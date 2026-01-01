On this page

Class: UnattachedFieldError

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1647

Represents an error where the field is trying to access its block or information about its block before it has actually been attached to said block.

Error

Property Description name - message - stack -

name : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Error . name



message : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Error . message



optional stack ? : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076