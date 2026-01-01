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Class: ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:18

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a toolbox item.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given toolbox item. getParent Returns the parent of the given toolbox item. getNextSibling Returns the next sibling of the given toolbox item. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous sibling of the given toolbox item. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given toolbox item. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given toolbox item can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy ( ) : ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy ;



ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:25

Returns the first child of the given toolbox item.

Parameter Type Description current IToolboxItem The toolbox item to return the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

The child item of a collapsible toolbox item, otherwise null.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:39

Returns the parent of the given toolbox item.

Parameter Type Description current IToolboxItem The toolbox item to return the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent toolbox item of the given toolbox item, if any.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:49

Returns the next sibling of the given toolbox item.

Parameter Type Description current IToolboxItem The toolbox item to return the next sibling of.

IFocusableNode | null

The next toolbox item, or null.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:61

Returns the previous sibling of the given toolbox item.

Parameter Type Description current IToolboxItem The toolbox item to return the previous sibling of.

IFocusableNode | null

The previous toolbox item, or null.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:73

Returns the row ID of the given toolbox item.

Parameter Type Description current IToolboxItem The toolbox item to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given toolbox item.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:83

Returns whether or not the given toolbox item can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current IToolboxItem The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given toolbox item can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is IToolboxItem ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:100

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is IToolboxItem

True if the object is an IToolboxItem.