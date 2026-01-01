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Class: Workspace

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:42

Class for a workspace. This is a data structure that contains blocks. There is no UI, and can be created headlessly.

Property Description SCAN_ANGLE Angle away from the horizontal to sweep for blocks. Order of execution is generally top to bottom, but a small angle changes the scan to give a bit of a left to right bias (reversed in RTL). Units are in degrees. See: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/DiagonalBilling id - options - RTL - horizontalLayout - toolboxPosition - rendered Returns true if the workspace is visible and false if it's headless. MAX_UNDO Maximum number of undo events in stack. 0 turns off undo, Infinity sets it to unlimited. connectionDBList Set of databases for rapid lookup of connection locations. connectionChecker - undoStack_ - redoStack_ -

Method Description dispose Dispose of this workspace. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks. sortByOrigin Sorts bounded elements on the workspace by their relative position, top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias). addTopBlock Adds a block to the list of top blocks. removeTopBlock Removes a block from the list of top blocks. getTopBlocks Finds the top-level blocks and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias). addTypedBlock Add a block to the list of blocks keyed by type. removeTypedBlock Remove a block from the list of blocks keyed by type. getBlocksByType Finds the blocks with the associated type and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias). getAllBlocks Find all blocks in workspace. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias). clear Dispose of all blocks and comments in workspace. getWidth Returns the horizontal offset of the workspace. Intended for LTR/RTL compatibility in XML. Not relevant for a headless workspace. newBlock Obtain a newly created block. newComment Obtain a newly created comment. remainingCapacity The number of blocks that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxBlocks. remainingCapacityOfType The number of blocks of the given type that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxInstances allowed for that type. isCapacityAvailable Check if there is remaining capacity for blocks of the given counts to be created. If the total number of blocks represented by the map is more than the total remaining capacity, it returns false. If a type count is more than the remaining capacity for that type, it returns false. hasBlockLimits Checks if the workspace has any limits on the maximum number of blocks, or the maximum number of blocks of specific types. undo Undo or redo the previous action. redo Redoes the previous action. clearUndo Clear the undo/redo stacks. addChangeListener When something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added. removeChangeListener Stop listening for this workspace's changes. fireChangeListener Fire a change event. getBlockById Find the block on this workspace with the specified ID. getCommentById Find the comment on this workspace with the specified ID. allInputsFilled Checks whether all value and statement inputs in the workspace are filled with blocks. getPotentialVariableMap Return the variable map that contains "potential" variables. These exist in the flyout but not in the workspace. getVariableMap Return the map of all variables on the workspace. getProcedureMap Returns the map of all procedures on the workpace. getRootWorkspace Returns the root workspace of this workspace if the workspace has parent(s). getById Find the workspace with the specified ID. getAll Find all workspaces. getVariableMapClass - isReadOnly Returns whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode. setIsReadOnly Sets whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

new Workspace ( opt_options ? ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:128

Parameter Type Description opt_options? Options Dictionary of options.

Workspace

static SCAN_ANGLE : number = 3 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:49

Angle away from the horizontal to sweep for blocks. Order of execution is generally top to bottom, but a small angle changes the scan to give a bit of a left to right bias (reversed in RTL). Units are in degrees. See: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/DiagonalBilling

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:50

options : Options ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:51

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:52

horizontalLayout : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:53

toolboxPosition : Position ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:54

rendered : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:59

Returns true if the workspace is visible and false if it's headless.

MAX_UNDO : number = 1024 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:97

Maximum number of undo events in stack. 0 turns off undo, Infinity sets it to unlimited.

connectionDBList : ConnectionDB [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:100

Set of databases for rapid lookup of connection locations.

connectionChecker : IConnectionChecker ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:101

protected undoStack_ : Abstract [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:107

protected redoStack_ : Abstract [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:108

get isFlyout ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:69

Is this workspace the surface for a flyout?

boolean

get isMutator ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:81

Is this workspace the surface for a mutator?

boolean

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:161

Dispose of this workspace. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

void

protected sortByOrigin ( a , b ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:201

Sorts bounded elements on the workspace by their relative position, top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameter Type Description a IBoundedElement The first element to sort. b IBoundedElement The second elment to sort.

number

-1, 0 or 1 depending on the sort order.

addTopBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:214

Adds a block to the list of top blocks.

Parameter Type Description block Block Block to add.

void

removeTopBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:223

Removes a block from the list of top blocks.

Parameter Type Description block Block Block to remove.

void

getTopBlocks ( ordered ? ) : Block [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:236

Finds the top-level blocks and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameter Type Default value Description ordered boolean false Sort the list if true.

Block []

The top-level block objects.

addTypedBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:250

Add a block to the list of blocks keyed by type.

