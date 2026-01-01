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Class: ToolboxNavigator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/toolbox_navigator.ts:19

Navigator that handles keyboard navigation within a toolbox.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
rulesMap from classes to a corresponding ruleset to handle navigation from instances of that class.
navigationLoopsWhether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end.
toolbox-

Methods index

MethodDescription
addNavigationPolicyAdds a navigation ruleset to this Navigator.
getFirstChildReturns the first child of the given object instance, if any.
getParentReturns the parent of the given object instance, if any.
getNextSiblingReturns the next sibling of the given object instance, if any.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the previous sibling of the given object instance, if any.
setNavigationLoopsSets whether or not navigation should loop around when reaching the end of the workspace.
getNavigationLoopsReturns whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end of the workspace.
getNavigableItemsReturns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order.
getFirstNodeGet the first navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.
getLastNodeGet the last navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.
transitionAllowedDetermines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given node is navigable.
getSourceBlockFromNodeReturns the block that the given node is a child of.
getInNodeReturns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating in (right arrow) from a toolbox.
getOutNodeReturns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating out (left arrow) from a toolbox.
getNextNodeReturns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating next (down arrow) from a toolbox.
getPreviousNodeReturns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a toolbox.
getTopLevelItemsReturns a list of all toolbox items.

Constructors

Constructor

new ToolboxNavigator(toolbox): ToolboxNavigator;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/toolbox_navigator.ts:20

Parameters

ParameterType
toolboxIToolbox

Returns

ToolboxNavigator

Overrides

Navigator.constructor

Properties

rules

protected rules: RuleList<any>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:46

Map from classes to a corresponding ruleset to handle navigation from instances of that class.

Inherited from

Navigator.rules

protected navigationLoops: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:59

Whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end.

Inherited from

Navigator.navigationLoops

toolbox

protected toolbox: IToolbox;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/toolbox_navigator.ts:20

Methods

addNavigationPolicy()

addNavigationPolicy(policy): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:67

Adds a navigation ruleset to this Navigator.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
policyINavigationPolicy<any>A ruleset that determines where focus should move starting from an instance of its managed class.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Navigator.addNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:91

Returns the first child of the given object instance, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIFocusableNodeThe object to retrieve the first child of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The first child node of the given object, if any.

Inherited from

Navigator.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:106

Returns the parent of the given object instance, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIFocusableNodeThe object to retrieve the parent of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The parent node of the given object, if any.

Inherited from

Navigator.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:119

Returns the next sibling of the given object instance, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIFocusableNodeThe object to retrieve the next sibling node of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The next sibling node of the given object, if any.

Inherited from

Navigator.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:134

Returns the previous sibling of the given object instance, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIFocusableNodeThe object to retrieve the previous sibling node of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The previous sibling node of the given object, if any.

Inherited from

Navigator.getPreviousSibling

setNavigationLoops()

setNavigationLoops(loops): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:327

Sets whether or not navigation should loop around when reaching the end of the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
loopsbooleanTrue if navigation should loop around, otherwise false.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Navigator.setNavigationLoops

getNavigationLoops()

getNavigationLoops(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:335

Returns whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end of the workspace.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

Navigator.getNavigationLoops

getNavigableItems()

getNavigableItems(root?): IFocusableNode[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:350

Returns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order.

For a workspace these are its stacks and comments; for a toolbox its categories; for a flyout its blocks, buttons and labels.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rootIFocusableNode | undefinedThe root node of the tree to list, defaulting to the root of the currently focused tree.

Returns

IFocusableNode[]

The navigable top-level items, or an empty list if there is no tree to list.

Inherited from

Navigator.getNavigableItems

getFirstNode()

getFirstNode(): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:363

Get the first navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The first navigable node on the workspace, or null.

Inherited from

Navigator.getFirstNode

getLastNode()

getLastNode(): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:375

Get the last navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The last navigable node on the workspace, or null.

Inherited from

Navigator.getLastNode

transitionAllowed()

protected transitionAllowed(
   current, 
   candidate, 
   direction
): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:391

Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentIFocusableNodeThe starting node for proposed navigation.
candidateIFocusableNodeThe proposed destination node.
directionNavigationDirectionThe direction in which the user is navigating.

Returns

boolean

True if navigation should be allowed to proceed, or false to find a different candidate.

Inherited from

Navigator.transitionAllowed

isNavigable()

protected isNavigable(node): boolean | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:504

Returns whether or not the given node is navigable.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
nodeIFocusableNodeA focusable node to check the navigability of.

Returns

boolean | undefined

True if the node is navigable, otherwise false.

Inherited from

Navigator.isNavigable

getSourceBlockFromNode()

getSourceBlockFromNode(node): BlockSvg | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/navigator.ts:513

Returns the block that the given node is a child of.

Parameters

ParameterType
nodeIFocusableNode | null

Returns

BlockSvg | null

The parent block of the node if any, otherwise null.

Inherited from

Navigator.getSourceBlockFromNode

getInNode()

getInNode(node?, bypassAdjustments?): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/toolbox_navigator.ts:33

Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating in (right arrow) from a toolbox.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
nodeIFocusableNode | null...The toolbox item to navigate relative to.
bypassAdjustmentsbooleanfalseTrue to skip adjusting navigation based on the toolbox's layout; false (default) to take it into account.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Overrides

Navigator.getInNode

getOutNode()

getOutNode(node?, bypassAdjustments?): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/toolbox_navigator.ts:75

Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating out (left arrow) from a toolbox.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
node?IFocusableNode | nullundefinedThe toolbox item to navigate relative to.
bypassAdjustments?booleanfalseTrue to skip adjusting navigation based on the toolbox's layout; false (default) to take it into account.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Overrides

Navigator.getOutNode

getNextNode()

getNextNode(node?, bypassAdjustments?): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/toolbox_navigator.ts:101

Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating next (down arrow) from a toolbox.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
node?IFocusableNode | nullundefinedThe toolbox item to navigate relative to.
bypassAdjustments?booleanfalseTrue to skip adjusting navigation based on the toolbox's layout; false (default) to take it into account.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Overrides

Navigator.getNextNode

getPreviousNode()

getPreviousNode(node?, bypassAdjustments?): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/toolbox_navigator.ts:126

Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a toolbox.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
node?IFocusableNode | nullundefinedThe toolbox item to navigate relative to.
bypassAdjustments?booleanfalseTrue to skip adjusting navigation based on the toolbox's layout; false (default) to take it into account.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Overrides

Navigator.getPreviousNode

getTopLevelItems()

protected getTopLevelItems(): IFocusableNode[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigators/toolbox_navigator.ts:146

Returns a list of all toolbox items.

Returns

IFocusableNode[]

Overrides

Navigator.getTopLevelItems