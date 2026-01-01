Class: UnattachedFieldError
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1647
Represents an error where the field is trying to access its block or information about its block before it has actually been attached to said block.
Extends
Error
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|name
|-
|message
|-
|stack
|-
Properties
name
name: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074
Inherited from
Error.name
message
message: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075
Inherited from
Error.message
stack?
optional stack?: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076
Inherited from
Error.stack