contents of the toolbox.

void

protected addToolboxItem_ ( toolboxItem ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:444

Adds an item to the toolbox.

Parameter Type Description toolboxItem IToolboxItem The item in the toolbox.

void

getToolboxItems ( ) : IToolboxItem [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:461

Gets the items in the toolbox.

IToolboxItem []

The list of items in the toolbox.

IToolbox . getToolboxItems

getClientRect ( ) : Rect | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:496

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

DeleteArea . getClientRect

onDragEnter ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:530

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

DeleteArea . onDragEnter

onDragExit ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:541

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

DeleteArea . onDragExit

onDrop ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:553

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

DeleteArea . onDrop

protected updateWouldDelete_ ( wouldDelete ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:564

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.

Parameter Type Description wouldDelete boolean The new value for the wouldDelete state.

void

DeleteArea . updateWouldDelete_

protected updateCursorDeleteStyle_ ( addStyle ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:585

Adds or removes the CSS style of the cursor over the toolbox based whether the block or bubble over it is expected to be deleted if dropped (using the internal this.wouldDelete_ property).

Parameter Type Description addStyle boolean Whether the style should be added or removed.

void

getToolboxItemById ( id ) : IToolboxItem | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:602

Gets the toolbox item with the given ID.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the toolbox item.

IToolboxItem | null

The toolbox item with the given ID, or null if no item exists.

getWidth ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:611

Gets the width of the toolbox.

number

The width of the toolbox.

IToolbox . getWidth

getHeight ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:620

Gets the height of the toolbox.

number

The width of the toolbox.

IToolbox . getHeight

getFlyout ( ) : IFlyout | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:629

Gets the toolbox flyout.

IFlyout | null

The toolbox flyout.

IToolbox . getFlyout

getWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:638

Gets the workspace for the toolbox.

WorkspaceSvg

The parent workspace for the toolbox.

IToolbox . getWorkspace

getSelectedItem ( ) :

| ISelectableToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:647

Gets the selected item.

| ISelectableToolboxItem | null

The selected item, or null if no item is currently selected.

IToolbox . getSelectedItem

getPreviouslySelectedItem ( ) :

| ISelectableToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:657

Gets the previously selected item.

| ISelectableToolboxItem | null

The previously selected item, or null if no item was previously selected.

isHorizontal ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:667

Gets whether or not the toolbox is horizontal.

boolean

True if the toolbox is horizontal, false if the toolbox is vertical.

IToolbox . isHorizontal

position ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:675

Positions the toolbox based on whether it is a horizontal toolbox and whether the workspace is in rtl.

void

IToolbox . position

clearSelection ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:741

Unhighlights any previously selected item.

void

IToolbox . clearSelection

refreshSelection ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:765

Updates the flyout's content without closing it. Should be used in response to a change in one of the dynamic categories, such as variables or procedures.

void

IToolbox . refreshSelection

setVisible ( isVisible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:780

Shows or hides the toolbox.

Parameter Type Description isVisible boolean True if toolbox should be visible.

void

IToolbox . setVisible

autoHide ( onlyClosePopups ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:800

Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.

Parameter Type Description onlyClosePopups boolean Whether only popups should be closed. Flyouts should not be closed if this is true.

void

IAutoHideable . autoHide

setSelectedItem ( newItem ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:812

Sets the given item as selected. No-op if the item is not selectable.

Parameter Type Description newItem IToolboxItem | null The toolbox item to select.

void

IToolbox . setSelectedItem

protected shouldDeselectItem_ ( oldItem , newItem ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:841

Decides whether the old item should be deselected.

Parameter Type Description oldItem | ISelectableToolboxItem | null The previously selected toolbox item. newItem | ISelectableToolboxItem | null The newly selected toolbox item.

boolean

True if the old item should be deselected, false otherwise.

protected shouldSelectItem_ ( oldItem , newItem ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:859

Decides whether the new item should be selected.

Parameter Type Description oldItem | ISelectableToolboxItem | null The previously selected toolbox item. newItem | ISelectableToolboxItem | null The newly selected toolbox item.

boolean

True if the new item should be selected, false otherwise.

protected deselectItem_ ( item ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:873

Deselects the given item, marks it as unselected, and updates aria state.

Parameter Type Description item ISelectableToolboxItem The previously selected toolbox item which should be deselected.

void

protected selectItem_ ( oldItem , newItem ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:890

Selects the given item, marks it selected, and updates aria state.

Parameter Type Description oldItem | ISelectableToolboxItem | null The previously selected toolbox item. newItem ISelectableToolboxItem The newly selected toolbox item.

void

selectItemByPosition ( position ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:909

Selects the toolbox item by its position in the list of toolbox items.

Parameter Type Description position number The position of the item to select.

void

IToolbox . selectItemByPosition

protected updateFlyout_ ( oldItem , newItem ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:922

Decides whether to hide or show the flyout depending on the selected item.

Parameter Type Description oldItem | ISelectableToolboxItem | null The previously selected toolbox item. newItem | ISelectableToolboxItem | null The newly selected toolbox item.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:982

Disposes of this toolbox.

void

IToolbox . dispose

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1002

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1008

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1013

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1016

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1019

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

IFocusableNode . canBeFocused

getRootFocusableNode ( ) : IFocusableNode ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1024

See IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode.

IFocusableNode

IToolbox . getRootFocusableNode

getRestoredFocusableNode ( previousNode ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1029

See IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode.

Parameter Type previousNode IFocusableNode | null

IFocusableNode | null

IToolbox . getRestoredFocusableNode

getNestedTrees ( ) : IFocusableTree [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1041

See IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees.

IFocusableTree []

IToolbox . getNestedTrees

lookUpFocusableNode ( id ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1046

See IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode.

Parameter Type id string

IFocusableNode | null

IToolbox . lookUpFocusableNode

onTreeFocus ( node , _previousTree ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1051

See IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus.

Parameter Type node IFocusableNode _previousTree IFocusableTree | null

void

IToolbox . onTreeFocus

onTreeBlur ( nextTree ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1069

See IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur.

Parameter Type nextTree IFocusableTree | null

void

IToolbox . onTreeBlur

getNavigator ( ) : ToolboxNavigator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox.ts:1081

Returns the Navigator instance to use to move between items in this toolbox.

ToolboxNavigator