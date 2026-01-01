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Class: ToolboxCategory

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:38

Class for a category in a toolbox.

Property Description registrationName Name used for registering a toolbox category. nestedPadding The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level. borderWidth The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category. defaultBackgroundColour The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected. toolboxItemDef_ - name_ The name that will be displayed on the category. colour_ The colour of the category. htmlDiv_ The HTML container for the category. rowDiv_ The HTML element for the category row. rowContents_ The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row. iconDom_ The HTML element for the toolbox icon. labelDom_ The HTML element for the toolbox label. cssConfig_ - isHidden_ True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise. isDisabled_ True if this category is disabled, false otherwise. flyoutItems_ The flyout items for this category. id_ - parent_ - level_ - workspace_ - parentToolbox_ The toolbox this category belongs to.

Method Description init Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed. makeDefaultCssConfig_ Creates an object holding the default classes for a category. parseContents_ Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout. parseCategoryDef_ Parses the non-contents parts of the category def. createDom_ Creates the DOM for the category. createContainer_ Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories. createRowContainer_ Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div. createRowContentsContainer_ Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none. createIconDom_ Creates the span that holds the category icon. createLabelDom_ Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes. refreshTheme Updates the colour for this category. addColourBorder_ Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category. getColour_ Gets either the colour or the style for a category. getClickTarget Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem. openIcon_ Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon. closeIcon_ Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon. setVisible_ Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded. hide Hide the category. show Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded. isVisible Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false. allAncestorsExpanded_ Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded. isSelectable Whether the toolbox item is selectable. onClick Handles when the toolbox item is clicked. setSelected Sets the current category as selected. setDisabled Sets whether the category is disabled. getName Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events. getParent Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested. getDiv Gets the div for the toolbox item. onNodeFocus Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected. getContents Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout. updateFlyoutContents Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called. dispose Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default. getId Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item. isCollapsible Whether the toolbox item is collapsible. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. getParentToolbox Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

new ToolboxCategory (

categoryDef ,

parentToolbox ,

opt_parent ?

) : ToolboxCategory ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:98

Parameter Type Description categoryDef CategoryInfo The information needed to create a category in the toolbox. parentToolbox IToolbox The parent toolbox for the category. opt_parent? ICollapsibleToolboxItem The parent category or null if the category does not have a parent.

ToolboxCategory

ToolboxItem . constructor

static registrationName : string = 'category' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:43

Name used for registering a toolbox category.

static nestedPadding : number = 19 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:46

The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level.

static borderWidth : number = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:49

The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category.

static defaultBackgroundColour : string = '#57e' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:55

The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected.

toolboxItemDef_ : CategoryInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:58

ToolboxSeparator . toolboxItemDef_

protected name_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:61

The name that will be displayed on the category.

protected colour_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:64

The colour of the category.

protected htmlDiv_ : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:67

The HTML container for the category.

protected rowDiv_ : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:70

The HTML element for the category row.

protected rowContents_ : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:73

The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row.

protected iconDom_ : Element | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:76

The HTML element for the toolbox icon.

protected labelDom_ : Element | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:79

The HTML element for the toolbox label.

protected cssConfig_ : CssConfig ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:80

protected isHidden_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:83

True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise.

protected isDisabled_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:86

True if this category is disabled, false otherwise.

protected flyoutItems_ :

| string

| FlyoutItemInfoArray = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:89

The flyout items for this category.

protected id_ : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:26

ToolboxItem . id_

protected parent_ :

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:27

ToolboxItem . parent_

protected level_ : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:28

ToolboxItem . level_

protected workspace_ : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:30

ToolboxItem . workspace_

protected readonly parentToolbox_ : IToolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:32

The toolbox this category belongs to.

ToolboxItem . parentToolbox_

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:116

Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.

void

ISelectableToolboxItem . init

ToolboxItem . init

protected makeDefaultCssConfig_ ( ) : CssConfig ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:131

Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.

CssConfig

The configuration object holding all the CSS classes for a category.

protected parseContents_ ( categoryDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:151

Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.

Parameter Type Description categoryDef CategoryInfo The information needed to create a category.

void

protected parseCategoryDef_ ( categoryDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:173

Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.

Parameter Type Description categoryDef CategoryInfo The information needed to create a category.

void

protected createDom_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:190

Creates the DOM for the category.

