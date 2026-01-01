Class: VariableModel
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:27
Class for a variable model. Holds information for the variable including name, ID, and type.
See
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getId
|Returns the ID for the variable.
|getName
|Returns the name of this variable.
|setName
|Updates the user-visible name of this variable.
|getType
|Returns the type of this variable.
|setType
|Updates the type of this variable.
|getWorkspace
|Returns the workspace this VariableModel belongs to.
|save
|Serializes this VariableModel.
|load
|Loads the persisted state into a new variable in the given workspace.
Constructors
Constructor
new VariableModel(
workspace,
name,
opt_type?,
opt_id?
): VariableModel;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:40
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The variable's workspace.
name
string
|The name of the variable. This is the user-visible name (e.g. 'my var' or '私の変数'), not the generated name.
opt_type?
string
|The type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type.
opt_id?
string
|The unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.
Returns
VariableModel
Methods
getId()
getId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:64
Returns
string
The ID for the variable.
Implementation of
getName()
getName(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:69
Returns
string
The name of this variable.
Implementation of
setName()
setName(newName): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:78
Updates the user-visible name of this variable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
newName
string
Returns
this
The newly-updated variable.
Implementation of
getType()
getType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:84
Returns
string
The type of this variable.
Implementation of
setType()
setType(newType): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:93
Updates the type of this variable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
newType
string
Returns
this
The newly-updated variable.
Implementation of
getWorkspace()
getWorkspace(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:103
Returns the workspace this VariableModel belongs to.
Returns
The workspace this VariableModel belongs to.
Implementation of
save()
save(): IVariableState;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:112
Serializes this VariableModel.
Returns
a JSON representation of this VariableModel.
Implementation of
load()
static load(state, workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/variable_model.ts:131
Loads the persisted state into a new variable in the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
IVariableState
|The serialized state of a variable model from save().
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to create the new variable in.
Returns
void