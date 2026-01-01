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Class: VariableMap

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:30

Class for a variable map. This contains a dictionary data structure with variable types as keys and lists of variables as values. The list of variables are the type indicated by the key.

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceThe workspace this map belongs to.
potentialMapTrue if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.

Methods index

MethodDescription
clearClear the variable map. Fires events for every deletion.
renameVariableRename the given variable by updating its name in the variable map.
changeVariableType-
createVariableCreate a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID.
addVariableAdds the given variable to this variable map.
deleteVariableDelete a variable and all of its uses without confirmation.
getVariableFind the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found.
getVariableByIdFind the variable by the given ID and return it. Return null if not found.
getVariablesOfTypeGet a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type.
getTypesReturns a list of unique types of variables in this variable map.
getAllVariablesReturn all variables of all types.

Constructors

Constructor

new VariableMap(workspace, potentialMap?): VariableMap;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:48

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
workspaceWorkspaceundefinedThe workspace this map belongs to.
potentialMapbooleanfalseTrue if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.

Returns

VariableMap

Properties

workspace

workspace: Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:49

The workspace this map belongs to.

potentialMap

potentialMap: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:50

True if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.

Methods

clear()

clear(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:54

Clear the variable map. Fires events for every deletion.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IVariableMap.clear

renameVariable()

renameVariable(variable, newName): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:73

Rename the given variable by updating its name in the variable map.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
variableIVariableModel<IVariableState>Variable to rename.
newNamestringNew variable name.

Returns

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

The newly renamed variable.

Implementation of

IVariableMap.renameVariable

changeVariableType()

changeVariableType(variable, newType): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:102

Parameters

ParameterType
variableIVariableModel<IVariableState>
newTypestring

Returns

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

Implementation of

IVariableMap.changeVariableType

createVariable()

createVariable(
   name, 
   opt_type?, 
   opt_id?
): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:206

Create a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the variable. This must be unique across variables and procedures.
opt_type?stringThe type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type.
opt_id?stringThe unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.

Returns

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

The newly created variable.

Implementation of

IVariableMap.createVariable

addVariable()

addVariable(variable): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:261

Adds the given variable to this variable map.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
variableIVariableModel<IVariableState>The variable to add.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IVariableMap.addVariable

deleteVariable()

deleteVariable(variable): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:278

Delete a variable and all of its uses without confirmation.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
variableIVariableModel<IVariableState>Variable to delete.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IVariableMap.deleteVariable

getVariable()

getVariable(name, opt_type?): 
  | IVariableModel<IVariableState>
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:319

Find the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
namestringThe name to check for.
opt_type?stringThe type of the variable. If not provided it defaults to the empty string, which is a specific type.

Returns

| IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null

The variable with the given name, or null if it was not found.

Implementation of

IVariableMap.getVariable

getVariableById()

getVariableById(id): 
  | IVariableModel<IVariableState>
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:340

Find the variable by the given ID and return it. Return null if not found.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID to check for.

Returns

| IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null

The variable with the given ID.

Implementation of

IVariableMap.getVariableById

getVariablesOfType()

getVariablesOfType(type): IVariableModel<IVariableState>[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:357

Get a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typestring | nullType of the variables to find.

Returns

IVariableModel<IVariableState>[]

The sought after variables of the passed in type. An empty array if none are found.

Implementation of

IVariableMap.getVariablesOfType

getTypes()

getTypes(): string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:370

Returns a list of unique types of variables in this variable map.

Returns

string[]

A list of unique types of variables in this variable map.

Implementation of

IVariableMap.getTypes

getAllVariables()

getAllVariables(): IVariableModel<IVariableState>[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:379

Return all variables of all types.

Returns

IVariableModel<IVariableState>[]

List of variable models.

Implementation of

IVariableMap.getAllVariables