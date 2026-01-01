Class: WorkspaceAudio
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:29
Class for loading, storing, and playing audio for a workspace.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|load
|Load an audio file. Cache it, ready for instantaneous playing.
|play
|Play a named sound at specified volume. If volume is not specified, use full volume (1).
|beep
|Plays a beep at the given frequency.
|playErrorBeep
|Plays a standard error beep.
|setMuted
|-
|getMuted
|Returns whether the audio is currently muted or not.
Constructors
Constructor
new WorkspaceAudio(parentWorkspace): WorkspaceAudio;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:46
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
parentWorkspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The parent of the workspace this audio object belongs to if it has one, or the workspace that owns this instance.
Returns
WorkspaceAudio
Methods
load()
load(filenames, name): Promise<void>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:69
Load an audio file. Cache it, ready for instantaneous playing.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
filenames
string[]
|Single-item array containing the URL for the sound file. Any items after the first item are ignored.
name
string
|Name of sound.
Returns
Promise<
void>
play()
play(name, opt_volume?): Promise<void>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:88
Play a named sound at specified volume. If volume is not specified, use full volume (1).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|Name of sound.
opt_volume?
number
|Volume of sound (0-1).
Returns
Promise<
void>
beep()
beep(tone, duration?): Promise<void>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:123
Plays a beep at the given frequency.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default value
|Description
tone
number
undefined
|The frequency of the beep to play, in hertz.
duration
number
0.2
|The duration of the beep, in seconds. Defaults to 0.2.
Returns
Promise<
void>
playErrorBeep()
playErrorBeep(): Promise<void>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:152
Plays a standard error beep.
Returns
Promise<
void>
setMuted()
setMuted(muted): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:225
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
muted
boolean
|If true, mute sounds. Otherwise, play them.
Returns
void
getMuted()
getMuted(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:232
Returns
boolean
Whether the audio is currently muted or not.