HTMLDivElement

The parent element for the category.

protected createContainer_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:226

Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.

HTMLDivElement

The div that holds the icon and the label.

protected createRowContainer_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:245

Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.

HTMLDivElement

The div that holds the contents container.

protected createRowContentsContainer_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:268

Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.

HTMLDivElement

The div that holds the icon and the label.

protected createIconDom_ ( ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:282

Creates the span that holds the category icon.

Element

The span that holds the category icon.

protected createLabelDom_ ( name ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:302

Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the category.

Element

The span that holds the category label.

refreshTheme ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:314

Updates the colour for this category.

void

protected addColourBorder_ ( colour ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:324

Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.

Parameter Type Description colour string The category colour.

void

protected getColour_ ( categoryDef ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:342

Gets either the colour or the style for a category.

Parameter Type Description categoryDef CategoryInfo The object holding information on the category.

string

The hex colour for the category.

getClickTarget ( ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:400

Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.

Element

The HTML element that receives clicks.

ISelectableToolboxItem . getClickTarget

ToolboxItem . getClickTarget

protected openIcon_ ( iconDiv ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:444

Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.

Parameter Type Description iconDiv Element | null The div that holds the icon.

void

protected closeIcon_ ( iconDiv ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:463

Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.

Parameter Type Description iconDiv Element | null The div that holds the icon.

void

setVisible_ ( isVisible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:483

Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.

Parameter Type Description isVisible boolean True if category should be visible.

void

ISelectableToolboxItem . setVisible_

ToolboxItem . setVisible_

hide ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:493

Hide the category.

void

show ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:501

Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.

void

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:512

Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.

boolean

True if the category is visible, false otherwise.

protected allAncestorsExpanded_ ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:522

Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.

boolean

True only if every ancestor is expanded

isSelectable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:534

Whether the toolbox item is selectable.

boolean

True if the toolbox item can be selected.

ISelectableToolboxItem . isSelectable

ToolboxItem . isSelectable

onClick ( _e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:543

Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.

Parameter Type Description _e Event Click event to handle.

void

ISelectableToolboxItem . onClick

setSelected ( isSelected ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:551

Sets the current category as selected.

Parameter Type Description isSelected boolean True if this category is selected, false otherwise.

void

ISelectableToolboxItem . setSelected

setDisabled ( isDisabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:578

Sets whether the category is disabled.

Parameter Type Description isDisabled boolean True to disable the category, false otherwise.

void

getName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:593

Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.

string

The name of the toolbox item.

ISelectableToolboxItem . getName

getParent ( ) :

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:597

Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem | null

The parent toolbox item, or null if this toolbox item is not nested.

ISelectableToolboxItem . getParent

ToolboxItem . getParent

getDiv ( ) : HTMLDivElement | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:601

Gets the div for the toolbox item.

HTMLDivElement | null

The div for the toolbox item.

ISelectableToolboxItem . getDiv

ToolboxItem . getDiv

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:609

Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.

void

ISelectableToolboxItem . onNodeFocus

ToolboxItem . onNodeFocus

getContents ( ) :

| string

| FlyoutItemInfoArray ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:622

Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.

| string | FlyoutItemInfoArray

The definition of items to be displayed in the flyout.

ISelectableToolboxItem . getContents

updateFlyoutContents ( contents ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:634

Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.

Parameter Type Description contents | string | FlyoutDefinition The contents to be displayed in the flyout. A string can be supplied to create a dynamic category.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:665

Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.

void

ISelectableToolboxItem . dispose

ToolboxItem . dispose

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:100

Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.

string

The ID for the toolbox item.

ISelectableToolboxItem . getId

ToolboxItem . getId

isCollapsible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:138

Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.

boolean

True if the toolbox item is collapsible.

ISelectableToolboxItem . isCollapsible

ToolboxItem . isCollapsible

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:154

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

ISelectableToolboxItem . getFocusableElement

ToolboxItem . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:166

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

ISelectableToolboxItem . getFocusableTree

ToolboxItem . getFocusableTree

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:181

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

ISelectableToolboxItem . onNodeBlur

ToolboxItem . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:184

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

ISelectableToolboxItem . canBeFocused

ToolboxItem . canBeFocused

getParentToolbox ( ) : IToolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:191

Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

IToolbox

ISelectableToolboxItem . getParentToolbox