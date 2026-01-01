Class: ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:18
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a toolbox item.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns the first child of the given toolbox item.
|getParent
|Returns the parent of the given toolbox item.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the next sibling of the given toolbox item.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the previous sibling of the given toolbox item.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given toolbox item.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given toolbox item can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy(): ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy;
Returns
ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:25
Returns the first child of the given toolbox item.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
IToolboxItem
|The toolbox item to return the first child of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The child item of a collapsible toolbox item, otherwise null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:39
Returns the parent of the given toolbox item.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
IToolboxItem
|The toolbox item to return the parent of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The parent toolbox item of the given toolbox item, if any.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:49
Returns the next sibling of the given toolbox item.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
IToolboxItem
|The toolbox item to return the next sibling of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The next toolbox item, or null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:61
Returns the previous sibling of the given toolbox item.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
IToolboxItem
|The toolbox item to return the previous sibling of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The previous toolbox item, or null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:73
Returns the row ID of the given toolbox item.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
IToolboxItem
|The toolbox item to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given toolbox item.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:83
Returns whether or not the given toolbox item can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
IToolboxItem
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given toolbox item can be focused.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is IToolboxItem;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/toolbox_item_navigation_policy.ts:100
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is IToolboxItem
True if the object is an IToolboxItem.