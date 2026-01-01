On this page

Class: VariableModel

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:27

Class for a variable model. Holds information for the variable including name, ID, and type.

Method Description getId Returns the ID for the variable. getName Returns the name of this variable. setName Updates the user-visible name of this variable. getType Returns the type of this variable. setType Updates the type of this variable. getWorkspace Returns the workspace this VariableModel belongs to. save Serializes this VariableModel. load Loads the persisted state into a new variable in the given workspace.

new VariableModel (

workspace ,

name ,

opt_type ? ,

opt_id ?

) : VariableModel ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:40

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The variable's workspace. name string The name of the variable. This is the user-visible name (e.g. 'my var' or '私の変数'), not the generated name. opt_type? string The type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type. opt_id? string The unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.

VariableModel

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:64

string

The ID for the variable.

IVariableModel . getId

getName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:69

string

The name of this variable.

IVariableModel . getName

setName ( newName ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:78

Updates the user-visible name of this variable.

Parameter Type newName string

this

The newly-updated variable.

IVariableModel . setName

getType ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:84

string

The type of this variable.

IVariableModel . getType

setType ( newType ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:93

Updates the type of this variable.

Parameter Type newType string

this

The newly-updated variable.

IVariableModel . setType

getWorkspace ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:103

Returns the workspace this VariableModel belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace this VariableModel belongs to.

IVariableModel . getWorkspace

save ( ) : IVariableState ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:112

Serializes this VariableModel.

IVariableState

a JSON representation of this VariableModel.

IVariableModel . save

static load ( state , workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:131

Loads the persisted state into a new variable in the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description state IVariableState The serialized state of a variable model from save(). workspace Workspace The workspace to create the new variable in.