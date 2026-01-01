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Class: UnattachedFieldError

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1647

Represents an error where the field is trying to access its block or information about its block before it has actually been attached to said block.

Extends

  • Error

Properties index

PropertyDescription
name-
message-
stack-

Properties

name

name: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Inherited from

Error.name

message

message: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Inherited from

Error.message

stack?

optional stack?: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076

Inherited from

Error.stack