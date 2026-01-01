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Class: ToolboxSeparator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:26

Class for a toolbox separator. This is the thin visual line that appears on the toolbox. This item is not interactable.

Property Description registrationName Name used for registering a toolbox separator. cssConfig_ All the CSS class names that are used to create a separator. id_ - parent_ - level_ - toolboxItemDef_ - workspace_ - parentToolbox_ The toolbox this category belongs to.

Method Description init Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. createDom_ Creates the DOM for a separator. getDiv Gets the div for the toolbox item. dispose Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default. canBeFocused Prevents separator toolbox items from gaining focus. getClickTarget Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem. getId Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item. getParent Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested. isSelectable Whether the toolbox item is selectable. isCollapsible Whether the toolbox item is collapsible. setVisible_ Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. getParentToolbox Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

new ToolboxSeparator ( separatorDef , toolbox ) : ToolboxSeparator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:39

Parameter Type Description separatorDef SeparatorInfo The information needed to create a separator. toolbox IToolbox The parent toolbox for the separator.

ToolboxSeparator

ToolboxItem . constructor

static registrationName : string = 'sep' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:28

Name used for registering a toolbox separator.

protected cssConfig_ : CssConfig ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:31

All the CSS class names that are used to create a separator.

protected id_ : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:26

ToolboxItem . id_

protected parent_ :

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:27

ToolboxItem . parent_

protected level_ : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:28

ToolboxItem . level_

protected toolboxItemDef_ :

| ToolboxItemInfo

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:29

ToolboxItem . toolboxItemDef_

protected workspace_ : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:30

ToolboxItem . workspace_

protected readonly parentToolbox_ : IToolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:32

The toolbox this category belongs to.

ToolboxItem . parentToolbox_

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:47

Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object.

void

ToolboxItem . init

protected createDom_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:56

Creates the DOM for a separator.

HTMLDivElement

The parent element for the separator.

getDiv ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:68

Gets the div for the toolbox item.

HTMLDivElement

The div for the toolbox item.

ToolboxItem . getDiv

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:72

Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.

void

ToolboxItem . dispose

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:79

Prevents separator toolbox items from gaining focus.

boolean

ToolboxItem . canBeFocused

getClickTarget ( ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:91

Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.

Element | null

The HTML element that receives clicks, or null if this item should not receive clicks.

ToolboxItem . getClickTarget

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:100

Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.

string

The ID for the toolbox item.

ToolboxItem . getId

getParent ( ) :

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:110

Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem | null

The parent toolbox item, or null if this toolbox item is not nested.

ToolboxItem . getParent

isSelectable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:129

Whether the toolbox item is selectable.

boolean

True if the toolbox item can be selected.

ToolboxItem . isSelectable

isCollapsible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:138

Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.

boolean

True if the toolbox item is collapsible.

ToolboxItem . isCollapsible

setVisible_ ( _isVisible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:151

Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.

Parameter Type Description _isVisible boolean True if category should be visible.

void

ToolboxItem . setVisible_

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:154

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

ToolboxItem . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:166

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

ToolboxItem . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:171

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

ToolboxItem . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:181

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

ToolboxItem . onNodeBlur

getParentToolbox ( ) : IToolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:191

Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

IToolbox