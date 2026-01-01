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Class: ToolboxItem

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:25

Class for an item in the toolbox.

Property Description id_ - parent_ - level_ - toolboxItemDef_ - workspace_ - parentToolbox_ The toolbox this category belongs to.

Method Description init Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. getDiv Gets the div for the toolbox item. getClickTarget Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem. getId Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item. getParent Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested. isSelectable Whether the toolbox item is selectable. isCollapsible Whether the toolbox item is collapsible. dispose Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default. setVisible_ Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. getParentToolbox Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

new ToolboxItem (

toolboxItemDef ,

parentToolbox ,

opt_parent ?

) : ToolboxItem ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:40

Parameter Type Description toolboxItemDef ToolboxItemInfo The JSON defining the toolbox item. parentToolbox IToolbox The toolbox that holds the toolbox item. opt_parent? ICollapsibleToolboxItem The parent toolbox item or null if the category does not have a parent.

ToolboxItem

protected id_ : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:26

protected parent_ :

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:27

protected level_ : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:28

protected toolboxItemDef_ :

| ToolboxItemInfo

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:29

protected workspace_ : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:30

protected readonly parentToolbox_ : IToolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:32

The toolbox this category belongs to.

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:70

Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object.

void

IToolboxItem . init

getDiv ( ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:78

Gets the div for the toolbox item.

Element | null

The div for the toolbox item.

IToolboxItem . getDiv

getClickTarget ( ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:91

Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.

Element | null

The HTML element that receives clicks, or null if this item should not receive clicks.

IToolboxItem . getClickTarget

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:100

Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.

string

The ID for the toolbox item.

IToolboxItem . getId

getParent ( ) :

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:110

Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem | null

The parent toolbox item, or null if this toolbox item is not nested.

IToolboxItem . getParent

isSelectable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:129

Whether the toolbox item is selectable.

boolean

True if the toolbox item can be selected.

IToolboxItem . isSelectable

isCollapsible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:138

Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.

boolean

True if the toolbox item is collapsible.

IToolboxItem . isCollapsible

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:143

Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.

void

IToolboxItem . dispose

setVisible_ ( _isVisible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:151

Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.

Parameter Type Description _isVisible boolean True if category should be visible.

void

IToolboxItem . setVisible_

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:154

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IToolboxItem . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:166

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IToolboxItem . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:171

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IToolboxItem . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:181

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IToolboxItem . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:184

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

IToolboxItem . canBeFocused

getParentToolbox ( ) : IToolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:191

Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

IToolbox