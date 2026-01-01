Class: ToolboxCategory
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:38
Class for a category in a toolbox.
Extends
Extended by
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|registrationName
|Name used for registering a toolbox category.
|nestedPadding
|The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level.
|borderWidth
|The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category.
|defaultBackgroundColour
|The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected.
|toolboxItemDef_
|-
|name_
|The name that will be displayed on the category.
|colour_
|The colour of the category.
|htmlDiv_
|The HTML container for the category.
|rowDiv_
|The HTML element for the category row.
|rowContents_
|The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row.
|iconDom_
|The HTML element for the toolbox icon.
|labelDom_
|The HTML element for the toolbox label.
|cssConfig_
|-
|isHidden_
|True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise.
|isDisabled_
|True if this category is disabled, false otherwise.
|flyoutItems_
|The flyout items for this category.
|id_
|-
|parent_
|-
|level_
|-
|workspace_
|-
|parentToolbox_
|The toolbox this category belongs to.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|init
|Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.
|makeDefaultCssConfig_
|Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.
|parseContents_
|Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.
|parseCategoryDef_
|Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.
|createDom_
|Creates the DOM for the category.
|createContainer_
|Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.
|createRowContainer_
|Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.
|createRowContentsContainer_
|Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.
|createIconDom_
|Creates the span that holds the category icon.
|createLabelDom_
|Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.
|refreshTheme
|Updates the colour for this category.
|addColourBorder_
|Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.
|getColour_
|Gets either the colour or the style for a category.
|getClickTarget
|Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.
|openIcon_
|Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.
|closeIcon_
|Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.
|setVisible_
|Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.
|hide
|Hide the category.
|show
|Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.
|isVisible
|Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.
|allAncestorsExpanded_
|Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.
|isSelectable
|Whether the toolbox item is selectable.
|onClick
|Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.
|setSelected
|Sets the current category as selected.
|setDisabled
|Sets whether the category is disabled.
|getName
|Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.
|getParent
|Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.
|getDiv
|Gets the div for the toolbox item.
|onNodeFocus
|Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.
|getContents
|Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.
|updateFlyoutContents
|Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.
|dispose
|Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.
|getId
|Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.
|isCollapsible
|Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.
|getFocusableElement
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
|getFocusableTree
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
|onNodeBlur
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
|canBeFocused
|See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
|getParentToolbox
|Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.
Constructors
Constructor
new ToolboxCategory(
categoryDef,
parentToolbox,
opt_parent?
): ToolboxCategory;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:98
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryDef
CategoryInfo
|The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.
parentToolbox
IToolbox
|The parent toolbox for the category.
opt_parent?
ICollapsibleToolboxItem
|The parent category or null if the category does not have a parent.
Returns
ToolboxCategory
Overrides
Properties
registrationName
static registrationName: string = 'category';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:43
Name used for registering a toolbox category.
nestedPadding
static nestedPadding: number = 19;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:46
The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level.
borderWidth
static borderWidth: number = 8;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:49
The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category.
defaultBackgroundColour
static defaultBackgroundColour: string = '#57e';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:55
The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected.
toolboxItemDef_
toolboxItemDef_: CategoryInfo;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:58
Overrides
ToolboxSeparator.
toolboxItemDef_
name_
protected name_: string = '';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:61
The name that will be displayed on the category.
colour_
protected colour_: string = '';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:64
The colour of the category.
htmlDiv_
protected htmlDiv_: HTMLDivElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:67
The HTML container for the category.
rowDiv_
protected rowDiv_: HTMLDivElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:70
The HTML element for the category row.
rowContents_
protected rowContents_: HTMLDivElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:73
The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row.
iconDom_
protected iconDom_: Element | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:76
The HTML element for the toolbox icon.
labelDom_
protected labelDom_: Element | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:79
The HTML element for the toolbox label.
cssConfig_
protected cssConfig_: CssConfig;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:80
isHidden_
protected isHidden_: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:83
True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise.
isDisabled_
protected isDisabled_: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:86
True if this category is disabled, false otherwise.
flyoutItems_
protected flyoutItems_:
| string
| FlyoutItemInfoArray = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:89
The flyout items for this category.
id_
protected id_: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:26
Inherited from
parent_
protected parent_:
| ICollapsibleToolboxItem
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:27
Inherited from
level_
protected level_: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:28
Inherited from
workspace_
protected workspace_: WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:30
Inherited from
parentToolbox_
protected readonly parentToolbox_: IToolbox;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:32
The toolbox this category belongs to.
Inherited from
Methods
init()
init(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:116
Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.
