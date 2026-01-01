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Class: ToolboxSeparator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:26

Class for a toolbox separator. This is the thin visual line that appears on the toolbox. This item is not interactable.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
registrationNameName used for registering a toolbox separator.
cssConfig_All the CSS class names that are used to create a separator.
id_-
parent_-
level_-
toolboxItemDef_-
workspace_-
parentToolbox_The toolbox this category belongs to.

Methods index

MethodDescription
initInitializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object.
createDom_Creates the DOM for a separator.
getDivGets the div for the toolbox item.
disposeDispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.
canBeFocusedPrevents separator toolbox items from gaining focus.
getClickTargetGets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.
getIdGets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.
getParentGets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.
isSelectableWhether the toolbox item is selectable.
isCollapsibleWhether the toolbox item is collapsible.
setVisible_Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.
getFocusableElementSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
getFocusableTreeSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
onNodeFocusSee IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
onNodeBlurSee IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
getParentToolboxReturns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

Constructors

Constructor

new ToolboxSeparator(separatorDef, toolbox): ToolboxSeparator;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:39

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
separatorDefSeparatorInfoThe information needed to create a separator.
toolboxIToolboxThe parent toolbox for the separator.

Returns

ToolboxSeparator

Overrides

ToolboxItem.constructor

Properties

registrationName

static registrationName: string = 'sep';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:28

Name used for registering a toolbox separator.

cssConfig_

protected cssConfig_: CssConfig;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:31

All the CSS class names that are used to create a separator.

id_

protected id_: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:26

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.id_

parent_

protected parent_: 
  | ICollapsibleToolboxItem
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:27

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.parent_

level_

protected level_: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:28

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.level_

toolboxItemDef_

protected toolboxItemDef_: 
  | ToolboxItemInfo
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:29

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.toolboxItemDef_

workspace_

protected workspace_: WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:30

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.workspace_

parentToolbox_

protected readonly parentToolbox_: IToolbox;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:32

The toolbox this category belongs to.

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.parentToolbox_

Methods

init()

init(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:47

Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object.

Returns

void

Overrides

ToolboxItem.init

createDom_()

protected createDom_(): HTMLDivElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:56

Creates the DOM for a separator.

Returns

HTMLDivElement

The parent element for the separator.

getDiv()

getDiv(): HTMLDivElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:68

Gets the div for the toolbox item.

Returns

HTMLDivElement

The div for the toolbox item.

Overrides

ToolboxItem.getDiv

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:72

Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.

Returns

void

Overrides

ToolboxItem.dispose

canBeFocused()

canBeFocused(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/separator.ts:79

Prevents separator toolbox items from gaining focus.

Returns

boolean

Overrides

ToolboxItem.canBeFocused

getClickTarget()

getClickTarget(): Element | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:91

Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.

Returns

Element | null

The HTML element that receives clicks, or null if this item should not receive clicks.

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.getClickTarget

getId()

getId(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:100

Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.

Returns

string

The ID for the toolbox item.

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.getId

getParent()

getParent(): 
  | ICollapsibleToolboxItem
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:110

Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.

Returns

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem | null

The parent toolbox item, or null if this toolbox item is not nested.

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.getParent

isSelectable()

isSelectable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:129

Whether the toolbox item is selectable.

Returns

boolean

True if the toolbox item can be selected.

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.isSelectable

isCollapsible()

isCollapsible(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:138

Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.

Returns

boolean

True if the toolbox item is collapsible.

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.isCollapsible

setVisible_()

setVisible_(_isVisible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:151

Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_isVisiblebooleanTrue if category should be visible.

Returns

void

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.setVisible_

getFocusableElement()

getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:154

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

Returns

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree()

getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:166

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

Returns

IFocusableTree

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus()

onNodeFocus(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:171

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

Returns

void

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur()

onNodeBlur(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:181

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

Returns

void

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.onNodeBlur

getParentToolbox()

getParentToolbox(): IToolbox;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:191

Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

Returns

IToolbox

Inherited from

ToolboxItem.getParentToolbox