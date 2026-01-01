Class: VariableMap
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:30
Class for a variable map. This contains a dictionary data structure with variable types as keys and lists of variables as values. The list of variables are the type indicated by the key.
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|workspace
|The workspace this map belongs to.
|potentialMap
|True if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|clear
|Clear the variable map. Fires events for every deletion.
|renameVariable
|Rename the given variable by updating its name in the variable map.
|changeVariableType
|-
|createVariable
|Create a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID.
|addVariable
|Adds the given variable to this variable map.
|deleteVariable
|Delete a variable and all of its uses without confirmation.
|getVariable
|Find the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found.
|getVariableById
|Find the variable by the given ID and return it. Return null if not found.
|getVariablesOfType
|Get a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type.
|getTypes
|Returns a list of unique types of variables in this variable map.
|getAllVariables
|Return all variables of all types.
Constructors
Constructor
new VariableMap(workspace, potentialMap?): VariableMap;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:48
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
workspace
Workspace
undefined
|The workspace this map belongs to.
potentialMap
boolean
false
|True if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.
Returns
VariableMap
Properties
workspace
workspace: Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:49
The workspace this map belongs to.
potentialMap
potentialMap: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:50
True if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.
Methods
clear()
clear(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:54
Clear the variable map. Fires events for every deletion.
Returns
void
Implementation of
renameVariable()
renameVariable(variable, newName): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:73
Rename the given variable by updating its name in the variable map.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
variable
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|Variable to rename.
newName
string
|New variable name.
Returns
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
The newly renamed variable.
Implementation of
changeVariableType()
changeVariableType(variable, newType): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:102
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
variable
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
newType
string
Returns
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
Implementation of
IVariableMap.
changeVariableType
createVariable()
createVariable(
name,
opt_type?,
opt_id?
): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:206
Create a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of the variable. This must be unique across variables and procedures.
opt_type?
string
|The type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type.
opt_id?
string
|The unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.
Returns
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
The newly created variable.
Implementation of
addVariable()
addVariable(variable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:261
Adds the given variable to this variable map.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
variable
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|The variable to add.
Returns
void
Implementation of
deleteVariable()
deleteVariable(variable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:278
Delete a variable and all of its uses without confirmation.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
variable
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|Variable to delete.
Returns
void
Implementation of
getVariable()
getVariable(name, opt_type?):
| IVariableModel<IVariableState>
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:319
Find the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name to check for.
opt_type?
string
|The type of the variable. If not provided it defaults to the empty string, which is a specific type.
Returns
|
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|
null
The variable with the given name, or null if it was not found.
Implementation of
getVariableById()
getVariableById(id):
| IVariableModel<IVariableState>
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:340
Find the variable by the given ID and return it. Return null if not found.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID to check for.
Returns
|
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
|
null
The variable with the given ID.
Implementation of
getVariablesOfType()
getVariablesOfType(type): IVariableModel<IVariableState>[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:357
Get a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
string |
null
|Type of the variables to find.
Returns
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>[]
The sought after variables of the passed in type. An empty array if none are found.
Implementation of
IVariableMap.
getVariablesOfType
getTypes()
getTypes(): string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:370
Returns a list of unique types of variables in this variable map.
Returns
string[]
A list of unique types of variables in this variable map.
Implementation of
getAllVariables()
getAllVariables(): IVariableModel<IVariableState>[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:379
Return all variables of all types.
Returns
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>[]
List of variable models.