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Class: WorkspaceAudio

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:29

Class for loading, storing, and playing audio for a workspace.

Method Description load Load an audio file. Cache it, ready for instantaneous playing. play Play a named sound at specified volume. If volume is not specified, use full volume (1). beep Plays a beep at the given frequency. playErrorBeep Plays a standard error beep. setMuted - getMuted Returns whether the audio is currently muted or not.

new WorkspaceAudio ( parentWorkspace ) : WorkspaceAudio ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:46

Parameter Type Description parentWorkspace WorkspaceSvg The parent of the workspace this audio object belongs to if it has one, or the workspace that owns this instance.

WorkspaceAudio

load ( filenames , name ) : Promise < void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:69

Load an audio file. Cache it, ready for instantaneous playing.

Parameter Type Description filenames string [] Single-item array containing the URL for the sound file. Any items after the first item are ignored. name string Name of sound.

Promise < void >

play ( name , opt_volume ? ) : Promise < void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:88

Play a named sound at specified volume. If volume is not specified, use full volume (1).

Parameter Type Description name string Name of sound. opt_volume? number Volume of sound (0-1).

Promise < void >

beep ( tone , duration ? ) : Promise < void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:123

Plays a beep at the given frequency.

Parameter Type Default value Description tone number undefined The frequency of the beep to play, in hertz. duration number 0.2 The duration of the beep, in seconds. Defaults to 0.2.

Promise < void >

playErrorBeep ( ) : Promise < void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:152

Plays a standard error beep.

Promise < void >

setMuted ( muted ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:225

Parameter Type Description muted boolean If true, mute sounds. Otherwise, play them.

void

getMuted ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_audio.ts:232

boolean

Whether the audio is currently muted or not.