Returns
void
Implementation of
Overrides
makeDefaultCssConfig_()
protected makeDefaultCssConfig_(): CssConfig;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:131
Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.
Returns
The configuration object holding all the CSS classes for a category.
parseContents_()
protected parseContents_(categoryDef): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:151
Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryDef
CategoryInfo
|The information needed to create a category.
Returns
void
parseCategoryDef_()
protected parseCategoryDef_(categoryDef): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:173
Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryDef
CategoryInfo
|The information needed to create a category.
Returns
void
createDom_()
protected createDom_(): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:190
Creates the DOM for the category.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The parent element for the category.
createContainer_()
protected createContainer_(): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:226
Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The div that holds the icon and the label.
createRowContainer_()
protected createRowContainer_(): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:245
Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The div that holds the contents container.
createRowContentsContainer_()
protected createRowContentsContainer_(): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:268
Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The div that holds the icon and the label.
createIconDom_()
protected createIconDom_(): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:282
Creates the span that holds the category icon.
Returns
Element
The span that holds the category icon.
createLabelDom_()
protected createLabelDom_(name): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:302
Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of the category.
Returns
Element
The span that holds the category label.
refreshTheme()
refreshTheme(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:314
Updates the colour for this category.
Returns
void
addColourBorder_()
protected addColourBorder_(colour): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:324
Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
colour
string
|The category colour.
Returns
void
getColour_()
protected getColour_(categoryDef): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:342
Gets either the colour or the style for a category.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryDef
CategoryInfo
|The object holding information on the category.
Returns
string
The hex colour for the category.
getClickTarget()
getClickTarget(): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:400
Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.
Returns
Element
The HTML element that receives clicks.
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
getClickTarget
Overrides
openIcon_()
protected openIcon_(iconDiv): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:444
Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
iconDiv
Element |
null
|The div that holds the icon.
Returns
void
closeIcon_()
protected closeIcon_(iconDiv): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:463
Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
iconDiv
Element |
null
|The div that holds the icon.
Returns
void
setVisible_()
setVisible_(isVisible): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:483
Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
isVisible
boolean
|True if category should be visible.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
setVisible_
Overrides
hide()
hide(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:493
Hide the category.
Returns
void
show()
show(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:501
Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.
Returns
void
isVisible()
isVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:512
Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.
Returns
boolean
True if the category is visible, false otherwise.
allAncestorsExpanded_()
protected allAncestorsExpanded_(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:522
Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.
Returns
boolean
True only if every ancestor is expanded
isSelectable()
isSelectable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:534
Whether the toolbox item is selectable.
Returns
boolean
True if the toolbox item can be selected.
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
isSelectable
Overrides
onClick()
onClick(_e): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:543
Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_e
Event
|Click event to handle.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
onClick
setSelected()
setSelected(isSelected): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:551
Sets the current category as selected.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|True if this category is selected, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
setSelected
setDisabled()
setDisabled(isDisabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:578
Sets whether the category is disabled.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|True to disable the category, false otherwise.
Returns
void
getName()
getName(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:593
Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.
Returns
string
The name of the toolbox item.
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
getName
getParent()
getParent():
| ICollapsibleToolboxItem
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:597
Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.
Returns
|
ICollapsibleToolboxItem
|
null
The parent toolbox item, or null if this toolbox item is not nested.
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
getParent
Overrides
getDiv()
getDiv(): HTMLDivElement | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:601
Gets the div for the toolbox item.
Returns
HTMLDivElement |
null
The div for the toolbox item.
Implementation of
Overrides
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:609
Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
onNodeFocus
Overrides
getContents()
getContents():
| string
| FlyoutItemInfoArray;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:622
Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.
Returns
|
string
|
FlyoutItemInfoArray
The definition of items to be displayed in the flyout.
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
getContents
updateFlyoutContents()
updateFlyoutContents(contents): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:634
Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
contents
||
string |
FlyoutDefinition
|The contents to be displayed in the flyout. A string can be supplied to create a dynamic category.
Returns
void
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:665
Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
dispose
Overrides
getId()
getId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:100
Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.
Returns
string
The ID for the toolbox item.
Implementation of
Inherited from
isCollapsible()
isCollapsible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:138
Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.
Returns
boolean
True if the toolbox item is collapsible.
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
isCollapsible
Inherited from
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:154
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
Returns
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
getFocusableElement
Inherited from
ToolboxItem.
getFocusableElement
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:166
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
getFocusableTree
Inherited from
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:181
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
onNodeBlur
Inherited from
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:184
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
canBeFocused
Inherited from
getParentToolbox()
getParentToolbox(): IToolbox;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:191
Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.
Returns
Implementation of
ISelectableToolboxItem.
getParentToolbox