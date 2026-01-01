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Class: VariableMap

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:30

Class for a variable map. This contains a dictionary data structure with variable types as keys and lists of variables as values. The list of variables are the type indicated by the key.

Property Description workspace The workspace this map belongs to. potentialMap True if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.

Method Description clear Clear the variable map. Fires events for every deletion. renameVariable Rename the given variable by updating its name in the variable map. changeVariableType - createVariable Create a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID. addVariable Adds the given variable to this variable map. deleteVariable Delete a variable and all of its uses without confirmation. getVariable Find the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found. getVariableById Find the variable by the given ID and return it. Return null if not found. getVariablesOfType Get a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type. getTypes Returns a list of unique types of variables in this variable map. getAllVariables Return all variables of all types.

new VariableMap ( workspace , potentialMap ? ) : VariableMap ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:48

Parameter Type Default value Description workspace Workspace undefined The workspace this map belongs to. potentialMap boolean false True if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.

VariableMap

workspace : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:49

The workspace this map belongs to.

potentialMap : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:50

True if this holds variables that don't exist in the workspace yet.

clear ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:54

Clear the variable map. Fires events for every deletion.

void

IVariableMap . clear

renameVariable ( variable , newName ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:73

Rename the given variable by updating its name in the variable map.

Parameter Type Description variable IVariableModel < IVariableState > Variable to rename. newName string New variable name.

IVariableModel < IVariableState >

The newly renamed variable.

IVariableMap . renameVariable

changeVariableType ( variable , newType ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:102

Parameter Type variable IVariableModel < IVariableState > newType string

IVariableModel < IVariableState >

IVariableMap . changeVariableType

createVariable (

name ,

opt_type ? ,

opt_id ?

) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:206

Create a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the variable. This must be unique across variables and procedures. opt_type? string The type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type. opt_id? string The unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.

IVariableModel < IVariableState >

The newly created variable.

IVariableMap . createVariable

addVariable ( variable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:261

Adds the given variable to this variable map.

Parameter Type Description variable IVariableModel < IVariableState > The variable to add.

void

IVariableMap . addVariable

deleteVariable ( variable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:278

Delete a variable and all of its uses without confirmation.

Parameter Type Description variable IVariableModel < IVariableState > Variable to delete.

void

IVariableMap . deleteVariable

getVariable ( name , opt_type ? ) :

| IVariableModel < IVariableState >

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:319

Find the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found.

Parameter Type Description name string The name to check for. opt_type? string The type of the variable. If not provided it defaults to the empty string, which is a specific type.

| IVariableModel < IVariableState > | null

The variable with the given name, or null if it was not found.

IVariableMap . getVariable

getVariableById ( id ) :

| IVariableModel < IVariableState >

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:340

Find the variable by the given ID and return it. Return null if not found.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID to check for.

| IVariableModel < IVariableState > | null

The variable with the given ID.

IVariableMap . getVariableById

getVariablesOfType ( type ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:357

Get a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type.

Parameter Type Description type string | null Type of the variables to find.

IVariableModel < IVariableState >[]

The sought after variables of the passed in type. An empty array if none are found.

IVariableMap . getVariablesOfType

getTypes ( ) : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:370

Returns a list of unique types of variables in this variable map.

string []

A list of unique types of variables in this variable map.

IVariableMap . getTypes

getAllVariables ( ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_map.ts:379

Return all variables of all types.

IVariableModel < IVariableState >[]

List of variable models.