Parameter Type Description block Block Block to add.

void

removeTypedBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:262

Remove a block from the list of blocks keyed by type.

Parameter Type Description block Block Block to remove.

void

getBlocksByType ( type , ordered ? ) : Block [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:277

Finds the blocks with the associated type and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameter Type Default value Description type string undefined The type of block to search for. ordered boolean false Sort the list if true.

Block []

The blocks of the given type.

getAllBlocks ( ordered ? ) : Block [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:351

Find all blocks in workspace. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameter Type Default value Description ordered boolean false Sort the list if true.

Block []

Array of blocks.

clear ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:374

Dispose of all blocks and comments in workspace.

void

getWidth ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:411

Returns the horizontal offset of the workspace. Intended for LTR/RTL compatibility in XML. Not relevant for a headless workspace.

number

Width.

newBlock ( prototypeName , opt_id ? ) : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:426

Obtain a newly created block.

Parameter Type Description prototypeName string Name of the language object containing type-specific functions for this block. opt_id? string Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

Block

The created block.

newComment ( id ? ) : WorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:440

Obtain a newly created comment.

Parameter Type Description id? string Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

WorkspaceComment

The created comment.

remainingCapacity ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:454

The number of blocks that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxBlocks.

number

Number of blocks left.

remainingCapacityOfType ( type ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:469

The number of blocks of the given type that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxInstances allowed for that type.

Parameter Type Description type string Type of block to return capacity for.

number

Number of blocks of type left.

isCapacityAvailable ( typeCountsMap ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:492

Check if there is remaining capacity for blocks of the given counts to be created. If the total number of blocks represented by the map is more than the total remaining capacity, it returns false. If a type count is more than the remaining capacity for that type, it returns false.

Parameter Type Description typeCountsMap { [ key : string ]: number ; } A map of types to counts (usually representing blocks to be created).

boolean

True if there is capacity for the given map, false otherwise.

hasBlockLimits ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:515

Checks if the workspace has any limits on the maximum number of blocks, or the maximum number of blocks of specific types.

boolean

True if it has block limits, false otherwise.

undo ( redo ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:544

Undo or redo the previous action.

Parameter Type Default value Description redo boolean false False if undo, true if redo.

void

redo ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:581

Redoes the previous action.

void

clearUndo ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:586

Clear the undo/redo stacks.

void

addChangeListener ( func ) : ( e ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:602

When something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added.

Parameter Type Description func ( e ) => void Function to call.

Obsolete return value, ignore.

( e ) => void

removeChangeListener ( func ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:612

Stop listening for this workspace's changes.

Parameter Type Description func ( e ) => void Function to stop calling.

void

fireChangeListener ( event ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:621

Fire a change event.

Parameter Type Description event Abstract Event to fire.

void

getBlockById ( id ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:641

Find the block on this workspace with the specified ID.

Parameter Type Description id string ID of block to find.

Block | null

The sought after block, or null if not found.

getCommentById ( id ) :

| WorkspaceComment

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:672

Find the comment on this workspace with the specified ID.

Parameter Type Description id string ID of comment to find.

| WorkspaceComment | null

The sought after comment, or null if not found.

allInputsFilled ( opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:684

Checks whether all value and statement inputs in the workspace are filled with blocks.

Parameter Type Description opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled? boolean An optional argument controlling whether shadow blocks are counted as filled. Defaults to true.

boolean

True if all inputs are filled, false otherwise.

getPotentialVariableMap ( ) :

| IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >>

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:701

Return the variable map that contains "potential" variables. These exist in the flyout but not in the workspace.

| IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >> | null

The potential variable map.

getVariableMap ( ) : IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >> ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:722

Return the map of all variables on the workspace.

IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >>

The variable map.

getProcedureMap ( ) : IProcedureMap ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:737

Returns the map of all procedures on the workpace.

IProcedureMap

getRootWorkspace ( ) : Workspace | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:748

Returns the root workspace of this workspace if the workspace has parent(s).

E.g. workspaces in flyouts and mini workspace bubbles have parent workspaces.

Workspace | null

static getById ( id ) : Workspace | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:769

Find the workspace with the specified ID.

Parameter Type Description id string ID of workspace to find.

Workspace | null

The sought after workspace or null if not found.

static getAll ( ) : Workspace [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:778

Find all workspaces.

Workspace []

Array of workspaces.

protected getVariableMapClass ( ) : ( ... p1 ) => IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >> ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:782

(... p1 ) => IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >>

isReadOnly ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:801

Returns whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

boolean

True if the workspace is readonly, otherwise false.

setIsReadOnly ( readOnly ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:810

Sets whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

Parameter Type Description readOnly boolean True to make the workspace readonly, otherwise false.