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Class: Trashcan

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:50

Class for a trash can.

Property Description wouldDelete_ Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted. id The id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager. isLidOpen Current open/close state of the lid.

Method Description wouldDelete Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit. updateWouldDelete_ Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state. onDragEnter Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target. shouldPreventMove Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started. createDom Create the trash can elements. init Initializes the trash can. dispose Dispose of this trash can. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks. contentsIsOpen Returns true if the trashcan contents-flyout is currently open. openFlyout Opens the trashcan flyout. closeFlyout Closes the trashcan flyout. autoHide Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff. emptyContents Empties the trashcan's contents. If the contents-flyout is currently open it will be closed. position Positions the trashcan. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at. getBoundingRectangle Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div. getClientRect Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport. onDragOver Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target. onDragExit Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target. onDrop Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here. closeLid Flip the lid shut. Called externally after a drag. click Inspect the contents of the trash.

new Trashcan ( workspace ) : Trashcan ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:96

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to sit in.

Trashcan

DeleteArea . constructor

protected wouldDelete_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:32

Whether the last block or bubble dragged over this delete area would be deleted if dropped on this component. This property is not updated after the block or bubble is deleted.

DeleteArea . wouldDelete_

id : string = 'trashcan' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:58

The id for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

IComponent . id

DeleteArea . id

isLidOpen : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:81

Current open/close state of the lid.

wouldDelete ( element ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:59

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Parameter Type Description element IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.

DeleteArea . wouldDelete

protected updateWouldDelete_ ( wouldDelete ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/delete_area.ts:78

Updates the internal wouldDelete_ state.

Parameter Type Description wouldDelete boolean The new value for the wouldDelete state.

void

DeleteArea . updateWouldDelete_

onDragEnter ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:42

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

DeleteArea . onDragEnter

shouldPreventMove ( _dragElement ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/drag_target.ts:94

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.

DeleteArea . shouldPreventMove

createDom ( ) : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:137

Create the trash can elements.

SVGElement

The trash can's SVG group.

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:263

Initializes the trash can.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:288

Dispose of this trash can. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

void

contentsIsOpen ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:311

Returns true if the trashcan contents-flyout is currently open.

boolean

True if the trashcan contents-flyout is currently open.

openFlyout ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:316

Opens the trashcan flyout.

void

closeFlyout ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:342

Closes the trashcan flyout.

void

autoHide ( onlyClosePopups ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:358

Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.

Parameter Type Description onlyClosePopups boolean Whether only popups should be closed. Flyouts should not be closed if this is true.

void

IAutoHideable . autoHide

emptyContents ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:370

Empties the trashcan's contents. If the contents-flyout is currently open it will be closed.

void

position ( metrics , savedPositions ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:393

Positions the trashcan. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.

Parameter Type Description metrics UiMetrics The workspace metrics. savedPositions Rect [] List of rectangles that are already on the workspace.

void

IPositionable . position

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:443

Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

Rect | null

The UI elements's bounding box. Null if bounding box should be ignored by other UI elements.

IPositionable . getBoundingRectangle

getClientRect ( ) : Rect | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:456

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

DeleteArea . getClientRect

onDragOver ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:475

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

DeleteArea . onDragOver

onDragExit ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:486

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

DeleteArea . onDragExit

onDrop ( _dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:498

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameter Type Description _dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

DeleteArea . onDrop

closeLid ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:522

Flip the lid shut. Called externally after a drag.

void

click ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/trashcan.ts:527

Inspect the contents of the trash.